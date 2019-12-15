Ann Margaret Keener hit a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left, her fourth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter, as Central’s girls basketball team beat Mars Hill 40-37.
The Wildcats (6-3) trailed 30-18 going into the fourth quarter before Keener caught fire. She finished with 17 points. Her sister, Laura Lee Keener, also had seven points, while Amaya Ricks finished with seven.
Neely Johns was the leading scorer for Mars Hill with 14.
• Deshler 60, Russellville 36: Hannah Collinsworth finished with 17 points to lead Deshler over Russellville.
The Tigers led 45-16 at the half and never looked back on the way to a win. Chloe Siegel finished with 14, while Shamari Thirlkill had six points, six rebounds and five assists.
Madison Murray was the leading scorer for Russellville with 11 points.
• Lauderdale County 52, Brooks 34: Carson Belew scored 17 points and Ruthie Smith 16 as Lauderdale County pulled away from Brooks.
Sydney Maner added 10 points for the Tigers (7-2), who outscored Brooks by 12 after halftime.
Erin McDaniel led Brooks (6-6) with seven points.
• Hamilton 72, Cordova 30: Mia Hollingsworth nearly outscored Cordova by herself, dropping 30 points in Hamilton’s easy win.
The Aggies led 41-16 at halftime. Anna Grace Frost scored 11 points and Paisley Sorrells added 10.
• Tupelo (Miss.) 49, Waterloo 13: Caroline Upchurch scored 16 points and Ainsley Hale 11 as Tupelo handled Waterloo.
Waterloo got four points apiece from Serinity Sisk and Alani Simmons.
--
Boys
• Brooks 65, Lauderdale County 54: Kyler Murks led Brooks with 14 points as the Lions topped Lauderdale County on Saturday.
Brooks led 39-29 at the half and carried it over in the second half for the win. Knute Wood had 13 points.
Xavier Mitchell was the leading scorer for Lauderdale County with 11 points.
• Russellville 73, Deshler 58: Chandler Dyas finished with 23 points as Russellville outscored Deshler 27-9 in the third quarter to pick up the win.
Levi Gist had 17 and Jeff Bishop scored 14 for the Golden Tigers (5-2). Matthew Minetree led Deshler (5-4) with 15 while Tavaris Thirlkill had 13.
• Mars Hill 59, Central 51: Garrett Cox had 23 and Joshua Bowerman had 16 for Mars Hill in a game that featured several lead changes before Mars Hill took over in the fourth quarter to win.
Central led 28-21 at the half and 39-37 going into the fourth quarter, but then the Panthers took over. Lane McCay was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 18, while Carson Brewer had 10.
• Muscle Shoals 77, Sylacauga 70: Mikey McIntosh had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Muscle Shoals took advantage of a strong first half to beat Sylacauga in a game at Mountain Brook.
Ty Smith scored 19 points and Nick Griffith had 12 for the Trojans (7-1), who led 39-28 at halftime.
Sylacauga was a state semifinalist last year. Sedrick Pope scored 17 for Sylacauga, Josiah Graham 16 and Shannon Grant – who is 6-foot-10 – had 14.
• Red Bay 51, Loretto 43: Braden Ray scored 16 points and Red Bay rallied out of a four-point halftime hole to beat Loretto.
Clay Allison chipped in 11 points for the Tigers (6-2), who pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Loretto’s Blade Tidwell scored 15 points.
• Tupelo Christian School (Miss.) 68, Waterloo 54: Campbell Parker scored 23 points, but the Cougars fell to to Tupelo Christian on Saturday.
Waterloo led 37-36 at the half, but Tupelo Christian outscored the Cougars 32-17 in the remaining two quarter to earn the win.
Jake Wood also finished with 11 points.
