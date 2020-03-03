Karly Weathers had 18 points to lead four Mustangs in double figures as Loretto girls basketball dominated McKenzie, 77-41, in the Region 6-A tournament semifinals Monday at Wayne County.
Loretto (27-3) won its 12th straight game and will play Huntingdon (27-4) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wayne County High School. Huntingdon eliminated Summertown 50-48 in Monday’s other region semifinal.
Wednesday’s regional final is not a must-win game, but the winner will host its sectional game Saturday and the loser will have to travel for its sectional game.
Kensey Weathers had 14 points, Victoria Chadwell 13 and Raven Chance 11 for Loretto. With Loretto up big, the clock ran continuously late in the game.
Lilly Bennett led McKenzie with 13 points.
Loretto’s boys play Bruceton in a regional semifinal at 7:45 p.m. tonight at Wayne County.
--
Softball
Mars Hill 14, Russellville 12: Emma Pettus hit a grand slam as part of a five-RBI day and Erika Mitchell added a home run and a double as Mars Hill outslugged Russellville.
Mitchell and Emma Kate Wright each drove in three runs for Mars Hill (1-0), last year’s Class 1A state champion. Kylie Thigpen double and drove in two runs, and Abbey Steadman had an RBI for the Panthers.
Alivia Clemmons and Autumn Logan homered for Russellville (2-6), with Clemmons driving in four runs and Logan three. Chalea Clemmons doubled twice and drove in four runs. Mars Hill led 12-1 in the middle of the fourth before Russellville answered with six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
--
Baseball (Saturday)
Covenant Christian 19, Sheffield 5: Seth James was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs as Covenant Christian’s offense broke out against Sheffield on Saturday.
Cayden Smith, John Michael Basinger, Jacob Alexander and Isaiah Patrick each added two RBIs for the Eagles. James and Haston Alexander each had a triple. Smith pitched all five innings, striking out six, and all five runs against him were unearned.
Kyree Jackson tripled, singled and drove in four runs for Sheffield, and Christopher Garner added an RBI.
