Wilson’s Brycen Parrish rebounded a teammate’s purposefully missed free throw and hit a putback at the buzzer to force overtime, and Wilson outlasted Rogers 42-38 in overtime in a Class 4A, Area 16 game Friday night.
The Warriors (4-5) trailed 34-31 with 2.8 seconds left, and Koby Flippo made his first free throw before intentionally missing the second. Parrish’s putback forced overtime, and Wilson outscored Rogers 8-4 in the extra period.
Parrish led all scorers with 22 points. The game was tied at 19 at halftime.
Jake Wallace scored 11 for Rogers (3-8).
• Lauderdale County 70, Lexington 64: Connor Smith and Eric Fuqua each scored 20 points to lift Class 3A, No. 2 Lauderdale County over rival Lexington.
Daniel Romine added 10 points for the Tigers, who trailed 36-35 at the half.
Lexington’s Kane West led all scorers with 29 points. Marshall White added 13 and Austin Gray 10 for the Bears.
• Deshler 52, Central 43: Matthew Minetree and Brandon Green scored 14 points apiece and Deshler (5-3) outscored Central (1-7) by eight in the second half.
Central’s Payton Palmer led all scorers with 17 points and Carson Brewer scored 10.
• Mars Hill 74, Shoals Christian 30: Josh Bowerman scored 20 points, Drake James added 13 and Mars Hill used a fast start to sprint past Shoals Christian.
Joseph Hanson and Garrett Cox each scored nine points for the Panthers (3-2), who shut out the Flame in the first quarter.
Shoals Christian’s Jacob Deaton and Griffin Shewbart each scored eight points.
• West Limestone 46, Brooks 35: Carson Daniel scored a team-high eight points for Brooks but the Lions took their first loss of the season.
Brooks (7-1) had not lost since playing West Limestone in the Class 4A Northwest Regional final in February.
River Helms scored 22 points and Cameron Williams 12 for West Limestone, which led 18-14 at halftime.
• Covenant Christian 72, Cherokee 19: Three players reached double figures as Covenant Christian knocked off Cherokee in Class 1A, Area 16 action.
Titus Griffin led all scorers with 20 points for Covenant Christian (6-1, 3-0). Sophomore Haston Alexander added 17 points and 15 rebound, while Zeke Griffin added 10 points.
Willie Cox led Cherokee with 10 points.
• Tharptown 47, Colbert County 43: Winston Nolen poured in 21 points and Tharptown rallied in the second half to edge Colbert County in Class 2A, Area 16 play.
Tharptown (3-8, 1-3) overcame a 7-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Indians 29-18 in the second half. Colton Simmons added 10 points for Tharptown, including a free three with 1.2 seconds remaining to make it a two-score game.
Juwan Rowell scored 16 points for Colbert County (1-9, 0-3).
• Red Bay 56, Hamilton 30: Braden Ray scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the first half to lead the host Tigers past Hamilton in the Red Bay Invitational tournament.
Red Bay (5-2) led 32-13 at halftime.
Bryant Loving posted 14 points for Hamilton (6-4).
• R.A. Hubbard 50, Whitesburg 28: Trent Hampton led R.A. Hubbard with 11 points as the Chiefs handled Whitesburg.
Seven other players scored between two and eight points apiece for R.A. Hubbard, which led 36-11 at halftime.
Whitesburg’s Luke Barker scored nine points.
• Clarksburg 44, Wayne County 38: Tyler Moses paced Wayne County with eight points, but the Wildcats fell just short against Clarksburg.
Brandon Pendergrass scored a game-high 12 for Clarksburg, which led 18-14 at halftime.
• Richland 79, Collinwood 47: Noah Hollis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Collinwood, but the Trojans couldn’t keep up with Richland.
Hollis was one of ten Trojans to score.
Richland’s Daniel Nicholson scored 26 points. Logan Helton had 15 and Trey Luna 11.
--
Girls
• Rogers 48, Wilson 31: Gloria Pounders and Madie Krieger scored 12 points apiece and Rogers used a tough defense to build an early lead against Wilson.
Brooke Jones contributed 10 points for the Class 4A, No. 1 Pirates (9-1), who held Wilson to 10 first-half points.
Sidney Bevis scored 13 points for Wilson (5-4).
• Lauderdale County 58, Lexington 38: Freshman forward Ruthie Smith scored a game-high 27 points and Lauderdale County toppled rival Lexington.
Sydney Maner added 12 points for the Class 3A, No. 9 Tigers (6-2), who improved to 2-0 in Class 3A, Area 16 games.
Lexington’s Audrey Stults and Macy Hanback each had eight points.
• Deshler 61, Central 46: Hannah Collinsworth scored a game-high 16 points as Deshler went on the road and downed Central in Class 4A, Area 16 play.
