Muscle Shoals scored early and survived a late push from Deshler in a win over the Tigers, 9-7.
Macy Pounders got the win for the Trojans, pitching five innings, giving up nine hits, seven runs (five earned) and striking out four.
Linzie Wilson was 1 for 4 with a two-run home run.
Deshler was led by Hannah Collinsworth, who was 3 for 4 with a double.
• Brooks 2, Waterloo 1: Brooks survived a low scoring game with strong pitching.
Ellie Patrick pitched three innings, striking out seven with no runs, while Ashlynn Wright struck out one over two innings with two hits and one run allowed.
Faith Roberson was 2 for 3 with a double. Hope Crider picked up an RBI for Waterloo.
• Mars Hill 21, Cherokee 0: Mars Hill picked up a big win over Cherokee in four innings.
Emma Pettus got the win, pitching four hits with no hits or runs and striking out 11.
Grace Stanfield was 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
• Red Bay 19, Sheffield 0: Red Bay had a big day offensively in a shutout win over Sheffield.
Chloe Knoblock got the win on the mound for the Tigers, pitching two inning, giving up one hit, no runs and striking out six.
Annaliese Rogers led Red Bay offensively, going 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and five RBIs.
• Lauderdale County 10, Clements 4: Lauderdale County scored seven runs in the third inning to push past Clements.
Emily Harbin got the win for the Tigers, pitching five innings, giving up five hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out two.
Morgan White was 4 for 6 for the Tigers with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
• Wilson 12, Waterloo 2: Wilson scored six runs in the seventh inning in a blowout win over Waterloo.
J o h n n a S t a g g s g o t the win, pitching seven innings, giving up seven hits, two runs and striking out eight.
Sidney Bevis was 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
• Hatton 16, Addison 2: Hatton had a big day offensively in a win over Addison.
Ashley Berryman got the win, pitching two innings, giving up one hit and no runs while striking out six.
Berryman was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Ashlyn Potter was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
• Colbert Heights 12, Colbert County 1: Colbert Heights picked up a big win over Colbert County.
Katelyn Vinson got the win, pitching five innings, giving up nine hits, one run and striking out one.
Alana Roberts hit a tworun home run and RayAnna James had one hit and two RBIs.
• Covenant Christian 19, Vina 5: Ashlee Gann had two doubles and a home run to lead Covenant Christian (5-2) past Vina. Madalyn Scott added three hits, including two doubles, and Kesley Burns had a pair of doubles to help the Eagles power past the Red Devils. Olivia Ragan got the win.
• Belgreen 15, Tharptown 0: Sydney Borden had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs as Belgreen beat Tharptown.
Lily Blackburn had a double and triple, and Noelle Willingham and Gracie Dempsey added two hits each in the win. Borden was the winning pitcher.
Shaylee Weiting had the only hit for Tharptown.
Baseball
• Florence 4, Mars Hill 0: Florence picked up a shutout win over Mars Hill.
Camden Smith got the win on the mound, pitching seven innings, giving up four hits and no runs while striking out two.
Ben Arnett was 1 for 2 at the plate with a triple and an RBI. Will Davis was 1 for 2 for the Panthers.
• Hackleburg 22, Hubbertville 3: Hackleburg scored nine runs in the first inning in a big win over Hubbertville.
Jaxon Fincher got the win, pitching four innings, giving up four hits, three runs and striking out seven.
Caden Jones was 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs for Hackleburg.
• Shoals Christian 17, Sheffield 7: Shoals Christian cruised past Sheffield with 10 runs in the fifth inning.
CJ Butler pitched 4-2/3 innings, giving up four hits, one run and striking out nine. Zach Stevenson was 2 for 3 for the Flame with four RBIs.
Chris Garner was 2 for 4 for Sheffield, scoring a run.
• Lauderdale County 11, East Lawrence 0: Lauderdale County picked up a shutout win over East Lawrence.
Ethan Hamm got the win for the Tigers, pitching five innings with one hit and no runs, while striking out 10.
Slade Brown was 4 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs.
• Central 13, Colbert County 0: Central shutout Colbert County in a win over the Indians.
Colby Holcombe got the win for Central, pitching six innings, giving up four hits, one run and striking out 13.
Jay Langston led Central at the plate, going 1 for 3 with two RBIs and scoring two runs.
• Rogers 13, Waterloo 3: Rogers scored nine runs over the first two innings in a win over Waterloo.
