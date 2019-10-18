Muscle Shoals (33-17) picked up 2-0 wins over both Brooks and Lexington on Thursday in high school volleyball.
The Trojans defeated the Lions with set scores 25-18, 25-22. The Trojans also beat Lexington, 25-14, 25-18.
Kailey Armstrong had 20 kills, Kaylie Wright had 13 kills, Jessica Godsey had 17 assists and Gracie Beth Butler had six blocks.
Along with the loss to Muscle Shoals, Brooks (24-32) also dropped a 2-0 contest to Lexington.
Jordon Tidwell had 23 kills and 21 assists, Cameron Lovell had 19 kills and 12 digs, Abby Rainer had 20 assists, Hannah Beth Myrick had seven kills and 14 digs and Kamron Hood had 24 digs.
• Bryndall Mitchell had nine kills and 13 digs to lead the Wildcats (38-24) to a 3-1 win over Hatton, 25-20, 14-25, 25-12, 25-23.
Brylee Canup had 10 kills, Laura Lee Keener had 21 digs and Ann Margaret Keener finished with 33 digs.
Deshler splits matches with Madison Academy, Lawrence County: The Tigers dropped a 2-1 contest to Madison Academy, 19-25, 25-23 and 8-15. However, Deshler managed to pick up a 2-1 win over Lawrence County, 25-20, 10-25, 15-11.
Kayley Donaldson had 29 digs and 21 assists, Kallie Burden had 14 digs and 25 kills, Chloe Siegel had 23 assists and 25 digs, Keslie Myrick had 32 digs, Shamari Thirlkill had 10 kills, Autumn Currie had 10 kills and Chloe McLeary had 10 digs.