The Tigers broke open a 2-point game at halftime by outscoring Central 39-26 in the second half.
Shamari Thirlkill and Chloe Siegel added 11 points apiece for Deshler (5-2).
Bryndall Mitchell led Central (5-3, 0-3) with 15 points.
• Brooks 57, West Limestone 46: Chloe Patterson scored a game-high 23 points and Brooks outscored West Limestone 16-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win in Class 4A, Area 15 play.
Erin McDaniel chipped in 15 points and Katherine McAdams 10 for Brooks (6-5, 1-0), which outscored West Limestone 16-8 in the fourth quarter and hit eight of ten free throws down the stretch.
Carlie Winter scored 19 and Cassidy Winter 11 for West Limestone.
• Mars Hill 68, Shoals Christian 21: Neely Johns made 10 field goals – three from 3-point range – and finished with a game-high 24 points as Mars Hill routed its city rival.
Riley Vaughn added 16 points and Erika Mitchell 10 for the Panthers, who are ranked fourth in Class 1A. Mars Hill led 41-13 at halftime.
Sarah Davis led shoals Christian with eight points.
• Covenant Christian 56, Cherokee 23: Covenant Christian opened on a 22-5 run and rolled past Cherokee for its sixth straight win.
Delaney Johnson and Ashlee Gann scored 13 points apiece for Covenant Christian (6-1).
Kyla Dean scored 9 points for Cherokee (0-6).
• Phil Campbell 65, Belgreen 34: Kallie Allen scored 19 of her game-high 27 points in the second half and Class 3A, No 7 Phil Campbell pulled away for a win over Class 1A, No. 8 Belgreen.
Caitlynn Mills added 13 points and Katie Thomas had 10 for the Bobcats. Olivia Taylor had eight.
Ansley Tate paced Belgreen with 15 points.
• Wayne County 57, Clarksburg 31: Kelley Baugus and Lauren Bryant each scored 13 points as Wayne County put away Clarksburg.
The Wildcats (6-1) led 28-8 at halftime.
Clarksburg’s Ashlyn Yarbrough scored 10 points.
• Collinwood 50, Richland 48: Collinwood scored more points in the fourth quarter than it had the first three combined and knocked off Richland.
Trailing 30-24 after three quarters, Collinwood outscored Richland 26-18.
Collinwood’s Kristen Retherford led all scorers with 20 points and A.C. Whitehead added 14.
Richland’s Jessie Jennings scored 18 points and Allie Garner had 10.
--
Box scores
Boys
Wilson 42, Rogers 38 (OT)
ROGERS (38)
Wallace 11, Farris 8, Gray 7, Bradley 5, Chmura 5, Hendrix 2
WILSON (42)
Parrish 22, Cagle 7, Buerhaus 5, Silva 4, Haywood 3, Flippo 1
Halftime: 19-all
--
Muscle Shoals 68, Florence 64
MUSCLE SHOALS (68)
Chaffee 4, Acklin 21, McIntosh 15, Smith 17, Griffith 12
FLORENCE (64)
Beckwith 19, Burge 10, Webster 7, Lee 19, Joplin 5, Watson 3, Anderson 1
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 24, Florence 23
Records: Muscle Shoals (6-1), Florence (6-3)
--
Lauderdale County 70, Lexington 64
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (70)
Smith 20, Fuqua 20, Romine 10, Stanfield 6, Mitchell 6, McIntyre 4, Shanes 4
LEXINGTON (64)
West 29, White 13, Gray 10, Martin 8, Strickland 2, Lamar 2
Halftime: Lexington 36, Lauderdale County 35
Record: Lexington 7-6 (1-1)
--
Deshler 52, Central 43
DESHLER (52)
Minetree 14, Green 14, Wright 9, Thirlkill 7, R. Malone 6, Hester 2
CENTRAL (43)
Palmer 17, C. Brewer 10, McCay 9, K. Brewer 4, Hall 2, Montgomery 1
Halftime: Deshler 22, Central 21
--
West Limestone 46, Brooks 35
WEST LIMESTONE (46)
Helms 22, Williams 12, White 5, Owens 4, Britt 1
BROOKS (35)
Daniel 8, Wood 5, McDonald 5, Villalta 5, Ashley 4, Lewis 4, Murks 4
Halftime: West Limestone 18, Brooks 14
Record: Brooks 7-1
--
Mars Hill 74, Shoals Christian 30
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (30)
Deaton 8, Shewbart 8, Akin 6, Hughes 5, S. Storie 2, J. Storie 1
MARS HILL (74)
Bowerman 20, James 13, Hanson 9, Cox 9, Crowden 6, Conner 5, Hargett 4, White 4, Fields 4
Halftime: Mars Hill 44, Shoals Christian 12
--
Tharptown 47, Colbert County 43
THARPTOWN (47)
Nolen 21, Simmons 10, Lopez 9, Garcia 6, Alfaro 1.
