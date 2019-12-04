Mikey McIntosh led three Trojans in double figures with 13 points, but the Muscle Shoals boys basketball team took its first loss of the year Tuesday against Hartselle, 58-52.
Nick Griffith had 11 points and Jamal Acklin 10 for Muscle Shoals (3-1), which trailed 24-23 at the half.
Brody Peebles had 19 points to lead Hartselle, and Tad Sivley added 18.
• Florence 67, Corinth (Miss.) 43: Jaeden Webster finished with 18 points while Dee Beckwith dropped 14 to lead the Falcons past Corinth (Miss.).
Darion Joplin finished with nine and Jameris Lee had six. The Falcons outscored 18-3 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
• Deshler 67, Wilson 52: Brandon Green had 13 points and was one of three Tigers in double figures as Deshler gradually pulled away from Wilson.
Sawyer Wright and Tavaris Thirlkill each scored 10 points for Deshler (4-2), which led 33-25 at the half.
Wilson’s Koby Flippo scored 15 points and Brycen Parrish had 10.
• Brooks 62, Mars Hill 43: Knute Wood and Kyler Murks combined for 32 points as Brooks defeated Mars Hill.
Both players finished the game with 16 points, doing most of their scoring during the first half.
Luke Crowden and Hugh Hargett both finished with 8 points for Mars Hill.
• Central 46, Rogers 19: Lane McCay scored a game-high 21 points as Central (1-5) picked up its first win of the season over Rogers.
McCay hit scored nine of his points from the three-point line. Nathan Murphy added nine points similar to his teammate as he scored all his points from deep.
Eli Chmura led Rogers with 7 points.
• Covenant Christian 49, Sheffield 38: Titus Griffin scored a game-high 19 points and Covenant Christian fought out of a six-point halftime deficit to beat Sheffield.
The Eagles (4-1) outscored Sheffield 28-11 in the second half.
Haston Alexander had 11 points and Zeke Griffin 10 for Covenant Christian.
Sheffield’s Devin Doss scored 10 points. Daxavier Smith and Rodney Goodman each had nine.
• Red Bay 44, Winston County 31: The Tigers picked up a win over Winston County to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Braden Ray led Red Bay with 15 points while Tanner Hamilton finished with eight.
• Lawrence County 62 (Ala.), Russellville 60: Russellville (2-1) led for three quarters but Lawrence County made a run late to push past the Golden Tigers.
The Golden Tigers held a 52-43 lead going into the fourth quarter but Lawrence County fought back to take the lead late.
Russellville’s Chandler Dyas had 22 and Brooks Scott finished with 16.
• R.A. Hubbard 57, East Lawrence 41: Keyondrick Cobb scored 16 points and Tyrus Johnson added 14 as R.A. Hubbard built a halftime lead and sustained it against East Lawrence.
The Chiefs outscored East Lawrence 19-8 in the third quarter. Todd Perkins added nine points and Montoya Kellogg eight for R.A. Hubbard.
East Lawrence’s James Kelly led all scorers with 19 points.
• Mt. Pleasant 46, Wayne County 30: Keeshawn Hudson led all scorers as he finished with 16 to help Mt. Pleasant defeat Wayne County.
Clay Baugus led Wayne County with 13 followed by Tyler Moser with 10 points.
--
Girls
• Muscle Shoals 46, Hartselle 37: Sara Puckett had 26 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks to lift the Trojans over Hartselle.
Makiyah Horrison added 10 points and six rebounds for the Trojans, who outscored Hartselle 14-8 in the second period and 15-8 in the third to turn a deficit into a solid lead.
Masyn Marchbanks had 17 points and Maggie McCleskey had 11 for Hartselle.
• Florence 64, Corinth (Miss.) 17: Kennedi Hawkins scored 14 points to lead the Falcons (5-2) past Corinth.
Halle Koger had 12 and Amiah Lewis finished with eight points.
The Falcons led 38-8 at halftime and didn’t look back on their way to a blowout win.
• Mars Hill 77, Brooks 49: Neely Johns led all scorers with 23 points and Mars Hill scored 45 points in the first half in a win over Brooks.