Austin Burgess got the win, pitching four innings, giving up four hits, one run (none earned) and striking out eight.
Burgess was also 3 for 4 at the plate, with a double and an RBI. Hayden Hester was 2 for 2 for Waterloo, with a double and two runs scored.
• Haleyville 7, Winfield 2: Haleyville scored six runs in the second inning to beat Winfield.
Caleb Williams got the win, pitching 5-2/3 innings giving up nine hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out three.
John Miller Lawson was 1 for 2 for the Lions with two RBIs.
• West Limestone 12, Lexington 7: Lexington gave up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a loss to West Limestone.
Caleb Putman took the loss for Lexington, pitching three innings, giving up six hits, eight runs (three earned) and striking out three.
Xander Liles was 3 for 4 for Lexington with an RBI and a run scored.
• Loretto 7, Middle Tennessee Christian 5: Blake B i r d s o n g h a d t w o o f
Loretto’s five hits as the Mustangs opened the season with a win.
Samuel Sylvester got the win with relief help from Connor Clemons, who got the save.
• Russellville 6, Austin 2: Russellville scored five runs in the fourth inning to rally past Austin.
John David Bishop and Jacob Bishop each had two hits for the Golden Tigers, while Cole Barnett and Canyon Pace had a double apiece.
Casen Heaps and Logan White combined on a twohitter, with Heaps getting the win and White a save.
Saturday’s scores
• Colbert County 14, Vina 0: Colbert County picked up a shutout win over Vina on Saturday.
Clay Dolan got the win for the Indians, pitching five innings, with one hit and striking out four.
Dylan Isbell led Colbert County at the plate, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Golf
• Muscle Shoals finishes second: The Trojans finished second to Homewood in a seven-team match play event at Burningtree.
Homewood won with 12 points, while the Trojans finished with 10 points.
Jace Calvert was 3-0 for Muscle Shoals, while Will Bishop, Aaron Collins and Colin York each were 2-1. Eric Collins was 1-2.
• Rogers boys win trimatch with Central, Mars Hill: Ashton Olive (Rogers), Connor Glover (Mars Hill) and Jacob Jaynes (Mars Hill) were medalists, each shooting a 47. Lucas Curry shot a 48.
Rogers finished with a 211 team score, while Mars Hill scored 220 and Central had 229.
Tennis
Boys
Deshler 9, Central 0
Singles: Luke Statom def. Kody Fisher 7-5, 6-3; Kevin Padron def. Connor Hall def 8-6, 6-3; Mitchell Brazeale def. Marshall White 6-1, 6-1; Brandon Williams def. Sam Garrie 6-2, 6-0; Nathan Deaton def. Walker Challender 6-1, 6-0; Jose Rocha def. Colton Joiner 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Statom/Padron def. Fisher/Hall 6-1, 6-1; Brazeale/Williams def. Garrie/Woodfin 6-1, 6-0; Deaton/Rocha def. White/ Challender 6-1, 6-1
Girls
Deshler 8, Central 1
Singles: Alyssa Vandiver (D) d. Cayla Dee Crawford (C) 6-2, 6-0; Karsen Kelley (D) d. Claire Eddins (C) 6-0, 6-2; Ava Hester (C) d. Lauren Hand (D) 6-4, 6-3; Anna Lee Hester (D) d. Haley Cochran (C) 6-0, 6-3; Katie Trowbridge (D) d. Lola Jones (C) 6-3, 6-1;Rosie Thompson (D) d. Jessica Aparicio (C) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: Vandiver/Kelley (D) d. Crawford/Eddins (C) 6-0, 6-0; Hand/Hester (D) d. Hester/Cochran (C) 6-0, 6-0; Trowbridge/Thompson (D) d. Jones/King (C) 6-2, 6-1
Boys
• Florence 9, Sparkman 0
Singles: Noah Tompkins d. Ethan Cuzzort 10-3; Luke Singletary d. Josh Conner 10-2; Luke Holcombe d. Jared Wulff 10-3; Clark Haddock d. Luke Simpson 10-2; Brayden Austin d. Luke Nelson; Tai Do d. Noah Edwards 10-0
Doubles: Tompkins/ Singletary d. Cuzzort/ Conner 10-2; Holcombe.
Haddock d. Simpson/ Wulff 10-1; Austin.White d. Nelson/Wheller 10-5.
