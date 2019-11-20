In a meeting of two teams that played for state championships last year, Loretto’s girls basketball team pulled away from Rogers in the second half Tuesday for a 64-43 win.
Four Mustangs scored in double figures. Karly Weathers had 15 points, Kensey Weathers 13, Morgan Welch 12 and Raven Chance 10 for Loretto (1-0), last year’s Tennessee Class A state runner-up.
Gloria Pounders scored 15 points and Madie Krieger 12 for Rogers (2-1), the reigning Alabama Class 4A state champs.
Loretto led 36-29 at halftime but outscored the Pirates 18-5 and 20-9 in the final two quarters.
Deshler 92, Phillips 79: Shamari Thirlkill scored 30 points as Deshler toppled Phillips, the reigning Class 1A champion.
Chloe Siegel added 22 points for Deshler (1-0), which led 30-18 after one quarter and 47-41 at halftime. Hannah Collinsworth added 13 points and Destiny Sanford had 10.
Ally McCollum led Phillips (0-1) with 28 points and Haleyville transfer Alli Temple added 26. Gracie Hallman scored 19.
Wilson 47, Brooks 31: Sidney Bevis scored 13 points as Wilson stayed undefeated with a win at Brooks.
Kaitlyn Wilson and Chaney Peters each scored nine points and Karlee Liverett eight for Wilson (3-0), which outscored Brooks 16-7 in the second quarter and again in the third.
Chloe Patterson had nine points and Ellie Partrick eight for Brooks (2-2).
Haleyville 48, Hamilton 46: Catie Aldridge scored a game-high 19 points and Haleyville held off Hamilton’s fourth-quarter comeback.
Reagan Kutis added 10 points for the Lions (1-1), who led 36-27 after three quarters and were outscored 19-12 in the fourth.
Anna Grace Frost had 12 points for the Aggies (2-1) and Mia Hollingsworth scored 10.
Vina 81, Cherokee 27: Rayleigh Guin had 25 points, 11 assists and 11 steals as Vina rolled past Cherokee.
Kaitlyn King scored 16 points and Kaitlyn Athey 12 for Vina (4-1), which led scored 71 points over the first three quarters.
Desiree Willis and Kyla Dean each scored six points for Cherokee.
Hatton 50, R.A. Hubbard 15: Kamie Kirk scored a game-high 15 points and Hatton used a 13-0 advantage in the third quarter to pull away from R.A. Hubbard.
Lillie McGregor and Mallory Lane each added eight for the Hornets.
Wanique Williams had nine points for R.A. Hubbard.
Belmont (Miss.) 51, Phil Campbell 45: Kallie Allen scored 18 points, but Phil Campbell couldn’t catch up in its season-opener against Belmont (Miss.).
The Bobcats were down 24-21 at halftime and got outscored 17-10 in the third before outscoring Belmont 14-10 in the fourth.
Boys
Deshler 90, Phillips 58: Five Tigers scored in double figures as Deshler opened its season with a rout of Phillips.
Tavaris Thirlkill and Jay Hester each scored 15, Sawyer Wright and Matthew Minetree each had 14 and Phillips transfer Brandon Green had 11 for Deshler (1-0), which led 43-27 at halftime.
Ken Edwards scored 24 for Phillips (0-1) and Collin Grace had 14.
Shoals Christian 45, Hackleburg 37: Griffin Shewbart scored 10 points as part of a balanced effort as Shoals Christian earned its first win of the season.
Clark Hughes and Joe Storie each added eight points for the Flame (1-1).
Hackleburg’s Christopher Limberakis led all scorers with 22 points.
R.A. Hubbard 60, Hatton 45: Montoya Kellogg had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Ca’Ni McCoy added 10 points and 11 rebounds as R.A. Hubbard held off Hatton in a battle of Lawrence County schools.
The Chiefs used a 22-14 edge in the second quarter to pull away.
Hatton’s Ridge Harrison scored 14 points and Cade Smith added 13.
Brooks 60, Wilson 42: Knute Wood scored a game-high 15 points as Brooks opened the season with a win over Wilson.
The Lions led 36-23 at the half. Kyler Murks, who transferred from Mars Hill, added 13 points for the Lions.
Brycen Parrish led Wilson with 12 points. Brandon Leahy added 11 points.
