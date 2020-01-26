Nakya Weakley scored 16 points, Makayla Liner added 12 and Florence used a strong defensive effort Saturday to beat Sparkman, 49-30.
Kennedy Langham led Sparkman with nine points. Florence outscored Sparkman 29-13 in the second half.
• Shoals Christian 44, Athens Bible 38: Seventh-grader Sarah Davis scored a game-high 19 points, and Shoals Christian forced turnovers with its press on the way to beating Athens Bible.
Ella Ross Edwards added 13 points for Shoals Christian (9-16), which are 3-5 in Class 1A, Area 16 and will have a coin toss Monday to break a tie for the No. 3 seed in the area tournament between the Flame and Waterloo.
Athens Bible’s Brooke Blakely scored 13 points.
Boys
• Sparkman 76, Florence 68: Jaeden Webster led the Falcons with 17 points and Jameris Lee added 16, but Florence couldn’t catch up with Sparkman.
Jeffrey Watson added 11 points for Florence (14-9), which trailed 39-30 at halftime.
Tyrese Elliott scored 21 points for Sparkman, which also got 14 from Calen Lightford and 13 from Jacob Godwin.
• Athens Bible 69, Shoals Christian 51: Shoals Christian put together a third-quarter rally, but Athens Bible pulled away with an 11-point advantage in the fourth.
Joe Storie scored 14, Griffin Shewbert 13 and Clark Hughes 10 for Shoals Christian.
Athens Bible had four double-digit scorers: Walker Brand with 17, Kacen Pierce with 13, Brayden Suggs with 12 and Ty Dutton with 10.
FRIDAY SCORES
Girls
• Austin 44, Florence 34: Nakya Weakley scored 14 points, but Florence fell short against rival Austin.
The Black Bears trailed by five at halftime but outscored Florence 28-13 in the second half. Hodges scored 14 and Watkins 11 for Austin, which will host the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament.
Kennedi Hawkins added nine for the Falcons (17-8, 3-2), who will be the second seed in the area tournament.
• Hamilton 65, Phillips 56: Four Aggies scored in double figures as Hamilton knocked off the reigning 1A state champs in the Marion County title game.
Paisley Sorrells and Mia Hollingsworth each scored 17 points for Hamilton, which led by three at halftime. A.G. Frost added 16 points and Aubrey Sorrells 10 for the Aggies.
Phillips had three double-figure scorers: Ally McCollum (18), Alli Temple (17) and Gracie Hallman (13).
• Phil Campbell 53, Tharptown 43: Caitlynn Mills and Katie Thomas scored 17 points apiece as Class 3A, No. 9 Phil Campbell extended its win streak to seven games.
Kallie Allen chipped in nine points for the Bobcats (15-5).
Gracie Montgomery scored 14 points and Brooke Daily 13 for Tharptown (14-9).
• Vina 78, Cherokee 23: Three players scored in double figures as Vina (17-7) defeated Cherokee.
Rayleigh Guin led all scorers with 18 points. Kaitlyn Athey added in 15 while Sarah Johnson finished with 13 points.
Raven Qualls led all Cherokee scorers with seven.
• Wayne County 66, Frank Hughes 28: Charli Woodside came off the bench for four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 12 points to lead a balance Wayne County offense.
Eleven player scored for Wayne County, the other ten between two and nine points each. The Wildcats are 10-7 overall and 2-4 in the district.
Boys
• Austin 66, Florence 51: Caleb Carter led four Austin players in double figures with 16 points.
Jackson Breedlove had 13 points for Austin, which got 12 from Kelton Petty and 11 from Jaylon Barrett.
Dee Beckwith led Florence with 16 points. Darion Joplin had 12 points.
Austin can clinch the regular season area championship, and the opportunity host the area tournament, with a win over Bob Jones on Tuesday.
• R.A. Hubbard 71, Lindsay Lane 61: Montoya Kellogg scored 19 points and Keyondrick Cobb added 15 as R.A. Hubbard tied Lindsay Lane atop the Class 1A, Area 15 standings.
The tie will be broken by a coin flip, and that will determine which school hosts the area tournament.
Kellogg had 10 rebounds and four assists, and Cobb had five assists for the Chiefs, who outscored Lindsay Lane 45-32 in the second half. Tyrus Johnson scored 12 points, and Trenton Hampton had six assists.
Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr led all scorers with 34 points, and Charles Morrison added 11.
• Tharptown 62, Phil Campbell 47: Colton Simmons scored a game-high 21 points and Tharptown pulled away in the second half.
Yovani Gomez added 14 points for the Wildcats, who led 27-25 at halftime.
Brett Saint scored 17 points for Phil Campbell.
• Winfield 80, Phillips 34: Graham Bradford scored 27 points and Winfield dominated Phillips to claim the Marion County tournament title.
Franks scored 12, Tucker Chaffin 11 and Logan Feltman 10 for Winfield, which led by 27 at halftime.
Hayden Hulsey and Pol Baldrich scored eight points each for Phillips.
• Loretto 73, Collinwood 36: Three Mustangs scored in double figures as Loretto beat nearby foe Collinwood.
Amauri Young scored 20 points to lead Loretto. Tabias Sirmones had 14 and Shayler Hankins 10.
• Wayne County 51, Frank Hughes 42: Clay Baugus scored a game-high 26 points and Tyler Moser added 11 as Wayne County held off Frank Hughes.
Cade Crews scored all six of his points in the final minute, going 6-for-6 at the foul line to help secure a win for Wayne County (4-14, 1-5).
Wyatt Alley scored 21 points and Clayton Davis totaled 13 for Frank Hughes.
