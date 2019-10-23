As the top seed in a three-team area, Muscle Shoals volleyball secured its spot in the Class 6A North Super Regionals before the postseason even started.
But the Trojans made sure they opened the postseason in style, beating Athens 21-25, 25-18, 32-30, 25-18 Tuesday to claim the Class 6A, Area 15 championship.
The Trojans (34-17), who advanced to the state tournament last year, will meet Shades Valley at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the North Super Regional first round at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Kaylie Wright had 15 kills and four blocks for Muscle Shoals, and Kailey Armstrong added 13 kills and eight digs.
Gracie Beth Butler had 12 blocks, Maddilyn Willis had nine blocks, and Jessica Godsey had 20 assists and four aces for the Trojans.
• Hatton beat Decatur Heritage in the Class 2A, Area 16 championship game, 29-27, 25-8, 23-25, 25-21.
North Super Regionals
(Top four teams advance to state tourney)
All games at Von Braun Center, Huntsville
Thursday’s first round games
Class 4A
Brooks vs. Hokes Bluff, 2 p.m.
Central vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Wilson vs. Cleburne County, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lauderdale County vs. Fultondale, 11:30 a.m.
Lexington vs. Holy Family, 12:45 p.m.
Class 1A
Mars Hill vs. Ragland, 10:15 a.m.
Phillips vs. Appalachian, 10:15 a.m.
Belgreen vs. Spring Garden, 11:30 a.m.
Waterloo vs. Talladega County Central, 11:30 a.m.
Friday’s first round games
Class 6A
Muscle Shoals vs. Shades Valley, 10:15 a.m.
Class 2A
Hatton vs. Woodland, 10:15 a.m.
