Kennedi Hawkins poured in 25 points Thursday night as the Florence girls basketball team beat Bob Jones to clinch a spot in next week’s Class 7A Northwest Regional.
Na’kya Weakley added nine points for the Falcons (21-8), who outscored Bob Jones 12-9 in the overtime period. Florence will play Austin in Friday’s 6 p.m. Class 7A, Area 8 championship game at Austin.
Sydney Rasberry led Bob Jones (11-16) with 17 points in a season-ending loss.
It will be Florence’s first trip to the Northwest Regional since 2015. Class 7A does not have a sub-regional round, so area finalists automatically earn a spot in the regional.
• Muscle Shoals 53, Athens 44: Sara Puckett led the Trojans with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Muscle Shoals topped Athens for the Class 6A, Area 15 championship.
Makiyah Horrison added nine points and eight rebounds for the Trojans, who will host Hartselle in a sub-regional game Monday. A win there would give Muscle Shoals its second consecutive trip to the Northwest Regional.
Athens must travel to Cullman for its sub-regional game.
• Rogers 59, Deshler 51: Brooke Jones scored a game-high 16 points as Rogers beat Deshler in the Class 4A, Area 16 championship game for the second year in a row.
Madie Krieger scored 13 points and Gabby Davis 10 for the reigning state champion Pirates (24-4), who hit four 3-pointers in a third-quarter flurry.
Shamari Thirlkill and Achia Ramson scored nine points each and Hannah Collinsworth added eight for Deshler (20-10).
Rogers will host West Limestone at 7 p.m. Monday in the sub-regional round. Deshler will travel to Brooks for its sub-regional game.
• Phillips 79, Hackleburg 61: Phillips advanced to the Class 1A, Area 12 championship final following a win over Hackleburg.
Three players for Phillips (14-11) finished in double digits. Gracie Hallman finished with 25 points and Alli Temple ended with 23. Ally McCollum almost had a triple-double as she finished with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 7 blocks.
Alexis McCarley finished with 19 points. Madison Browning finished with 12 points while Abbigail Mitchell ended with 11 for Hackleburg (11-14).
Phillips will host Belgreen at 7 p.m. tonight for the area championship.
• Belgreen 63, Vina 50: Emma Dempsey scored 25 points to lead Belgreen in a win over Vina to reach the Class 1A Area 12 championship.
Belgreen led 30-18 at the half. Ansley Tate added 18 points and Gracie Dempsey scored 11. Rayleigh Guin led Vina with 26 points.
The Bulldogs will face Phillips in the championship at 7 p.m. tonight.
Boys
• Covenant Christian 56, Waterloo 30: Covenant Christian picked up its fourth straight win to advance to the Class 1A, Area 16 championship.
Haston Alexander finished with 22 points to lead the Eagles (23-2). Wyatt Vess finished with 12 points.
Campbell Parker ended with 11 points and Jon Pendegraph had eight for Waterloo (11-19).
The area crown will be determined in a matchup between host Covenant Christian and Mars Hill at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Mars Hill 95, Shoals Christian 47: Four players scored in double figures during a Mars Hill victory over Shoals Christian.
Luke Crowden scored a game-high 25 points. Damian Thompson (16), Hugh Hargett (11) and Drake James (10) rounded out the top scorers for the Panthers (17-10).
Joe Storie finished with 14 points for the Flame (5-20).
Mars Hill will look to defend its Class 1A, Area 16 crown in a rematch of last year’s championship game at Covenant Christian at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Phil Campbell 54, Colbert Heights 53: Luke Garrison had 16 points and Phil Campbell held off a Colbert Heights rally to win the Class 3A, Area 14 championship.
The Bobcats (6-16) won despite being outscored 16-12 in the fourth period. A 13-7 edge in the first quarter helped.
Carson Shaw led all scorers with 21 points for Colbert Heights (6-21), and David Castle scored 12.
• Tanner 47, Colbert County 44: JJ Jones scored 14 points as Tanner advanced to Saturday’s area championship with a close win.
The Rattlers will play Sheffield - which beat Hatton 81-47 - for the area title and right to host a sub-regional game.
Dashaun McNabb added 11 points for the Rattlers, who led 22-14 at halftime. Skylar Townsend scored nine points.
Dustin Ellis had 14 points for Colbert County.