Riley Vaughn contributed 16 points and Erika Mitchell totaled 13 for the Panthers.
Erin McDaniel led Brooks (4-5) with 21 points and Katherine McAdams scored 12.
• Deshler 65, Wilson 38: Deshler finished with a trio of girls in double figures as they defeated Wilson.
Chloe Siegel ended the night with 15 points. Donachia Ramson finished with 14 and Shamari Thirlkill scored 11.
Sidney Bevis led Wilson with 10 points.
• Covenant Christian 49, Sheffield 30: Covenant Christian (4-1) was led by Olivia Ragan and Madalyn Scott as both players reached double figures to secure a victory over Sheffield.
Ragan and Scott both finished the game with 12 points. Aysia Brown was had the game-high 13 points for Sheffield.
• Rogers 52, Central 18: The Pirates (5-1) picked up a big win over Central (5-1) behind 13 points from Madie Krieger and 11 from Sheyenne Hankins.
Bryndall Mitchell was the leading scorer for Central with six points, but Rogers rode a 38-8 halftime lead to get the win.
• Vina 53, Hackleburg 52: Rayleigh Guin finished with 23 points, and Addie Petree hit a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to push Vina (7-1) past Hackleburg (3-2).
Kaitlyn Athey finished with 17 and Sara Scott had nine for the Red Devils.
Alexis McCarley had 22 points for Hackleburg, while Macy Moore finished with 13 and Anna Rivera had 11.
• Colbert Heights 42, Waterloo 20: Asya Williams scored 14 and Colbert Heights (4-3) beat Waterloo, outscoring the Cougars 26-11 in the second half.
Colbert Heights led 16-9 at halftime.
• Lexington 64, Clements 25: Lily Hanback and Macy Hanback scored 10 points apiece as Lexington cruised past Clements.
Emma Allen and Sydney James each had nine points and Carlee Rhodes eight for the Bears (4-3), who led 27-10 at the half.
Mary Gordon led Clements with six points.
• Lawrence County (Ala.) 52, Russellville 45: Sadie Thompson scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half as Lawrence County defeated Russellville.
The junior shot 9-of-14 from the free throw line during the game.
Three Russellville players scored in double figures led by Madison Murray and Alexis Glass both with 11 followed by Krista Sikes with 10.
• Belgreen 57, Phillips 45: The Dempsey sisters led Belgreen to an impressive win over the reigning Class 1A state champs.
Emma Dempsey scored 15, Gracie Dempsey 13 and Katie Dempsey 12 for Belgreen.
Phillips’ Ally McCollum led all scorers with 20 points, and Alli Temple totaled 14.
• Wayne County 54, Mt. Pleasant 25: Michaela Gallian and Kelley Baugus led all scorers with 12 as Wayne County defeated Mt. pleasant.
Savanna McClain pitched in 10 points. Baleigh Gray led Mt. Pleasant with 7 points.
--
Late scores
Boys
• Hamilton 55, Haleyville 47: Kenton Steele had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Hamilton used a second-half comeback to beat Haleyville.
The Aggies trailed 33-29 at halftime and 43-40 after three quarters but outscored Haleyville 15-4 in the fourth period. Caleb Weeks added seven points and nine rebounds and Jordan Cross had six points and four rebounds for Hamilton.
Grant Dye had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Haleyville.
Girls
• Central 49, West Morgan 36: Laura Lee Keener finished with 26 points to lead Central past West Morgan on Friday.
Ann Margaret Keener finished with nine.
