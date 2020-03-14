Lexington picked up a pair of wins in a doubleheader with Clements on Friday.
In game one, the Golden Bears scored 11 runs in the first inning in a blowout win over Clements, 14-1.
Holden Newton got the win for Lexington, pitching 4-⅔ innings, giving up one hit, one run and striking out seven.
Caleb Putman was 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs.
The Golden Bears took game two over Clements with a 10-6 win.
Xander Liles got the win, pitching five innings, giving up three hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out 11.
Holden Newton was 4 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, while also scoring two runs.
Softball
• Russellville 21, East Lawrence 0: Russellville blanked East Lawrence with a big day at the plate.
Krista Sikes got the win for the Golden Tigers, pitching fiving innings, giving up one hit, no runs and striking out one.
Chalea Clemmons was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs, while Kailee Simpson hit a home run to go along with three RBIs.
• Mars Hill 16, Waterloo 1: Mars Hill had a big day offensively in a win over Waterloo.
Emma Pettus got the win for the Panthers, pitching four innings, giving up two hits, one run and striking out four.
Erika Mitchell was 2 for 3 with five RBIs and Hannah Henry was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Thursday’s scores
Tennis
Girls
• Lauderdale County 9, Red Bay 0
Singles: Brilee Barksdale d. Myah Jackson 10-1; Jillian Tanner d. Forfeit; Katie Trousdale d. Anna Kate Kennedy 10-1; Claire Ferguson d. Jaycee Davis 10-0; Katie Parker d. Gretchen Davis 10-1; Megan Childress d. Alexis Tabbs 10-0.
Doubles: Barksdale/Tanner d. Forfeit; Trousdale/Burchell d. Kennedy/J. Davis 10-0;
Ferguson/Parker d. G. Davis/Tabbs 10-0.
Boys
• Lauderdale County 8, Red Bay 1
Singles: Alex Kennedy (RB) d. Connell Cornelius (LC) 10-7; Freddie McConnell (LC) d. Dylan Hester (RB) 10-5; Ethan Haraway (LC) d. Jalen Vinson (RB) 10-0; Connor Garrett (LC) d. Lane Shewbart (RB) 10-1; Carson Crunk (LC) d. Hunter Burks (RB) 10-8; Dev Patel (LC) d. Noah Hester (RB) 10-0.
Doubles: Cornelius/McConnell (LC) d. Kennedy/D. Hester (RB) 10-2; Haraway/Garrett (LC) d. Vinson/Shewbart (RB) 10-2; Crunk/Patel (LC) d. Burks/N. Hester (RB) 10-4.
