Florence's girls basketball team reached 20 wins under first-year coach Will Copeland Saturday night, routing Columbia 70-19.
It's believed to be the first 20-win season for the Falcons since 2006.
Halle Koger led the Falcons with 21 points, all coming on 3-point shots. Kennedi Hawkins added 15 points, while Jayla Finch scored 10. It was 40-7 at the half.
Columbia won the boys game 58-54. No details were reported.
• Phil Campbell 56, Phillips 51: Katie Thomas scored a game-high 19 points as Phi Campbell closed out the regular season by beating Phillips.
Caitlynn Mills added 12 points and Kallie Allen scored 11.
Alli Temple and Ally McCollum each had 14 for Phillips.
Friday's games
A back-and-forth battle saw Dee Beckwith and Brody Peebles play the biggest roles for their teams during a 72-69 Florence victory.
Beckwith finished with 26 points while knocking down four 3-pointers for Florence. Peebles finished with 39 points, including six 3-pointers, for Hartselle.
Beckwith hit a late 3-pointer to end the third quarter to give the Falcons (16-10) a 53-46 lead with eight minutes to play. Tad Sivley helped Hartsville (23-6) keep it close by hitting two 3s in the final period and finished with 11 points.
Jaeden Webster finished with 13 points for the Falcons.
• Deshler 65, Belgreen 42: After trailing 31-29, Deshler engineered a strong third quarter to earn a comeback win over Belgreen.
The Tigers (19-10) outscored Belgreen (24-6) 22-4 in the period to take a commanding lead.
Matthew Minetree finished with 19 points and Tavaris Thirlkill finished with 16 for Deshler. Jaycob Bonner ended with 15 for Belgreen.
• Covenant Christian 64, Colbert Heights 33: Covenant Christian picked up its 22nd win by defeating Colbert Heights.
Jacob Livingston finished with a game-high 24 points to lead the Eagles (22-2). Titus Griffin ended with 12 points.
Carson Shaw finished with 12 to lead Colbert Heights.
• Red Bay 74, Mars Hill 56: Braden Ray’s career scoring night carried Red Bay over Mars Hill.
Ray finished with 35 points, helping the Tigers (17-6) finish the regular season on a high note. The Panthers (16-10) trailed by six at halftime, but were outscored 22-12 in the third quarter.
Luke Crowden (14) and Drake James (13) scored in double figures for Mars Hill.
• Tharptown 65, Hackleburg 41: Winston Nolen’s 23 points led four Tharptown players into double figures in a win over Hackleburg.
Colton Simmons added 11 points, while Luis Valdez and Edward Lopez scored 10 apiece for the Wildcats (13-15).
Tharptown led 30-11 at the half.
• Shoals Christian 65, Vina 46: Joe Storie’s 18 points led Shoals Christian to a senior night win over Vina.
Clark Hughes scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Griffin Shewbart added 11 points in the win.
Braden Moomaw had 10 to lead Vina.
• Lauderdale County 69, West Limestone 57: Eric Fuqua led Lauderdale County with 21 points in a win over West Limestone.
Lauderdale County led 26-25 at the half. Connor Smith added 16 points, while Luke McIntyre finished with eight.
• Muscle Shoals 78, Austin 73: Ty Smith scored 31 points to lead Muscle Shoals in a win over Austin.
Muscle Shoals led 38-28 at the half. Mikey McIntosh added 22 points and Mitchell Chaffee scored nine.
The win was the Trojans’ sixth in a row.
• Collinwood 60, Wayne County 53: Tucker Thompson scored 17 points to lead Collinwood in a win over Wayne County on Friday.
Collinwood led 41-26 at the half. Peyton Ward added 13 points. The leading scorer for Wayne County was Clay Baugus with 17 points.
Hatton 72, Falkville 64: Cade Smith scored 21 points to lead four players into double figures as Hatton (15-10) beat Falkville.
Ridge Harrison chipped in with 15 points, while Jaxon Mitchell added 13 and Kris O'dell had 12.
Dawson Holmes and Avery Miller combined for 45 points in the loss for Falkville.
On Thursday, West Morgan beat Hatton 74-67 despite Harrison's 30-points. Smith added 11
Girls
• Brooks 58, Sheffield 24: Three Brooks players scored 10 points each to lead the Lions past Sheffield in their regular-season finale.
Helena Alley, Chloe Patterson and Erin McDaniel each tallied 10 points for the Lions (14-13), who will host the area tournament next week.
Brooks led 37-14 at the half. Britney Flores led Sheffield with eight points.
Phil Campbell 52, Belmont (Miss.): 45: Phil Campbell knocked off Belmont as two players scored in double figures.
Caitlynn Mills scored nine of her 11 points in the first half for the Bobcat. Katie Thomas added 10 points.
• Vina 61, Shoals Christian 54: Vina pulled away late in overtime to finish out the regular season with a win over Shoals Christian.
Free throws played the biggest role as the Flames (10-17) missed 11 from the line during the fourth quarter and overtime periods. Vina (20-7) made six free throws during overtime.
Three players for Vina reached double figures — Kaitlyn King scored 19, Kaitlyn Athey finished with 17 points while Rayleigh Guin contributed 10 points, 12 assists and had five steals.
Shoals Christian saw two as Ella-Ross Edwards and Sarah Davis both scored 17 and Mackenzie Cole finished with 11 for the Flames.
• Deshler 64, Belgreen 49: Deshler closed out the regular season with a win over Belgreen.
Chloe Siegel finished with 13 points, seven assists, and five steals for the Tigers (19-9). Hannah Collinsworth finished with 14 points.
Emma Dempsey finished with 20 points to lead Belgreen (19-7).
• Wayne County 58, Collinwood 50: Michaela Gallian scored 14 points to lead Wayne County in a win over Collinwood.
Wayne County led 27-26 at the half and held on to win with free throws late. Savannah McClain added 10 points. The leading scorer for Collinwood was Emily Kautsky with 14. A.C. Whitehead added 10.
• Covenant Christian 48, Colbert Heights 41: Covenant Christian had three players score in double figures in a win over Colbert Heights.
Colbert Heights led 25-24 at the half, but Covenant Christian stormed back to take a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter, where it hold on to win.
Ashlee Gann and Madalyn Scott each led Covenant Christian with 13 points while Delaney Johnson scored 10. Ally Fuller was the leading scorer for Colbert Heights with 18, while Asya Williams added 11.
• Lauderdale County 67, West Limestone 42: Sydney Maner led Lauderdale County with 20 points in a win over West Limestone on Friday.
Lauderdale County led 40-20 at the half. Ruthie Smith added 17 points while Leah Childress scored 11.
• Florence 45, Hartselle 33: Kennedi Hawkins scored 28 points to lead Florence in a win over Hartselle.
The Falcons led 17-13 at the half. Makayla Liner added eight points.
• Belgreen 47, Red Bay 31: Emma Dempsey's 15 points led Belgreen past Red Bay.
Lila Blackburn scored 10 points for Red Bay.
