Rodney Goodman scored 22 points and Devin Doss added 16 as the Sheffield boys basketball team beat Central on Monday night, 59-42.
Khori Bowling had eight points for the Bulldogs, who outscored Central 23-10 in the second quarter to take a 37-19 halftime lead. Daxavier Smith added five points, Jaylen Jones three and Jatavian Carroll one.
For Central, Lane McCay scored a team-high 12 points and Jake Hall and Brody Montgomery each scored 10. Carson Brewer and Casey Dickerson added five apiece.
--
Lauderdale County 74, Rogers 56: Connor Smith scored 16 points and Luke McIntyre 15 as the Tigers opened their season with a win over Rogers.
Holden Stanfield and Nathan Grisham each added nine points and Juvonne Shanes eight for Lauderdale County (1-0).
For Rogers, Eli Chmura and Benton Gray each had 12 points. Kutter Bradley scored 10 for the Pirates (1-1).
--
Phil Campbell 55, Carbon Hill 43: Luke Garrison poured in 30 points and Phil Campbell used a big first half to take down Carbon Hill.
Garrison hit six 3-pointers – five of them during his 19-point first half – as the Bobcats built a 36-19 halftime lead.
Brett Saint and Dylan Jeane each added six points for Phil Campbell.
Ishmel James led Carbon Hill with 18 points. Haden Pace had eight.
--
Girls
Rogers 60, Lauderdale County 36: Madie Krieger finished with a game-high 18 points and Sheyenne Hankins scored 17 as Rogers defeated Lauderdale County.
Gloria Pounders chipped in nine points and Erin Brown added eight for the Pirates (2-0), who won last year’s Class 4A state championship.
Ruthie Smith scored a team-high 16 for Lauderdale County (0-1).
--
Central 45, Sheffield 4: Laura Lee Keener scored 13 points and Kenzie Shinault added 12 as Central cruised past Sheffield.
Amaya Ricks added 10, Ann Margaret Keener six and Kinsley Meeks four points for Central.
KeAna Wright scored all four of Sheffield’s points.