--
Box scores
Boys
Florence 67, Corinth (Miss.) 43
FLORENCE (67)
Beckwith 14, Burge 4, Jones 2, Webster 18, Lee 6, Joplin 9, Watson 6, Skipworth 2, Anderson 8, Champagne 1
CORINTH (43)
Crawford 8, Inman 2, Windom 9, Wimsatt 5, Adams 17
Halftime: Florence 33, Corinth 28
Records: Florence (3-2)
--
Hartselle 58, Muscle Shoals 52
HARTSELLE (58)
Peebles 19, Sivley 18, Wright 6, Raley 6, Key 4, Ward 3, Bower 2
MUSCLE SHOALS (52)
McIntosh 13, Griffith 11, Acklin 10, Pritchard 8, Smith 6, Chaffee 4
Halftime: Hartselle 24-23
Record: Muscle Shoals 3-1
--
Deshler 67, Wilson 52
WILSON (52)
Flippo 17, Parrish 10, Cagle 9, Silva 7, Leahy 5, Terry 3, Hetrick 1
DESHLER (67)
Green 13, Wright 10, Thirlkill 10, Minetree 8, R. Malone 6, M. Malone 6, Jeffreys 6, Collinsworth 3, Hester 3, Buckner 2
Halftime: Deshler 33-25
Record: Deshler 4-2
--
Brooks 62, Mars Hill 43
BROOKS (62)
Murks 16, Wood 16, Vilalta 13, Lewis 6, Ashley 4, Daniel 3, Quilen 3, Doerflinger 2
MARS HILL (43)
Crowden 8, Hargett 8, Bowerman 7, Conner 6, James 5, Swaner 5, Cox 4
Halftime: Brooks 35-20
--
Covenant Christian 49, Sheffield 38
SHEFFIELD (38)
Doss 10, Smith 9, Goodman 9, Bowling 7, Jones 3
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (49)
T. Griffin 19, Alexander 11, Z. Griffin 10, Vess 7, Livingston 2
Halftime: Sheffield 27-21
Record: Covenant Christian 4-1
--
Central 46, Rogers 19
CENTRAL (46)
McCay 21, Murphy 9, C. Brewer 4, Brown 3, K. Brewer 3, Lovelady 2, Montgomery 2, Palmer 2
ROGERS (19)
Chumura 7, Peoples 5, Wallace 5, Farris 2
--
Red Bay 44, Winston County 31
RED BAY (44)
Allison 5, Vinson 3, Hamilton 8, Jackson 2, Burks 5, A. Hamilton 4, Ray 15, Schewbart 2
WINSTON COUNTY (31)
Blanton 2, Bonds 2, Taylor 17, Gurley 2, Parsons 8
Halftime: Red Bay 26, Winston County 13
Records: Red Bay (2-1)
--
R.A. Hubbard 57, East Lawrence 41
EAST LAWRENCE (41)
Kelly 19, Davenport 7, Garner 7, Parham 4, Pointer 2, Terry 2
R.A. HUBBARD (57)
Cobb 16, Johnson 14, Perkins 9, M. Kellogg 8, Hampton 4, Steward 2, T. Kellogg 2, Bibbs 2
Halftime: R.A. Hubbard 27-17
--
Lawrence County 62, Russellville 60
LAWRENCE COUNTY (62)
M. Strickland 18, Lee 14, Hutto 7, T. Strickland 5, Johnson 5, Humphries 6, Dutton 3, Pointer 2, Hudson 2
RUSSELLVILLE (60)
Dyas 22, Scott 16, Bishop 7, McCulloch 6, Gist 5, Hubbard 2
--
Wayne County 54, Mt. Pleasant 25
WAYNE COUNTY (54)
Gallian 12, Baugus 12, McClain 10, Canfield 8, Lee 4, Bryant 3, Hickean 3, Carroll 2
MT. PLEASANT (25)
Gray 7, Bradley 7, English 6, Crossman 3, Chalk 2
Halftime: Wayne County 39-16
--
Girls
Mars Hill 77, Brooks 49
MARS HILL (77)
Johns 23, Vaughn 16, Mitchell 13, Killen 8, Bowerman 6, Wright 4, Thigpen 3, O’Kelley 3, Howton 1
BROOKS (49)
McDaniel 21, McAdams 12, Patterson 5, Garrett 3, Alley 2, Mullins 2, Partrick 2, Akins 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 45-28
