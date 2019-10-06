Muscle Shoals eighth-grader Mary Anna Trimble was the fastest local girl at Saturday's Jesse Owens Classic in Oakville, finishing 12th place in the Silver division with a time of 20:05.20.
The Jesse Owens Classic featured dozens of local runners representing a range of Shoals-area schools, and the runners were grouped into five divisions per gender.
Lauderdale County eighth-grader Addison Embry took 6th in the Green division with a time of 20:54.72.
Colbert Heights senior Kasey Ezekiel (21:49) and Lexington senior Valerie Grosso (21:53) were 13th and 14th. Hatton finished fifth as a team in this division, led by senior Ally Amerson (22:06), sophomore Neidyn Lopez (22:34), senior Alondra Aranda (22:37) and eighth-grader Mattie Graves (23:38).
Shoals Christian’s Maggie Owens (23:11), Colbert Heights’ Kaylee Jackson (23:43) and Lexington’s Victoria Woods also all finished in the Top 50 in the division individually. Colbert Heights was eighth as a team.
Florence’s girls were 7th out of 19 teams in the Red division, led by a pair of eighth-graders who finished fifth and sixth individually. They were Ellie VonHerrmann (21:50) and Isabella Rhodes (22:07).
Brooks eighth-grader Mallory Cole was 19th in the Bronze division at 21:40.58. Also in the top 50 in that division were Russellville’s Naydelin Momentry (21:45), Deshler junior Emma Richards (21:59), Rogers senior Jaycee Biffle (22:21) and Rogers senior Katie O’Malley (22:46). Deshler’s Mary Alice Murner, Haleyville’s Katie Beth Boyles and Mae Boyles and Rogers’ Ava Fielder all finished in between 23 and 24 minutes.
Cross country - boys
Rogers senior Raleigh Stamps ran a 5K in 16:33.57 Saturday at the Jesse Owens Classic, good enough for third place in the event’s Bronze division. That was the fastest time of any local boy.
Deshler’s Cody Hill finished in 17:55.69 for 51st overall in the Bronze division. Hamilton’s Ben Moore (18:07), Rogers’ Tyler Malone (18:30) and Haleyville’s Lewis Barber (18:35) were 60th, 77th and 88th in the division.
Hatton sophomore Carson Graves was ninth in the Green division with a time of 17:31.34, helping the Hornets to a 12th-place team finish in that division. Lauderdale County junior Colby Corum was 11th at 17:38. Hatton’s Jairo Lopez (18:03), Belgreen’s Canaan Stough (18:22), Mars Hill’s Brock Windham (18:35), Covenant Christian’s John Glover (18:36) and Tharptown’s Winston Nolen (18:49) weren’t far behind.
Florence junior George Vanveckhoven was 43rd in the Red division with a time of 18:45, helping the Falcons to 16th place as a team. Muscle Shoals’ Zach Granger ran in 18:47, good for 140th in the Silver division.
Wilson wins county volleyball title
Wilson High volleyball won elimination matches Saturday against Mars Hill, Lexington and Brooks – winning all six sets – to claim the 2019 Lauderdale County volleyball championship.
The Warriors (33-13) finished entered the bracket round as a No. 2 seed after a loss to Brooks (25-21, 25-23) and wins over Rogers (25-17, 18-25, 15-12) and Central (25-15, 25-12).
In the bracket round, Wilson beat Mars Hill in the quarterfinals (25-14, 25-13), Lexington in the semifinals (25-21, 25-22) and Brooks in the championship game (25-8, 25-20).
Freya Collier led Wilson with 65 kills and 21 blocks over the six matches, and Moragn Paradise had 38 kills and 18 blocks. Makayla Carter had 12 kills, six blocks and 15 digs, and Hope Marks had seven kills, 12 digs and block. Sidney Bevis had 107 assists, 21 digs, six blocks and a kill.
Heather Irons added 80 digs. Chaney Peters contributed 39, Aili Risner 24 and Kaitlyn Wilson 23.
Brooks finishes second: Brooks went 4-2 Saturday, improving its record to 18-25. The Lions went 2-1 in pool play, beating Wilson (25-23, 25-21), losing to Central (25-11, 23-25, 15-7) and beating Rogers (13-25, 25-15, 15-11).
In the tournament, Brooks knocked off Waterloo in the quarterfinals (25-12, 25-17) and Central in the semifinals (26-24, 21-25, 15-7) before falling to Wilson in the finals.
Cameron Lovell had 48 kills and 45 digs. Jordon Tidwell had 64 assists, 64 kills, 39 digs and 10 blocks. Hannah Beth Myrick had 22 kills, 35 digs and 11 aces.
Kamron Hood contributed 41 digs and 12 aces, Abby Rainey had 68 assists and 22 digs, and Brayleigh Leone had 37 digs. Paisley Medley had 14 kills, Madeline Anderson added 12 kills, and Amanda Vena contributed 10 aces.
Central reaches semis: The Wildcats won pool play games over Rogers (25-17, 25-15) and Brooks (25-11, 23-25, 15-7) before falling to Wilson (25-15, 25-12).
In the tournament, Central knocked off Lauderdale County in the quarterfinals (25-19, 25-17) before losing to Brooks.
Brylee Canup had a team-high 37 kills, and Bryndall Mitchell added 28 kills and 41 digs. Ann Margaret Keener totaled 105 assists and six aces. Laura Lee Keener claimed 70 digs and eight aces, and Emmy Anne West had 12 aces.
Lauderdale County wins twice: The Tigers won pool play games against Waterloo (25-15, 25-14) and Mars Hill (25-17, 25-16) and lost one to Lexington (27-25, 26-28, 15-7).
The Tigers were eliminated by Central (19-25, 17-25) in the tournament.
Rebekah Childress had 18 kills and 25 digs and was named to the all-tournament team. Ryley Stinson contributed 39 assists and 22 digs and Brilee Barksdale had 12 kills and 35 digs. Charley McElyea added 16 kills and Emma Wallace had 62 digs.
