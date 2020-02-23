Karly Weathers opened the postseason for the Loretto girls basketball team with the type of effort that has made her a Class A Miss Basketball finalist in Tennessee.
She scored 23 points in the Mustangs’ 54-29 win Friday over Wayne County, a result that put Loretto in today’s 6 p.m. District 12-A championship game against Summertown at Wayne County High.
Mimi McBee added nine points and Kensey Weathers eight for Loretto (24-3), which won its ninth straight game. Morgan Welch had six points, Victoria Chadwell four and Autumn Buttrum and Raven Chance two each.
Savanna McClain had 10 points, Kelley Baugus nine, Michaela Gallian six and Lexie Lee four for Wayne County, which will play Collinwood in the district third-place game at 3 p.m. today. The top four teams from each district qualify for the region tournament, and these games will be for seeding purposes.
• Summertown 57, Collinwood 32: Hailey Jones scored 13 points to lead Summertown past Collinwood in the other semifinal. Katie Burdette had 11 points and Reese Wilson 10.
For Collinwood, Asia Kelley scored nine points.
Boys
• Loretto 64, Collinwood 14: Amauri Young had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the top-seeded Mustangs cruised past fourth-seeded Collinwood.
Tabias Sirmones added 13 points and nine rebounds, Shaler Hankins 11 points and five rebounds and Blade Tidwell 10 points and 10 rebounds for Loretto (22-5), which has won 17 games in a row. The Mustangs’ last loss was Dec. 27 against McGavock.
Payton Ward had eight points to lead Collinwood, which has a spot in the regional tournament and will play for seeding as it takes on Perry County in the district third-place game at 4:30 p.m.
--
Soccer
Girls
• Mars Hill 6, Danville 1: Samantha King had five goals — all in the first half —as Mars Hill dominated Danville.
Barklee Hargett scored the other goal for the Panthers (1). Lilliana Derr and Gracie Barrier each had an assist. Ann Elyse Cox made eight saves.
Boys
• Mars Hill 6, Danville 1: Brady Wallace had three goals and Noah Barrier three assists as the Panthers dominated Danville.
Caleb Conner, Noah Barrier and Samuel Barrier each scored a goal for Mars Hill (2-0-1). Reid Adams and Ryan Foster each got one assist, and Cooper Howton made three saves.
--
Baseball
• Muscle Shoals 12, Deshler 1: The Trojans’ Andrew Jones struck out nine batters and walked only one over five innings and Muscle Shoals turned a close game into a rout with a 10-run sixth inning.
Jackson Brown doubled and singled for Muscle Shoals (3-0) and Carson Knight had two RBIs.
Deshler’s Parker Willingham allowed one hit over five innings and both runs against him were unearned. He struck out seven and walked four. Grant Wisdom had the lone hit for the Tigers (0-2).
• Rogers 7-14, Covenant Christian 1-4: Rogers earned a pair of wins over Covenant Christian.
In game one, Bradyn Rogers doubled twice and he, Walker Wisdom and Gage Peoples each scored twice. Remington Bradley added a double and single for the Pirates, and Brock Killen had two RBIs.
Clay Butler pitched a scoreless inning for Rogers (2-0). Chandler Farris allowed a run in 2 2/3 innings and Eli Chmura handled the final seven outs.
Hunter Lopez had two hits and a run for Covenant Christian (0-2), and Alex Glover had an RBI.
In game two, Peoples had three hits and three runs for Rogers. Butler doubled, singled and scored three runs, and Austin Burgess had two hits and two RBIs. Bradley threw three scoreless innings.
Covenant’s Henry Glover drove in three runs.
--
Softball
• Muscle Shoals 9, Tishomingo County (Miss.) 5: Linzey Wilson was 3-for-3 with a pair of three-run home runs to power Muscle Shoals to a win.
Blakelyn Austin and Madelyn Stonecipher each added three hits, and Macy Pounders was the winning pitcher.
--
• Muscle Shoals 7, Central 3: Linzie Wilson had a three-run triple and struck out five batters over four innings to help the Trojans earn a win.
Karlee Wallace had two hits for Muscle Shoals, and Karley Forrester added a two-run double.
• Deshler 5, Lexington 0: Chloe Handley threw a one-hit shutout to lift Deshler over Lexington.
Handley, Autumn Curry and Haley Goodloe each drove in a run for Deshler (1-1). Rachel Taylor singled for Lexington.
--
• Tishomingo County (Miss.) 10, Deshler 2: Jaci Lindsey and Keslie Myrick each drove in a run, but Deshler couldn’t catch up with Tishomingo County.
The Braves scored six runs in the first inning and two in the second.
Annah Sheffield doubled and scored for Deshler, and Ava Brumley singled and scored.
--
Tennis
Girls
Lauderdale County 9, Central 0
Singles
1. Brilee Barksdale (LC) def. Cayla DeeCrawford (C) 8-0
2. Jillian Tanner (LC) def. Claire Eddins (C) 8-3
3. Katie Trousdale (LC) def. Haley Cochran (C) 8-2
4. Claire Ferguson (LC) def. Ava Hester (C) 8-3
5. Katie Parker (LC) def. Lola Jones (C) 8-0
6. Megan Childress (LC) def. Reagan King (C) 8-1
Doubles
1. Barksdale/Tanner (LC) def. Crawford/Cochran (C) 8-1
2. Trousdale/Burchell (LC) def. Eddins/Hester (C) 8-4
3. Ferguson/Parker (LC) def. Jones/Aparicio (C) 8-1
Boys
Lauderdale County 7, Central 2
Singles
1. Connell Cornelius (LC) def. Kody Fisher (C) 8-6
2. Freddie McConnell (LC) def. Sam Garrie (C) 8-1
3. Ethan Haraway (LC) def. Connor Hall (C) 8-5
4. Connor Garrett (LC) def. Colton Joiner (C) 8-1
5. Carson Crunk (LC) def. Marshall White (C) 8-6
6. Walker Challender (C) def. Dev Patel (LC) 8-5
Doubles
1. Cornelius/McConnell (LC) def. Fisher/Daniels (C) 8-5
2. Haraway/Garrett (LC) def. Garrie/Hall (C) 8-5
3. White/Challender (C) def. Crunk/Patel (LC) 8-4
