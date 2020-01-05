Jameris Lee led all scorers with 14 points and was one of three Falcons in double figures as Florence rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to beat Corinth 54-51 on Saturday in high school basketball.
Jaeden Webster contributed 12 points and Dee Beckwith 10 for Florence (12-5).
• Russellville 63, Central 53: Brooks Scott led three Golden Tigers in double figures with 25 points as Russellville held off Central.
Jeb Bishop chipped in 17 points and Chandler Dyas 15 for Russellville.
Central’s Lane McCay scored 19 points. Payton Palmer added 12 and Jake Hall 10 for the Wildcats.
• Frank Hughes (Tenn.) 52, Waterloo 51: Campbell Parker scored 23 points for Waterloo and Jon Pendegraph added 12, but Waterloo fell by a point.
The game was tied at 19 at halftime. Frank Hughes outscored Waterloo by four in the third period, and Waterloo won the fourth quarter by three points. Parker had 10 points in the fourth quarter and Pendegraph five.
Wyatt Alley scored 27 points for Frank Hughes and Aiden Potts added 11. Four players accounted for all Frank Hughes’ points.
• R.A. Hubbard 68, West Limestone 36: Tyrus Johnson scored 21 points to lead R.A. Hubbard in a win over West Limestone on Saturday.
R.A. Hubbard led 33-9 at halftime en route to the win.
Montoya Kellogg and Keyondrick Cobb each had 12 points, while Todd Perkins finished with 10.
• Covenant Christian 61, Mars Hill 53: Titus Griffin scored 25 points in a win for Covenant Christian (14-1) over Mars Hill.
Mars Hill led 27-24 at the half, but Covenant Christian took the lead at the end of the third quarter, 45-41. The Eagles made shots down the stretch in the win.
Jacob Livingston added 12 points. Luke Crowden led Mars Hill with 17 and Drake James had 11.
• Brooks 53, Wilson 37: Knute Wood scored 14 points to lead Brooks (15-3, 0-1) in a win over Wilson (6-10, 2-1).
Brooks led 29-16 at the half and kept the momentum over the final two quarters.
Carson Villalta added 11 points and Brandon Leahy was the leading scorer for Wilson with 10.
Girls
• Frank Hughes 35, Waterloo 26: Valeria Peralta scored 13 points, but Waterloo (6-10) fell at Frank Hughes.
Frank Hughes led 16-13 at the half and went on a 11-6 run in the third quarter on to victory.
Zoe Boyd was the leading scorer for Frank Hughes with 14.
• Hueytown 63, Haleyville 51 OT: Catie Aldridge scored 17 points, but the Lions fell to Hueytown.
Hueytown led 24-21 at the half and the game remained rather close over the final two quarters, with the two teams tied at 51 at the end of regulation.
Hueytown outscored Haleyville 13-0 in the overtime period to win.
Mae Boyles added 13 for Haleyville while the leading scorer for Hueytown was Aaliyah Levert with 17.
• Central 44, Russellville 33: Bryndall Mitchell led Central (13-5, 0-3) with 12 points in a win over Russellville.
Russellville led 15-12 at the half, but Central came back to lead 29-21 going into the fourth and pulled away to win.
Ann Margaret Keener added 10 points while Laura Lee Keener scored eight.
Madison Murray and Autumn Logan each had 11 for Russellville.
• Brooks 43, Wilson 39: Chloe Patterson scored 17 points to lead Brooks (10-10, 1-0) in a second-half comeback win over Wilson.
Wilson led 23-21 at the half, but the Lions jumped out to a lead in the second half with a defensive third quarter which helped them secure the win.
Brooke Mullins added nine points. Sydney Bevis was the leading scorer for Wilson with nine.
• Hartselle 65, Deshler 61: Hannah Collinsworth scored 20 points, but Deshler fell to Hartselle.
Hartselle led 29-28 at the half, but Hartselle hit free throws down the stretch to win.
Chloe Siegel added 11 points and both Mason Marchbanks and Haley Hollshouser each had 16 for Hartselle.
Late
• Hartselle 59, Florence 35: Kennedi Hawkins scored a team-high 10 points, but Florence couldn’t keep up with Hartselle on Friday.
The Falcons trailed 35-14 at halftime. Masyn Marchbanks led Hartselle with 25 points and Hailey Holshouser added 15.
• Florence 51, Corinth (Miss.) 20: Kya Weakley scored 13 points and Jayla Finch 11 as Florence cruised past Corinth (Miss.).
The Falcons (12-5) led 33-12 at halftime. Nine players scored for Florence.
• Mars Hill 79, Covenant Christian 29: Riley Vaughn poured in 24 points, Erika Mitchell scored 20 and Mars Hill ran away from Covenant Christian.
Neely Johns added 13 and Maddie Howton 10 for Mars Hill.
Ashlee Gann led Covenant Christian (10-3) with 15 points.
• Spain Park 50, Rogers 40: Rogers led at one point in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on against of the top-ranked teams in Class 7A.
Madie Krieger scored 12 points and Erin Brown 11 for Rogers (14-4).
Sarah Ashlee Barker, a Georgia commit, scored 21 points to lead Spain Park.
• Hamilton 69, Marion County 50: Anna Grace Frost scored 19 points as Hamilton took care of Marion County.
Mia Hollingsworth added 18 and Paisley Sorrells 15 for the Aggies (10-8), who led 40-30 at halftime and gradually pulled away.
• Shoals Christian 40, Athens Bible 16: Maleah Turner scored a game-high 14 points to lead Shoals Christian past Athens Bible.
Ella Ross Edwards added 13 points for the Flame (5-14), who led 20-8 at halftime.