--
Box scores
Girls
Central 40, Mars Hill 37
CENTRAL (40)
L.L. Keener 7, A.M. Keener 17, Broadfoot 4, Fulks 2, Huffaker 3, Ricks 7
MARS HILL (37)
Vaughn 3, Mitchell 2, Johns 14, Killen 6, Thigpen 1, Wright 3, Allen 8
Halftime:Mars Hill 19, Central 15
Records: Central 6-3
--
Deshler 60, Russellville 36
DESHLER (60)
H. Collinsworth 17, Siegel 14, Murner 8, Clemmons 3, Bates 3, Bailey 2, Linville 2, Crook 4, Ramson 1 , Thirlkill 6
Halftime: Deshler 45, Russellville 16
Records: Deshler 6-2
--
Lauderdale County 52, Brooks 34
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (52)
Belew 17, Smith 16, Maner 10, Tate 4, Putman 2, Adams 2, Dickerson 1
BROOKS (34)
McDaniel 7, Alley 4, Patterson 4, Garrett 4, Partrick 4, McAdams 4, Akins 4, Mullins 3
Halftime: Lauderdale County 27, Brooks 21
Records: Lauderdale County 7-2; Brooks 6-6
--
Tupelo (Miss.) 49, Waterloo 13
WATERLOO (13)
Sisk 4, Simmons 4, Bond 3, Peralta 2
TUPELO (49)
Upchurch 16, Hale 11, Adair 7, Speed 6, Hanby 5, Graff 2, Steinmon 2
Halftime: Tupelo 30, Waterloo 3
--
Boys
Muscle Shoals 77, Sylacauga 70
SYLACAUGA (70)
Pope 17, Graham 16, Shannon Grant 14, Riggins 6, Gibson 4, Pearson 4, Shandarous Grant 3, Hall 2, Twymon 2, Proctor 1
MUSCLE SHOALS (77)
McIntosh 28, Smith 19, Griffith 12, Acklin 9, Pritchard 5, Chaffee 2, Graham 2
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 39, Sylacauga 28
Record: Muscle Shoals 7-1
--
Red Bay 51, Loretto 43
LORETTO (43)
Tidwell 15, Simones 9, Hamby 8, A. Young 6, Davis 3, X. Young 2
RED BAY (51)
Ray 16, Allison 11, T. Hamilton 7, Burks 7, Shewbart 6, Vinson 2, A. Hamilton 2
Halftime: Loretto 28, Red Bay 24
Record: Red Bay 6-2
--
Tupelo Christian 68, Waterloo 54
TUPELO CHRISTIAN (68)
Mills 21, Cumming 9, Lipscomb 19, Wood 10, Upchurch 4, Huggins 5
WATERLOO (54)
Godwin 1, Hinton 2, Pendegraph 8, Parker 23, Scott 9, Wood 11
Halftime: Waterloo 37, Tupelo Christian 36
Records: Tupelo Christina (5-5), Waterloo (3-4)
--
Brooks 65, Lauderdale County 54
BROOKS (65)
Wood 13, Ashley 5, Lewis 9, Villalta 9, Murks 14, Doerflinger 3, Daniel 12
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (54)
Smith 9, Shanes 5, Wisdom 9, Stanfield 9, Mitchell 11, Romine 7, Fuqua 4
Halftime: Brooks 39, Lauderdale County 29
Records: Brooks (8-1), Lauderdale County (6-3)
--
Russellville 73, Deshler 58
RUSSELLVILLE (73)
Dyas 23, Gist 17, Bishop 14, Scott 11, Trussell 4, Pace 2, McCulloch 2
DESHLER (58)
Minetree 15, Thirlkill 13, Wright 10, Green 9, Hester 4, M. Malone 3, R. Malone 2, Anderson 2
Halftime: Deshler 33, Russellville 29
Records: Russellville (5-2), Deshler (5-4)
--
Mars Hill 59, Central 51
MARS HILL (59)
Crowder 7, James 6, Connor 3, Hanson 2, Cox 23, White 3, Bowerman 16
CENTRAL (51)
Hall 5, Palmer 9, McCay 18, Brewer 10, Montgomery 9
Halftime: Central 28, Mars Hill 21
--
JV Girls
Deshler 46, Russellville 24
Leading scorers: D – Rickard 11; R – Jenna W. 10
