The Florence High School tennis teams swept Muscle Shoals on Wednesday, with the Florence girls winning 9-0 and the Florence boys winning 6-3.
The scores are as follows:
Girls
Singles
1. Martha Mitchener def. Hallie McCrory 6-2, 6-1
2. Ruby Cunningham def. Ava Watkins 6-1, 6-0
3. Isabel Davis def. Ragan Burleson 6-0, 6-4
4. Anna Holway def. Caitlyn Collins 6-1, 6-2
5. Anna Grace Rye def. Delaney Arnold 6-0, 6-0
6. Katilyn Daniel def. Kaylee Eldridge 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
1. Mitchener/Cunningham def. McCrory/Burleson 6-0, 6-3
2. Davis/Daniel def. Watkins/Collins 4-6, 6-0, 10-7
3. Rye/Holway def. Arnold/Summers 6-2, 6-0
Boys
Singles
1. Noah Tompkins (F) def. Jack Gist (MS) 6-3, 6-1
2. Luke Singletary (F) def. Drake Woodard (MS) 6-2, 6-0
3. Luke Hester (MS) def. Luke Holcombe (F) 6-2, 6-3
4. Clark Haddock (F) def. Brock Carroll (MS) 6-3, 7-5
5. Joe Don Anderson (MS) def. Brayden Austin (F) 6-7, 7-5, 15-13
6. Curry Marmann (MS) def. Tai Do (F) 7-5, 6-7, 10-7
Doubles
1. Tompkins/Singletary (F) def. Woodard/Hester (MS) 6-1, 6-1
2. Holcombe/Haddock (F) def. Gist/Carroll (MS) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6
3. Austin/White (F) def. Anderson/Marmann (MS) 2-6, 7-5, 11-9
