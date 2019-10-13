LEIGHTON — Muscle Shoals didn’t drop a set in three matches on the way to winning the Colbert County volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Trojans (31-15) beat Colbert Heights 25-7, 25-13, Cherokee 25-9, 25-9 and Deshler 25-21, 25-16.
Kailey Armstrong led the Trojans with 16 kills and 5 aces, while Kaylie Wright added 15 kills. Jessica Godsey had 25 assists and 8 aces, and Gracie Beth Butler finished with 7 aces and 6 blocks.
Earlier, Cherokee eliminated Covenant Christian 25-21, 26-24 before falling to the Trojans as Destiny Tompkins led with 19 assists and 11 digs. Jadelyn Trice had 23 kills, 12 digs, 7 assists, 4 aces and 3 blocks, while Kinsley Cole finished with 10 kills and Alyssa Williams had 5 aces and 8 kills.
--
Athens Invitational
Central won its first four matches before dropping a semifinal decision to Athens in the Gold Division.
Central (35-24) beat East Limestone, Haleyville and Hatton 2-0 in pool play. It opened bracket play with a 25-23, 25-19 win over James Clemens before Athens eliminated the Wildcats with a 24-26, 25-23, 15-10 win.
Kenzie Shinault led Central with 36 kills and added 6 blocks. Bryndall Mitchell finished with 29 kills and 46 digs. Ann Margaret Keener had 110 assists and 5 aces, while Laura Lee Keener had 51 digs and 7 aces.
Brooks (21-29) finished 2-3 with wins over East Limestone and Haleyville.
Jordon Tidwell had 60 kills, 42 assists, 37 digs and 10 aces. Cameron Lovell added 53 kills and 42 digs, while Hannah Beth Myrick had 47 digs, 10 kills and 8 aces. Kamron Hood had 64 digs and Abby Rainey had 58 assists and 27 digs.
--
Cross Country
Florence teams net top 5 finishes: The Florence boys finished third out of 25 teams and the girls were fifth out of 17 teams in the Coach Wood Invitational in Whitesburg, Georgia.
Trey Hurt paced the boys with a third place finish, while David Rubolin was 18th.
Mary Claire Ridgeway ran third for the girls, while Bella Rhodes was 12th and Ellie Von Herrmann was 25th.
Dew it on the Trails: Raleigh Stamps of Rogers was the individual boys winner in Class 1A-4A, while Deshler’s boys and girls each finished second in the team standings.
Stamps ran 16:36.20 to win by 37 seconds on the course at Point Mallard. Other top finishers among local runners in Class 1A-4A included Lauderdale County’s Colby Corum, who finished fourth, Deshler’s Riley Rickard (5th), Rogers’ Tyler Malone (9th), Deshler’s Kevin Padron (14th) and Brooks’ Chase Lawson (15th).
Bayside won the boys competition with a score of 41. Deshler was second with 72. Rogers was fourth.
In the girls Class 1A-4A, Mallory Cole of Brooks was the top finisher in second place, running 20:46.50. West Morgan’s Yarahy Marcelino won in 19:04.20.
The top 15 individuals was filled with local runners. For Deshler, which was edged by Bayside 41-48, Emma Richards was sixth, followed by Mary Alice Murner (9th) and Sarah Hill-Hart (10th).
Lauderdale County’s Addison Embry (3rd), Rogers’ Jaycee Biffle (4th) and Colbert Heights’ Kasey Ezekiel (4th) rounded out the top five. Shoals Christian’s Maggie Owens finished 12th and Rogers’ Katie O’Malley finished 13th.
In Class 5A-7A, Mary Anna Trimble of Muscle Shoals finished 12th.
