Connor Smith scored 18 points to lead Lauderdale County's boys basketball team over Clements on Thursday, 63-42.
The game was tied at 21 at the half, but the Tigers (10-6) forced a few turnovers to lead 39-29 going into the fourth quarter and rode the momentum on to win.
Xavier Mitchell also scored 14 points for Lauderdale County.
Tharptown 77, Brilliant 47: Winston Nolen led four Wildcats in double figures as Tharptown routed Brilliant.
Nolen scored 20 points for Tharptown (6-11). Edward Lopez added 15, Edwin Garcia 13 and Luis Valdez 12.
Brilliant’s Kade Bryant scored 21 points.
Addison 60, Waterloo 51: Campbell Parker poured in 32 points, but the Cougars (5-9) fell short in the second half in a loss to Addison on Thursday.
The game was tied at 33 at the half, but Addison played good defense in the second half, only allowing eight points in the fourth quarter while scoring 16.
Hayden Hester added 10 points for Waterloo, while Addison’s leading scorer was Cannon Hiller with 12.
Riverside 44, Wayne County 30: Tyler Moser scored 10 points but Wayne County to Decatur County Riverside.
Wayne County fell behind 22-8 at the half and cut the deficit to 33-26 going into the third quarter but Decatur-Riverside scored 12 fourth quarter points to secure the win.
Gavin Walls scored 10 points to lead Riverside.
--
Girls
Lauderdale County 63, Clements 23: Sydney Maner finished with 23 points to lead Lauderdale County (15-3) over Clements on Thursday.
Hannah Tate scored 13 while Larson Belew added 10. Lauderdale County led 37 to 16 at halftime.
Wayne County 66, Riverside 40: Michaela Gallian scored 21 points to lead Wayne County (8-2) over Decatur Riverside on Thursday.
Wayne County led 34-26 at the half and used the final two quarters to extend its lead. Kelley Baugus added 17 points while Cambree Camfield scored 10.
Addison 44, Waterloo 34: Waterloo outscored Addison 23-22 after halftime but could not make up for a slow start.
Valeria Peralta and Alani Simmons scored 12 points apiece for the Cougars (6-8), and they combined for all five of Waterloo’s first-half field goals.
Kaylee Brummett scored 16 points and Amylia Cleghorn 10 for Addison (9-1).