BOX SCORES
Girls
Loretto 64, Rogers 43
Rogers (43) – Pounders 15, Krieger 12, Hankins 7, Brown 5, Biffle 4
Loretto (64) – Ka. Weathers 15, Ke. Weathers 13, Welch 12, Chance 10, Chadwell 8, Buttrum 6
Halftime: Loretto 36, Rogers 29
Record: Loretto 1-0; Rogers 2-1
Deshler 92, Phillips 79
Deshler (92) – Thirlkill 30, Siegel 22, Collinsworth 13, Sanford 10, Ramson 5, Clemmons 3, Linville 3, Crook 2, Bates 2, Murner 2
Phillips (79) – McCollum 28, Temple 26, Hallman 19, Hyde 4, Veal 2
Halftime: Deshler 47, Phillips 41
Records: Deshler 1-0; Phillips 0-1
Wilson 47, Brooks 31
Wilson (47) – Bevis 13, Wilson 9, Peters 9, Liverett 8, Irons 4, Risner 2, Nester 2
Brooks (31) – Patterson 9, Partrick 8, McDaniel 6, Alley 5, McAdams 3
Halftime: Wilson 25, Brooks 18
Records: Wilson 3-0; Brooks 2-2
Haleyville 48, Hamilton 46
Hamilton (46) – Frost 12, Hollingsworth 10, McLin 9, A. Sorrells 9, Wilson 4, P. Sorrells 2
Haleyville (48) – Aldridge 19, Kutis 10, Aaron 6, Gilbert 6, Caine 4, Callahan 2, Boyles 1
Halftime: Haleyville 25, Hamilton 19
Records: Hamilton 2-1; Haleyville 1-1
Vina 81, Cherokee 27
Vina (81) – Guin 25, King 16, Athey 12, Scott 6, Johnson 5, Cantrell 5, Collum 4, Mills 4, Petree 2, Raper 2
Cherokee (27) – Willis 6, Dean 6, Qualls 5, Bunt 4, Cole 4, Sanderson 2
Halftime: Vina 43, Cherokee 20
Record: Vina 4-1
Belmont (Miss.) 51, Phil Campbell 45
Phil Campbell (45) – Allen 18, Thomas 7, Cook 7, Mills 4, Harris 3, Taylor 2, Vandiver 1
Halftime: Belmont 24, Phil Campbell 21
Record: Phil Campbell 0-1
Hatton 50, R.A. Hubbard 15
Hatton (50) – Kirk 15, McGregor 8, Lane 8, Johnson 5, Grissom 5, K. Quails 4, Brown 2, Czervionke 2, B. Quails 1
R.A. Hubbard (15) – Williams 9, A. Orr 3, Patton 2, D. Orr 1
Halftime: Hatton 18, Hubbard 12
Boys
Deshler 90, Phillips 58
Deshler (90) – Thirlkill 15, Hester 15, Wright 14, Minetree 14, Green 11, Ricks 8, Malone 5, Anderson 5, Jeffreys 3
Phillips (58) – Edwards 24, Grace 14, Cohen 7, Grace 7, Aragon 3, Hulsey 2, Markham 1
Halftime: Deshler 43, Phillips 32
Records: Deshler 1-0; Phillips 0-1
Shoals Christian 45, Hackleburg 37
Shoals Christian (45) – Shewbart 10, Hughes 8, J. Storie 8, Russ 6, Lovett 5, Gist 4, S. Storie 4
Hackleburg (37) – Limberakis 22, Taylor 5, J. Cooper 4, Loveless 4, D. Cooper 2, Heggy 1
Halftime: Hackleburg 21, Shoals Christian 20
Records: Shoals Christian 1-0; Hackleburg 0-1
R.A. Hubbard 60, Hatton 45
Hatton (45) – Harrison 14, Smith 13, Bush 7, Mitchell 5, Reed 2, Harville 2, Steadman 2
R.A. Hubbard (60) – Kellogg 18, McCoy 10, Hampton 8, Perkins 7, Cobb 6, Johnson 5, Bibbs 4, Mason 2
Halftime: Hubbard 39, Hatton 28
Brooks 60, Wilson 42
WILSON (42)
Leahy 11, Parrish 12, Cagle 9, Hetrick 4, Silva 6
BROOKS (60)
Wood 15, Ashley 9, Lewis 2, Villalta 3, Condon 2, Murks 13, Doerflinger 8, Daniel 8.
Halftime: Brooks 36, Wilson 23
Records; Brooks 1-0; Wilson n/a
