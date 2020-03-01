Aiden Kennedy drove in what turned out to be the winning run with a single in the top of the seventh inning to lift Mars Hill past Colbert County in high school baseball Friday.
Mars Hill (1-1) evened its record with the win as Alex Thigpen pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief to notch the victory.
Michael Larkin led Mars Hill with a double and single, while Bo Mitchell had a pair of singles. Will Davis added a double.
Ethan Benford had a double and single for Colbert County, while Justin Isbell had two singles.
• Wilson 21, Colbert Heights 0: Jackson Thompson, Payton Graham and Chris Silva combined for 10 hits and 13 RBIs as Wilson shut out Colbert Heights.
Graham had three hits, including a double, and finished with five RBIs for the Warriors. Thompson had two doubles and two singles and drove in four runs, while Silva had three singles and four RBIs. Wilson finished with 17 hits to back Luke Elliott, who struck out 11 and allowed only one hit.
• Tuscaloosa County 6, Florence 5: Florence’s rally from a 6-2 deficit fell a run short at Tuscaloosa County, which had 16 hits off a pair of Florence pitchers.
Sam Bowling led Florence with two singles and one RBI as the Falcons managed six hits. Harrison Stout and Sterling Garrett each had three hits and two RBIs for Tuscaloosa County.
• Florence 9, Brandon (Mississippi) 6: Florence wiped out a 4-0 deficit with a pair of four-run innings to beat Brandon.
The Falcons tied it at 4 in the fourth inning and went ahead 8-4 after five innings. Grant Taylor had a double and a single to lead the Falcons. Parker White and Zeke Bishop each had a double. Cade Henry got the win and Raleigh Claunch earned a save.
• Tharptown 2-4, Vina 1-2: Tharptown pitchers limited Vina to one hit in each game in a sweep of the Red Devils.
In the opener, Britton Kennamore outdueled Haze Weatherford and Tharptown pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning.
Kennamore allowed only a single to Jackson Landers while striking out seven and walking four. Jackson Clement had two of Tharptown’s four hits allowed by Weatherford.
In the second game, Tharptown broke a 2-all tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Jayden Mitchell had the only two hits for the Wildcats.
Jackson Landers took the loss, striking out 12 and walking five.
Mitchell and Hunter White combined on a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts for Tharptown. Mitchell got the win and White earned the save.
• West Limestone 8, Rogers 1: A seven-run fifth inning propelled West Limestone past Rogers.
The Pirates were nursing a 1-0 lead going to the fifth inning when the Wildcats exploded for seven runs. They added the final run in the sixth inning.
Colin Patters limited Rogers to a singles by Gage Peoples and Walker Wisdom.
• Elkmont 3, Lexington 1: Elkmont pushed across two runs in the second inning to snap a tie and held on to beat Lexington.
Ethan Corum had three of Lexington’s six hits, including a solo home run in the first inning. Xander Liles took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits.
Preston Robinson hit a two-run home run for Elkmont. Brett Parker got the win.
• Central 6-12, Lynn 3-2: Colby Holcombe drove in two runs with two hits and Seth Holt added two singles as Central won the opener against Lynn.
Preston Langston was the winning pitcher, one of four used in the game by the Wildcats. Payton Palmer pitched two scoreless innings for the save.
In the second game, Hayden Hawk led Central with a double and a triple and two RBIs. Carson Brewer and Holcombe each added a double, with Langston picking up two RBIs.
Caden White and Nathan Murphy combined on a five-inning one-hitter, with White striking out eight in four innings.
--
Softball
• Central 3, Brooks 1: Taylor Fowlkes had a two-run double in a three-run second inning as Central edged Brooks. Hannah Russell scattered seven hits to get the win.
Karley Moreland and Abby Herndon each had two hits for Brooks.
• Hatton 6, Saraland 4: Laney Jeffreys had two hits and three RBIs as Hatton beat Saraland in the Auburn Invitational. Ashley Berryman added two hits and Brayden Mitchell was the winning pitcher.
Auburn 3, Hatton 2: Katie Dawson and Mitchell each had RBIs as Hatton (3-1) suffered its first loss.
• Belgreen 8, West Limestone 3: Sydney Borden doubled twice and drove in two runs to help Belgreen beat West Limestone in the Decatur Invitational. Katie Dempsey had two hits, including a double, and Emma Willingham had a two singles to back winning pitcher Emma Dempsey.
• Belgreen 3, Brewer 1: Bailey Wood had two hits and Borden doubled home a run as Belgreen downed Brewer behind a strong pitching effort from Emma Dempsey.
Katie Dempsey added a double.
• Covenant Christian 13, Cherokee 3: Madalyn Scott led Covenant Christian (4-2) with two singles and a double in a win over Cherokee. Delaney Johnson and Ashlee Gann each had a single and a double. Olivia Ragan and Lily Burns combined on the win.
Karlee Thomas had a double for Cherokee.
--
Basketball
• McKenzie 63, Wayne County 44: Kelley Baugus scored 13 points and reached 1,000 for her career in the fourth quarter, but Wayne County was eliminated by McKenzie in the quarterfinals of the Class A regional tournament.
McKenzie led 31-14 at the half. Michaela Gallian added seven points for Wayne County.
The Wildcats end their season at 15-12.