• Fayette 6 Brooks 3
Singles: Pearce Bolling (F) def Drew Keeton 10-3; Edward Jones (B) def Kevin Huang 10-8; Oscar Huang (F) def Aidan Crittenden 10-2; Carson Resse (F) def Grant Holt 10-0; Luke McGee (B) def Brian Watts 10-8; Nathan Price (F) def Cole England 10-3.
Doubles: Bolling/Reese (F) def Keeton/Jones 11-9; Huang/Huang (F) def Crittenden/Holt 10-5; McGee/ Aaron Peck (B) def Will Henegar/Watts F 10-7
• Russellville 9, West Point 0
Singles: Ethan Howard (R) d Jared Smith 6-0. 6-3; Kiah Derric (R) d. Liam Lanier 6-4, 6-3; Anthony Ruiz (R) d. Junter Cooper 3-6, 6-3, 1-0; Samuel Franklin (R) d. Carter Duke, 6-3, 7-5; Tino Soto (R) d. kyler Knighton 6-1, 6-1; Edvin Pereira (R) d. Kohler Lovett 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Howard-Derrick (R) d. Lanier-Duke 6-4, 6-4; Soto-Alberto Francisco d. Knighten-Lovett 6-0, 6-4
• Shoals Christian 9, Red Bay 0
Singles: Joe Storie (S) d. Alex Kennedy 8-2; John David Bachofer (S) d. Dylan Hester 8-0; Matthew Edwards (S) d. Lane Shewbart 8-1; Samuel Camp (S) d. Hunter Burks 8-0; Colin Summers (S) d. Noah Hester 8-0; Sam Collins (S) d. Hayden Self 8-0.
Doubles: Storie-Bachofer (S) d. Kennedy-Hester 8-3; Camp-Edwards (S) d. Shewbart-Burks 8-1; Collins-Summers (S) d. Hester-Self 8-1
Girls
• Florence 8, Sparkman 1
Singles: Saylor Cuzzort (S) d. Sophie Vacik (F) 10-5; Ruby Cunningham (F) d. Allison Yount (S) 10-0; Isabel Davis (F) d. Anna Lawler (S) 10-0; Anna Holway (F) d. Drew Whitt (S) 10-3; Anna Grace Rye (F) d. Sarah Taylor (S) 10-0; Katilyn Daniel (F) over Hannah Stovall (S) 10-1
Doubles: Cunningham/Vacik (F) d. Cuzzort/Yount (S) 10-1; Davis/Daniel (F) d. Whitt/Lawler 10-2; Holway/Rye d. Taylor. Stovall 10-1.
• Brooks 9 Fayette 0
Singles: Macy Montgomery (B) def. Kylie Junkin F 10-0; Maleah Stephens (B) def Emily Huang 10-6; Addy Partrick (B) def Zoe Smyth 10-0; Darby Clark (B) def Claire Holliman 10-1; Maggie Junkin (B) def Tiffany Huang 10-1; Brooke Mullins (B) def Emma Claire Kummer 10-0.
Doubles: Montgomery/ Partrick (B) def Junkin/ Smyth 10-1; Stephens/ Mullins (B) def E. Huang/ Holliman 10-0; Clark/ Junkin (B) def T. Huang/ Kummer 10-1
• Russellville 9, West
Point 0
Singles: Peyton Parrish (R) d. Micah Oldacre 7-5, 6-4; Anna Woods (R) d. Annalyse Cole 6-2, 6-4; Ellyse Strickland (R) d. Meadow Cooper 6-1, 6-0; Kaydee Holland (R) d. Hailey Moore 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Busler (R) d. Savanna Smith forfeit; Avary Miller (R) d. Isabella Hernandez 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Woods-Strickland (R) d. Oldacre-Cole 6-3, 6-4; Parrish-Holland (R) d. Cooper-Moore 6-0, 6-1; Miller-Busler (R) d. Smith-Hernandez forfeit
• Shoals Christian 7, Red Bay 2
Singles: Kara Rhodes (S) d. Myah Jackson 8-5; Presleigh Lowery (S) d. Cassidy Kuykendall 8-1; Mary Ellen Rutledge (S) d. Anna Kate Kennedy 8-1; Ashlyn Cox (S) d. Jaycee David 8-0; Gretchen Davis (RB) d. Elizabeth Kelley 8-5; Ella Edwards (S) d. Alexis Tabbs 8-3.
Doubles: RhodesRutledge (S) d. Jackson Kuykendall 8-5; LoweryCox (S) d. Kennedy-Davis 8-1; Kelly-Phillips (RB) d. Davis-Tabbs 8-1.
