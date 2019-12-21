After being down by six at the half, Lauderdale County (8-2) engineered a second half comeback to defeat Sand Rock 56-43 in its second game of the day at the Cherokee County Invitational.
Lauderdale County entered the second half being down 26-20. The Tigers ended the game having outscored Sand Rock 36-17 in the second half.
Four players for Lauderdale County finished in double figures. Hannah Tate finished with 16 points to lead. Ruthie Smith added 12, Ryleigh Putman scored 11 and Sydney Maner ended with 10 points.
Lily Middlebrooks and Caley Garret finished with 10 for Sand Rock.
• Lauderdale County 55, Gaylesville 19: Lauderdale County outscored Gaylesville 31-1 in the first half helping to secure a dominate victory over Gaylesville in its first of two matches today at the Cherokee County Invitational.
10 players scored for Lauderdale County with Sydney Maner leading the way with 13 points. Shila Marks finished with 11 and Sarah Smith added 8.
Star Mays, Kim Reed and Peyton Bright all scored six for Gaylesville.
• Florence 61, Center Point 58: Nakya Weakley scored a game-high 21 points and Kennedi Hawkins added 20 as Florence held off Center Point.
The Falcons led 27-26 at halftime. Saniyah Ingram added seven points for Florence (8-4).
Center Point’s Alandria Calhoun had 24 points, Tanita Swfit 13 and LaKerrya Moulton 10.
• Athens 44, Central 24: Athens maintained a steady lead throughout the game to secure the victory over Central.
Caroline Bachus finished with 11 points to lead Athens. Nahri’yah Timmons and Kyndall Crutcher both scored nine points for Athens. Laura Keener finished with the game-high 12 points for Central.
• Collinwood 61, Mt. Pleasant 21: Collinwood had three players score in double figures as they defeated Mt. Pleasant.
Sophie Gobbell finished with 12 points while Kristen Retherford and Alyssa Gray both had 11.
Baleigh Gray and Kielee Bradley both scored six for Mt. Pleasant.
• Richland 56, Wayne County 51: Kelley Baugus had 17 and Savanna McClain finished with 13, but Wayne County fell to Richland on Friday.
The game was tied at 27 at the half, but turnovers and foul shots were the difference down the stretch. Richland had 26 attempts at the line.
Gracie Braden was the leading scorer for Richland with 19.
--
Boys
• Collinwood 53, Shoals Christian 42: Noah Hollis finished with 13 points and Dalton Ward scored 12 to lead Collinwood over Shoals Christian on Friday.
Collinwood led 27 to 22 at the half, but went on a 13-5 run in the third quarter to help seal a victory.
Griffin Shewbart led the Flame with 14 points.
• Lindsey Lane 74, Lexington 70: Lexington’s Kane West scored 21 points, but Lindsey Lane success at the free throw line and a huge night from Tommy Murr was too much to overcome for the Golden Bears.
The game was tied at 33 at the half, but Lindsey Lane had success at the free throw line, going 30 for 39. Lexington was 5 for 8 from the line. Free throws, along with 51 points from Murr were the difference in the game.
Austin Gray scored 13, Hunter Nash had 14 and Marshall White finished with 12.
• Richland 74, Wayne County 40: Tyler Moser finished with 13 points, Wayne County fell to Richland on Friday.
Trey Luna was the leading scorer for Richland with 19.
Richland led 42-14 at the half.
• Lauderdale County 54, Rogers 44: Lauderdale County outscored Rogers 19-6 in the third quarter to set the second half tone a win over Rogers.
The 19-6 run was fueled heavily by the high number of steals Lauderdale County forced. Connor Smith had 11 points. Juvonne Shanes, Holden Stanfield, and Daniel Romine all had eight points.
Rogers was led by James Farris with a game-high 18.
• Covenant Christian 57, G.W. Long 49: Titus Griffin hit two of his six 3-point shots in the fourth to help Covenant Christian (8-1) defeat G.W. Long at the Wallace State Pre-Christmas Bash.
Griffin finished the night with 23 points. The game saw a close battle throughout with G.W. long cutting the lead down to three with under a minute to play. Clutch free throw shooting provided the difference. Zeke Griffin finished the game with 14 points.
G.W. Long was led by Braxton Whitehead with 16 points and Avery Roberts who finished with 15.
--
Late scores
Girls
• Phillips 67, Hackleburg 42: Phillips maintained a ten point or more lead throughout the whole game as they defeated Hackleburg on Thursday night.
Phillips had a trio of players score in double digits. Alli Temple scored 27 points. Ally McCollum added 17 and Gracie Hallman finished with 14.
Alexis McCarley had 19 points and Abbie Mitchell chipped in 10 points to lead Hackleburg.
• Richland 48, Collinwood 34: Kristen Retherford scored 12 points and A.C. Whitehead added 11, but Collinwood came up short against Richland.
Jessie Jennings had 16 points and Maggie Perry 12 for Richland.
--
Late scores
Boys
• Richland 61, Collinwood 41: Peyton Ward and Blair Holt scored seven points apiece, but Collinwood couldn’t keep up with Richland.
Logan Helton had 15 points for Richland, which led 32-16 at halftime. Montel Bobbitt and Daniel Nicholson each scored 13.
• Mt. Pleasant 69, Collinwood 45: Peyton Thompson scored 12 points and Joe Thompson added 10 for Collinwood, but the Trojans came up short against Mt. Pleasant.
Jakob Smith had 25 for Mt. Pleasant. Kentra Frierson scored 13 and Daniel James and Tip Marlow each had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.