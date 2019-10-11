After beating Wilson 2-0, Muscle Shoals recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over East Limestone in high school volleyball Thursday.
The Trojans (28-15) edged Wilson 25-21, 25-21, and then stopped East Limestone 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 to complete the sweep.
Kailey Armstrong paced Muscle Shoals with 24 kills and 15 digs. Jessica Godsey recorded 19 assists, 5 aces and 12 digs, with Emma Cobb chipping in with 17 kills.
Wilson (37-14) earned a split of its two matches, downing East Limestone 25-9, 28-26.
Freya Collier led with 19 kills and 6 blocks, while GraceAnne Rhodes added 10 kills. Sidney Bevis led with 30 assists and Heather Irons contributed 37 digs.
• Central splits: The Wildcats (31-23) split a pair of three-set matches, topping James Clemens 28-30, 25-14, 15-12 and falling to Athens 25-22, 11-25, 11-15.
Kinzie Shinault had 14 kills for the Wildcats, with Brylee Canup adding 13. Bryndall Mitchell had 26 digs and 3 aces, with Laura Lee Keener collecting 4 aces and 15 digs. Ann Margaret Keener had 46 assists and 4 aces.
• Brooks splits: Jordon Tidwell had 27 kills and 20 assists and Cameron Lovell had 24 kills, 15 digs and 5 aces as Brooks (19-26) split matches with Athens and James Clemens.
Athens beat the Lions 25-23, 25-21, who rebounded to drop James Clemens 23-25, 25-23, 15-10.
Kamron Hood led with 35 digs, while Hannah Beth Myrick added 22 digs and 8 aces. Abby Rainey chipped in with 17 assists and Paisley Medley had 10 kills.
• Lexington sweeps Russellville, Hatton: The Bears beat Hatton 25-13, 25-17 and Russellville 18-25, 26-24, 15-12.
Lily Hanback (23) and Lila Beth Turner (21) combined for 44 kills, and AG White added 17 kills and 4 blocks. Sidney James had 7 blocks, and Macy Hanback had 42 assists.
Russellville also lost to Hatton 29-27, 22-25, 5-15. Callie Palmer finished with 14 kills, Briana Ramirez had 32 digs and Abby Green had 30 assists and 4 aces.
Also, Alivia Clemmons finished with 10 kills and 19 digs, with Chalea Clemmons chipping in with 10 kills.
• Waterloo 3, Sheffield 0: Kiara Summerhill's 14 kills helped Waterloo (15-11) sweep Sheffield.
Mollie Wood added 6 aces and 6 kills, with Hope Crider finishing with 14 digs and Savana Caddell collecting 16 assists.
• Covenant Christian 3, Shoals Christian 0: Ashlee Gann had 8 kills and 3 aces to lead Covenant Christian to a 25-8, 25-22, 25-17 win over Shoals Christian.
Sarah James had 6 kills, while Lillie Burns and Olivia ragan had 4 each for the Eagles (15-11). Aubree Poag 14 assists and Katie-Ann Brackin had 2 aces.
Anne Houston Rutledge led Shoals Christian (8-17) with 5 kills, 6 digs and 4 blocks. Mackenzie Cole had 5 kills and 11 digs, and Caroline Turner had 13 digs.
• Belgreen sweeps St. Bernard, East Lawrence: The Bulldogs (27-10) beat St. Bernard 25-12, 25-21 and East Lawrence 25-16, 25-9 as Emma Dempsey had 18 kills and Autumn Bragwell had 6 aces and 17 assists. Ansley Tate had 12 kills and 15 assists.
