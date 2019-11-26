Kane West scored a game-high 21 points and Lexington moved to .500 with a 53-41 win Monday afternoon at Rogers.
Trey Martin added 14 points for the Bears (3-3), who led 20-14 at halftime and maintained their lead as the scoring picked up for both sides in the second half.
Chandler Farris had 14 points to lead Rogers (2-1), and Jake Wallace added 10.
--
Florence 68, Mitchell 46: The Falcons topped Memphis Mitchell on Monday in the first round of the 2019 N2HOOPS Invitational at Bob Jones High School.
The Falcons (2-1) were led offensively by Dee Beckwith, who finished with 22 points. Jameris Lee had 14 and Kortez Burge scored 11.
Florence is set to play tonight at 8 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
--
Sheffield 61, Covenant Christian 54: Rodney Goodman scored 21 points and Sheffield pulled out of a halftime tie to edge Covenant Christian.
Daxavier Smith and Devin Doss each added 11 points for the Bulldogs (5-1).
Titus Griffin scored 26 for Covenant Christian and Zeke Griffin added 14.
--
Deshler 90, Mars Hill 63: Deshler had five players in double figures and scored 56 first-half points on the way to beating Mars Hill.
Brandon Green led Deshler with 18 points. Jay Hester and Tavaris Thirlkill each scored 14, Rece Malone had 12 and Matthew Minetree added 11.
Joshua Bowerman led all scorers with 21 points for Mars Hill (0-1). Garrett Cox had 14, and Drake James and Luke Crowden each had 10 for the Panthers.
--
Wilson 67, Colbert Heights 44: Brycen Parrish scored 24 points and Dakota Cagle 19 as Wilson ran past Colbert Heights.
The Warriors (2-2) led 31-18 at halftime. Seven players scored for Wilson.
Carson Shaw led Colbert Heights with 18 points and was one of eight Wildcats to score.
--
Brooks 44, Colbert County 11: The Lions (4-0) stayed undefeated on Monday with a strong defensive performance in beating Colbert County (0-3).
Knute Wood had 10 points and Connor Lewis had 9 for Brooks and the Lions went into halftime up 20-4.
--
Lauderdale County 78, Central 46: Lauderdale County improved to 3-0 with a win over Central and had three players score in double figures on Monday.
Connor Smith had 18, Eric Fuqua finished with 15 and Luke McIntyre had 10 to lead the Tigers past Central. Lauderdale County led 47-15 at the half.
--
Shoals Christian 50, Vina 43: Shoals Christian withstood a second-half rally from Vina to post the win.
The Flame (2-2) led 36-12 in the third quarter before Vina rallied with 22 points in the final period.
Joe Storie scored a game-high 18 points for the Flame. Clark Hughes had 10 points. Haze Weatherford led Vina with 17 points. Brayden Moomaw added 10 points.
--
Hewitt-Trussville 75, Hamilton 65: Kenton Steele had 25 points and Caleb Weeks 20 for Hamilton, but the Aggies fell short against Hewitt-Trussville in a game at Plainview High School.
Christopher Pickett scored 15, Cameron Glover 14 and Anthony Copeland 13 for Hewitt-Trussville, which led 32-26 at halftime.
--
Wayne County 48, Hampshire 25: Wayne County improved to 2-1 with a win over Hampshire Monday.
Clay Baugus was the leading scorer with 21 points.
--
Girls
Rogers 52, Lexington 32: The Pirates improved to 4-1 with a 20-point win over Lexington on Monday.
Gloria Pounders finished with 17 points and Madie Krieger had 15 for the Pirates. Lexington’s Sydney James finished with 12.
--
Central 46, Lauderdale County 37: The Wildcats improved to 4-0 with a win over Lauderdale County monday behind 15 points from Laura Lee Keener.
Ann Margaret Keener finished with eight points and Taylor Fowlkes finished with nine. Lauderdale County’s Sydney Maner had 11.
--
Deshler 69, Mars Hill 66: The Tigers (2-0) pushed past the Panthers for a narrow victory on Monday.
After trailing 37-36 at halftime, the Tigers took the lead in the second half behind 21 points and five assists from Chloe Siegel along with 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals from Shamari Thirlkill.
Katie Brooke Clemmons also had 15 points and five assists.
--
Wilson 44, Colbert Heights 21: Chaney Peters was the only-double figure scorer, totaling 13 points, as Wilson won a defensive battle with Colbert Heights.
Karlee Liverett and Sidney Bevis each added eight points for Wilson (4-0).
Colbert Heights’ Madison Gooch scored nine points.
--
Brooks 59, Colbert County 42: Chloe Patterson scored 22 points and Erin McDaniel and Katherine McAdams each added 13 for the Lions (4-3).
Brooks led 35-24 at halftime.
Destini Pillar had 18 points and Keeara Ricks 11 for Colbert County.
--
Vina 47, Shoals Christian 22: The Red Devils (5-1) picked up a win on Monday behind 16 points from Kaitlyn King.
Rayleigh Guin added 12 points and 10 assists to lead Vina and Kaitlyn Athey finished with nine.
--
Wayne County 49, Hampshire 30: Wayne County improved to 1-1 with a win over Hampshire Monday.
Michaela Gallion was the leading scorer with 17 points.
