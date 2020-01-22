Neely Johns poured in 26 points and the Mars Hill girls basketball team took down Wilson 68-52 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Lauderdale County tournament in Rogersville.
Erika Mitchell totaled 12 points and Emily O’Kelley scored 11 for the Panthers, who avenged a ten-point loss Jan. 3 to the Warriors. Mars Hill (19-6) has won nine games in a row since then.
Mars Hill will play Lauderdale County at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the county tournament semifinals.
Heather Irons scored 12 points and Karlee Liverett 10 for Wilson.
• Rogers 67, Waterloo 19: Gloria Pounders led four Pirates in double figures with 16 points as Rogers – the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state – eased past Waterloo in the quarterfinals of the county tournament.
Erin Brown and Gabby Davis each scored 15 points and Sheyenne Hankins added 11 for Rogers (18-4), which will play Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the county tournament semifinals at Lauderdale County High.
Waterloo’s Alani Simmons scored eight points and Kiara Summerhill had seven.
• Florence 65, Columbia 31: Kennedi Hawkins scored 16 points to lead the Falcons in a win over Columbia on Tuesday.
Florence led 33-15 at the half. Madison Liner added 13 points, while the leading scorer for Columbia was Brooke Bennett with 15 points.
• Phillips 76, Marion County 74: Ally McCollum capped off a big night with a putback basket as time expired to help Phillips beat Marion County in the Marion County tournament on Thursday.
McCollum finished the game with 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Gracie Hallman scored 24 points, dished out six assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Alli Temple finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
Phillips led 32-30 at the half but were led in the final two quarters with five 3-pointers from Hallman. The leading scorer for Marion County was Cara Sullivan with 27.
Phillips advances to face Brilliant at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Bears’ home gym.
• Belgreen 79, Lindsey Lane 52: Emma Dempsey scored 25 points and Autumn Bragwell had 20 to lead Belgreen to a win over Lindsey Lane.
Belgreen led 37-31 at the half but outscored Lindsey Lane 29-10 in the third quarter to gain the edge.
Ansley Tate added 18 for Belgreen, while the leading scorer for Lindsey Lane was Audra Putman with 16.
• Loretto 75, Wayne County 36: Karly Weathers scored 24 points to lead Loretto in a win over Wayne County.
Michaela Gallian led Wayne County with 14. Loretto led 37-19 at the half.
Madelinn Tidwell added 13 points for the Mustangs.
• Phil Campbell 41, Fayette County 28: Olivia Taylor led all scorers with 11 points as Phil Campbell won a low-scoring game at Fayette County.
Madison Branch added nine points for the Bobcats (13-5).
Fayette County’s Samantha Cox scored 10 points.
• Vina 69, Hubbertville 45: Kaitlyn King led three Red Devils in double figures with 19 points and Vina got back on track by beating Hubbertville.
Sara Scott scored 14 points and Kaitlyn Athey had 13. Rayleigh Guin had eight points, 14 assists and four steals for Vina (16-7).
Hubbertville’s Laikyn Wright scored 15 and Madison Cribb added 14.
• Summertown 68, Collinwood 38: Collinwood fell to Summertown at home on Tuesday.
A.C. Whitehead and Emily Kautsky each scored nine for the Trojans. The leading scorer for Summertown was Rylee Long with 22.
Summertown led 33-16 at the half.
--
Boys
• Lexington 74, Waterloo 34: Trey Martin had 19 points and was one of three Bears in double figures as Lexington rolled into the county tournament semifinals.
Kane West scored 17 points and Gray had 16 for Lexington (11-11), which will play Brooks in the county semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Lauderdale County High School.
Campbell Parker and Wood each scored nine points for Waterloo.
• Mars Hill 61, Rogers 45: Four Panthers scored in double figures to propel Mars Hill to the semifinals of the Lauderdale County tournament.
Luke Crowden had 13 points, Drake James and Joshua Bowerman each had 12 and Garrett Cox added 10 for Mars Hill (14-8). The Panthers will play host Lauderdale County at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Kutter Bradley scored 20 points for Rogers and Charlie Hendrix had 10.
• Muscle Shoals 69, Colbert County 32: Three Trojans scored in double figures as defending Colbert County tournament champ Muscle Shoals cruised into the semifinals.
Mikey McIntosh scored 16, Nick Griffith 12 and Seth Mosley 10 for the Trojans (13-7), who will play Sheffield at 8 p.m. Friday at Deshler.
• Sheffield 83, Cherokee 43: Devin Doss and Rodney Goodman scored 16 points apiece and Sheffield once again took advantage of its balanced scoring.
Daxavier Smith scored 14 points, Derrick Hood had 13 and Jaylen Jones added 11 for the Bulldogs, who led 53-25 at halftime. Sheffield advanced to play Muscle Shoals in Friday’s 8 p.m. Colbert County tournament semifinal at Deshler.
Cherokee’s C.J. Burress scored 10 points.
• Columbia 48, Florence 40: Florence fell on the road at Columbia on Tuesday.
The Falcons didn’t have anyone in double figures, but Dee Beckwith, Jatavian Anderson and Jaeden Webster each scored eight. Justin Knights led Columbia with 18 points.
Columbia led 23-17 at the half.
• Deshler 84, Colbert Heights 36: K.J. Anderson scored 19 points to lead the Tigers in a win over Colbert Heights in the Colbert County tournament on Tuesday.
Deshler led 48-25 at the half. Matthew Minetree added 11, while Tavaris Thirlkill and Jadaquis Ricks each scored 11.
Austin Castle was the leading scorer for Colbert Heights with 11.
Deshler will play Covenant Christian in the next round at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
• Phillips 68, Marion County 65: Ken Edwards scored 19 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two seconds left to help Phillips push past Marion County.
Phillips led 30-29 at the half, but fell behind in the third quarter when Marion County went on a 18-7 run. But the Bears scored 31 points in the fourth. Jonathan Coan hit two free throws to tie the game at 65 with 11.6 seconds left before Edwards’ trey.
Hayden Hulsey added 14 points for the Bears, while the leading scorers for Marion County were Jerry King and Jackson Trimm with 14 each.
• Loretto 62, Wayne County 24: Amauri Young scored 16 points to lead Loretto in a win over Wayne County on Tuesday.
Clay Baugus led Wayne County with nine points. Loretto’s Tabias Sirmones finished with 11.
Loretto led 36-11 at the half.
• Hatton 80, Tharptown 67: Hatton scored 51 first-half points and held off a rally by Tharptown.
Ridge Harrison scored 19 points and Trey Steadman 18 for the Hornets (13-8), who also got 13 points from Cade Smith and 10 from Kris O’Dell.
Winston Nolen led all scorers with 31 points for Tharptown (9-15) and Colton Simmons chipped in 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.