Record: Brooks 5-4
--
Florence 64, Corinth 17
FLORENCE (64)
Lewis 8, Koger 12, Madison Liner 2, Makayla Liner 8, Wheatler 6, Kendyl Hawkins 4, Kennedi Hawkins 14, Ingram 3, Finch 3, Thomas 2, Jones 2
CORINTH (17)
Wilbanks 6, Stweart 2, Greene 2, Walker 5, Sellman 2
Halftime: Florence 38, Corinth 8
Records: Florence (5-2)
--
Deshler 65, Wilson 38
DESHLER (65)
Siegel 15, Ramson 14, Thirlkill 11, Bates 6, Linville 5, Crook 4, Murner 4, Clemmons 2
WILSON (38)
Bevis 10, Liverett 8, Wilson 5, Collier 4, Marks 4, Peters 3, Thorn 2
Halftime: Deshler 38-20
--
Rogers 52, Central 18
ROGERS (52)
Jones 4, Hankins 11, Pounders 8, Brown 10, Biffle 2, Krieger 13, Davis 4
CENTRAL (18)
Laura Lee Keener 2, Ann Margaret Keener 3, Mitchell 6, Ricks 5
Halftime: Rogers 38-8
Records: Rogers (5-1), Central (5-1)
--
Covenant Christian 49, Sheffield 30
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (49)
Ragan 12, Scott 12, Gann 9, Johnson 7, James 7, Livingston 2
SHEFFIELD (30)
Brown 13, Macdonald 7, Steele 4, Flores 3, Wright 3
Halftime: Covenant Christian 26-17
--
Lexington 64, Clements 25
CLEMENTS (25)
A. Gordon 6, Gonzalez 5, Flynn 4, Turner 4, Liverett 2, McFarland 2, Black 2
LEXINGTON (64)
L. Hanback 10, M. Hanback 10, Allen 9, James 9, Rhodes 8, Turner 5, Stults 4, White 3, Pettus 3, Grossheim 3
Halftime: Lexington 27-10
Record: Lexington 4-3
--
Colbert Heights 42, Waterloo 20
COLBERT HEIGHTS (42)
Roberts 1, Fuller 7, Gooch 7, James 8, Williams 14, Jackson 5
WATERLOO (20)
Sisk 3, Cooper 1, McFall 4, Simmons 2, Hutchinson 1, Scott 1, Summerhill 8
Halftime: Colbert Heights 16, Waterloo 9
--
Belgreen 57, Phillips 45
PHILLIPS (45)
McCollum 20, Temple 14, Hallman 7, Hyde 2, Lauderdale 2
BELGREEN (57)
E. Dempsey 15, G. Dempsey 13, K. Dempsey 12, Tate 9, Bragwell 8
Halftime: Belgreen 34-21
--
Lawrence County (Ala.) 52, Russellville 45
LAWRENCE COUNTY (52)
Thompson 21, Hutto 10, Williams 8, Logan 4, C. Orr 4
RUSSELLVILLE (45)
Glass 11, Murray 11, Sikes 10, Taylor 7, Cox 5, Logan 1
Halftime: Lawrence County 22-17
--
Vina 53, Hackleburg 52
VINA (53)
Guin 23, Athey 17, Scott 9, Petree 2, King 2
HACKLEBURG (52)
McCarley 22, Mitchell 4, Rivera 11, Moore 13, Broadway 2
Halftime: Vina 26, Hackleburg 24
Records: Vina (7-1), Hackleburg (2-2)
--
Mt. Pleasant 46, Wayne County 30
MT. PLEASANT (46)
Hudson 16, Frierson 9, Smith 9, James 6, Marlow 3, Forrest 2, Brown 1
WAYNE COUNTY (30)
Baugus 13, Moser 10, Butler 3, Canfield 2, Keaton 2
Halftime: Mt. Pleasant 25-10
--
Late scores
Girls
Central 49, West Morgan 36
CENTRAL (49)
Laura Lee Keener 26, Ann Margaret Keener 9, Ricks 4, Broadfoot 3, Fulks 4, Mitchell 2, Huffaker 2, Ricks 4
WEST MORGAN (36)
K. Terry 8, Gray 10, Pace 2, A. Terry 7, Howard 9
--
JV girls
Deshler 44, Wilson 27
Leading scorers: D – Thirlkill 15; W – Beck 9
