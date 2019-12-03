Three Trojans scored in double figures Monday as the Muscle Shoals girls basketball team routed Colbert County, 68-22.
Sara Puckett had 20 points and seven rebounds, Morgan Calvert 13 points and seven rebounds and Katelyn Harvey 10 points. Samya Whiteside added nine points and eight rebounds.
Destini Pillar had nine points and Keeara Ricks eight for Colbert County.
• Vina 61, Hubbertville 31: Rayleigh Guin recorded her second triple-double of the season during Vina’s (6-1) win over Hubbertville.
The sophomore scored 18 points, dished 10 assists and snagged 10 steals during the matchup. Kaitlyn King added 19 points for the Devils while knocking down five threes. Kendallyn Dunavant led Hubbertville with 10 points.
• Collinwood 55, Hampshire 48: AC Whitehead led the Trojans with 18 points and Kristen Retherford added 15 to help Collinwood hold off Hampshire.
The Trojans led 27-26 at halftime and stretched their lead to 44-39 by the end of the third quarter.
Karlee Rowland led Hampshire with 20 points and Emma Jones contributed 13.
• Wayne County 54, Lewis County 37: Michaela Gallian scored 12 points for Wayne County (3-1) as she was one of three players in double figures as they defeated Lewis County.
Kelley Baugus added in 11 points for Wayne County. Hailey Bowen scored a game-high 19 points for Lewis County.
--
Boys
• Muscle Shoals 82, Colbert County 29: All ten players for Muscle Shoals scored as the Trojans defeated Colbert County.
The Trojans hit 11 threes and forced 19 turnovers during the game. Four players scored in double figures led by Mikey McIntosh and Markel Ricks 12 points each.
Jamal Acklin added 11 points and Mitchell Chaffee finished with 10 for Muscle Shoals (3-0).
Jajuan Rowell finished with 11 to lead Colbert County.
• Collinwood 65, Hampshire 42: Noah Hollis had 15 points and Dalton Scott scored 10 as the Trojans dominated the second half.
Eleven players scored for Collinwood, which led 23-22 at halftime but outscored Hampshire 27-3 in the third period.
Hunter Jones scored 14 and Ethan Bowden 10 for Hampshire.
• Lewis County 66, Wayne County 34: Slade Moseley scored a game-high 16 points as Lewis County defeated Wayne County.
The game saw 12 players for Lewis County score one or more points. Clay Baugus led Wayne County with 8 points.
--
Late
Girls
• Muscle Shoals 67, Deshler 61: Makiyah Horrison had 26 points and five rebounds as Muscle Shoals knocked off Deshler recently.
The Trojans led 33-20 at halftime. Sara Puckett had 17 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and Samya Whiteside added 11 points and six rebounds.
Shamari Thirlkill scored 15 points for Deshler. Hannah Collinsworth and Chloe Siegel each had 11, and Destiny Sanford scored 10.
--
Box scores
--
Girls
Vina 61, Hubbertville 31
VINA (61)
King 19, Guin 18, Johnson 7, Scott 7, Cantrell 3, Collum 3, Athey 2, Petree
HUBBERTVILLE (31)
Dunavant 10, Wright 9, Fisher 6, Cribb 3, Pollard 3
Halftime: Vina 27, Hubbertville 13
--
Collinwood 55, Hampshire 48
COLLINWOOD (55)
Whitehead 18, Retherford 15, Kautsky 7, Kelly 7, Haddock 3, Gray 2, Robertson 2, Siems 2
HAMPSHIRE (48)
Ka. Rowland 20, E. Jones 13, A. Jones 7, Ko. Rowland 6, Stoner 2
Halftime: Collinwood 27-26
--
Wayne County 54, Lewis County 37
WAYNE COUNTY (54)
Gallian 12, Bauges 11, Canfield 11, McClain 6, Bryant 6, Floyd 3, Woodside 2, Lee 2
LEWIS COUNTY (37)
Bowen 19, Feichtinger 10, Henson 4, Halbrooks 2, Warman 2
Halftime: Wayne County 27, Lewis County 17
--
Boys
Muscle Shoals 82, Colbert County 29
MUSCLE SHOALS (82)
McIntosh 12, Ricks 12, Acklin 11, Chaffee 10, Reed 9, Pritchard 8, Smith 8, Griffith 5, Graham 4, Jarmon 3
COLBERT COUNTY (29)
Rowell 11, Butler 5, Nelms 4, Whisman 4, Ellis 2, D. Berryman 2 Carter 1
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 49, Colbert County 15
--
Collinwood 65, Hampshire 42
COLLINWOOD (65)
Hollis 15, Scott 10, T. Thompson 8, J. Thompson 7, Ward 5, Baskins 5, Chastain 4, Rozkinski 4, Dutton 3, Hensley 2, Smith 2
HAMPSHIRE (42)
Jones 14, Bowden 10, Bass 7, Page 4, Ford 2, Morrow 2, Marks 2, Morton 1
Halftime: Collinwood 23-22
--
Lewis County 69, Wayne County 34
LEWIS COUNTY (69)
Moseley 16, McCann 15, Thompson 9, Banks 7, Clayburn 5, Mullinicks 5, Powers 5, Middleton 2, Pace 2, Sheppard 2, Holcomb 1
WAYNE COUNTY (34)
Bauges 8, Kelly 8, Hanfield 4, Crews 4, Goss 2, Prater 2, Keaton 1, Mosher 1
Halftime: Lewis County 30-12
--
Junior varsity
Girls
Deshler 66, West Point 39
Leading scorers: D – Rickard 14; WP – Mendoza 11
--
Late
Girls
Deshler 68, Muscle Shoals 52
Leading scorers: D – Wright 25; MS – Chandler 15
