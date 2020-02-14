Florence picked up a pair of 9-0 wins over Austin Thursday in prep tennis, winning the boys and girls matches by identical scores.
In boys results, Florence got singles wins by Noah Tompkins (7-6, 6-0), Luke Singletary (6-1, 6-0), Luke Holcombe (6-1, 6-1), Clark Haddock (6-1, 6-3); Brayden Austin (6-0, 6-2) and Tai Do (6-1, 6-0).
Boys doubles winners were Tompkins-Singletary (6-1, 6-0), Holcombe-Haddock (6-1, 6-1) and Austin-Do (6-1, 6-0).
The Falcons girls team got singles wins from Sophie Vacik (0-6, 6-4, 1-0), Ruby Cunningham (6-0, 6-0), Rile Webb (6-0, 6-0), Anna Holway (6-1, 6-1), Anna Grace Rye (6-1, 6-0) and Katilyn Daniel (6-0, 6-0).
Doubles winners were Cunningham-Vacik (6-1, 6-1), Daniel-Webb (6-0, 6-2) and Holway-Rye (6-0, 6-0).
• Muscle Shoals sweeps Bob Jones: The Trojans girls edged the Patriots 5-4. Girls singles winners were: Halle McCrory (8-2), Ava Watkins (8-4), Delaney Arnold (8-5) and Caitlyn Collins (8-0). Watkins-Collins notched the doubles victory (10-7).
The Muscle Shoals boys won 6-3. Singles winners were: Drake Woodard (8-6), Luke Hester (8-6), Brock Carroll (8-5), and Joe Don Anderson (8-4).
Doubles winners were Gist-Carroll (10-5) and Curry Marmann-Anderson (10-3).
• Russellville sweeps Central: Rusellville swept girls and boys matches from the Wildcats by identical 9-0 scores.
Boys singles winners were: Ethan Howard (6-0, 6-0), Kiah Derrick (6-0, 6-1), Anthony Ruiz (6-0, 6-0), Samuel Franklin (6-0, 6-0), Tino Soto (6-0, 6-0) and Edvin Pereira (6-0, 6-0).
Doubles winners were Howard-Derrick (6-0, 6-0), Ruiz-Franklin (6-0, 6-1) and Soto-Joe Vargas (6-0, 6-0).
Girls singles winners were: Anna Woods (6-0, 6-0), Ellyse Strickland (6-0, 6-0), Roxanna Velez-Serna (7-5, 6-1), Kaydee Holland 6-3, 6-1), Natalie Busler (6-0, 6-0) and Avay Miller (6-1, 6-1).
Doubles winners were Woods-Strickland (6-0, 6-0), Holland-Peyton Parrish (6-1, 6-1, and Miller-Busler (6-1, 6-1).
PREP BASKETBALL
Collinwood girls down
Mount Pleasant, 55-28
Emily Kautsky and Kristen Retherford each scored 14 points to lead Collinwood’s girls to an easy 55-28 win over Mount Pleasant.
Collinwood led 20-10 at the half and then outscored Mount Pleasant 23-4 in the third quarter.
Kielee Bradley led Mount Pleasant with 10 points.
• Loretto 43, Ravenwood 37 (boys): Blade Tidwell scored a game-high 21 points to lead Loretto over Ravenwood.
Amauri Young added 11 points for the Mustangs.