COLBERT COUNTY (43)
Rowell 16, Berryman 7, Bates 6, Butler 5, Ellis 4, Whisman 3, Nelms 2.
Halftime: Colbert County 25, Tharptown 18
Records: Tharptown 3-8 (1-3); Colbert County 1-9 (0-3).
--
Red Bay 56, Hamilton 30
HAMILTON (30)
B. Loving 14, J. Loving 9, Whitley 3, Steele 2, C. Loving 2.
RED BAY (56)
Ray 17, Vinton 8, Burks 6, A.Hamilton 6, Shewbart 5, Allison 4, Bays 3, Kennedy 3, Wright 2, T.Hamilton 2.
Halftime: Red Bay 32, Hamilton 13
Records: Red Bay 5-2; Hamilton 6-4
--
Covenant Christian 72, Cherokee 19
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (72)
T.Griffin 20, Alexander 17, Z.Griffin 10, Richardson 9, Livingston 5, Glover 4, Vess 4, McNatt 3.
CHEROKEE (19)
Cox 10, Smith 3, Bradley 3, Lefan 3.
Halftime: Covenant Christian 42, Cherokee 9
Records: Covenant Christian 6-1 (3-0); Cherokee 1-6 (0-4)
--
R.A. Hubbard 50, Whitesburg 28
WHITESBURG (28)
Barker 9, Matthews 8, Martin 5, Cox 2, Bishop 2, Harper 2
R.A. HUBBARD (50)
Hampton 11, M. Kellogg 8, Johnson 8, Stewart 7, T. Kellogg 7, Cobb 5, McCoy 2, Murphy 2
Halftime: R.A. Hubbard 36-11
--
Clarksburg 44, Wayne County 38
CLARKSBURG (44)
Pendergrass 12, Gilbert 8, Davis 7, Garner 4, Douth 4, Webb 4, Rogers 3, Hooker 2
WAYNE COUNTY (38)
Moser 8, Canfield 7, Kelley 6, Butler 5, Baugus 5, Goss 5, Keaton 2
Halftime: Clarksburg 18, Wayne County 14
Record: Wayne County 2-6
--
Richland 79, Collinwood 47
COLLINWOOD (47)
Hollis 16, Ward 6, J. Thompson 5, Baskins 5, Moore 3, Rozinski 3, Hensley 2, Scott 2, T. Thompson 2, Haddock 2, Holt 1
RICHLAND (79)
Nicholson 26, Helton 15, Luna 11, Bobbitt 7, Derryberry 5, Ballinger 4, Angus 4, Garner 3, Anderson 2, N. Workman 2
Halftime: Richland 42, Collinwood 19
--
Girls
Rogers 48, Wilson 31
ROGERS (48)
Krieger 12, Pounders 12, Jones 10, Hankins 5, Brown 5, Beavers 2, Davis 2
WILSON (31)
Bevis 13, Peters 9, Liverett 5, Irons 4
Halftime: Rogers 33, Wilson 10
Records: Rogers 9-1; Wilson 5-4
--
Florence 57, Muscle Shoals 52
FLORENCE (57)
Lewis 2, Koger 6, Weakley 15, Ingram 3, Makayla Liner 2, Ingram 3, Finch 5, Thomas 8, Kennedi Hawkins 16
MUSCLE SHOALS (52)
Horrison 10, Haley 2, Brown 8, Whiteside 7, Pruitt 3, Puckett 19
Records: Muscle Shoals (5-5)
--
Lauderdale County 58, Lexington 38
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (58)
Smith 27, Maner 12, Belew 6, Adams 5, Tate 4, Childress 3, Dickerson 1
LEXINGTON (38)
Stults 8, M. Hanback 8, James 7, Grossheim 5, Rhodes 4, Turner 2, Allen 2, L. Hanback 2
Halftime: Lauderdale County 25, Lexington 16
Records: Lauderdale County 6-2 (2-0); Lexington 6-3
--
Brooks 57, West Limestone 46
WEST LIMESTONE (46)
Car. Winter 19, Cas. Winter 11, Craig 6, Clemons 6, Kennemer 4
BROOKS (57)
Patterson 23, McDaniel 15, McAdams 10, Partrick 5, Alley 2, Akins 2
Halftime: Brooks 30, West Limestone 22
Record: Brooks 6-5 (1-0)
--
Deshler 61, Central 46
CENTRAL (46)
Mitchell 15, L. Keener 9, A. Keener 8, Shinault 7, Huffaker 3, Meeks 3, Fowlkes 1.
DESHLER (61)
H. Collinsworth 16, Thirlkill 11, Siegel 11, Murner 8, Ramson 7, Crook 4, Bailey 2, Bates 2
Halftime: Deshler 22, Central 20
Records: Central 5-3 (0-3).
--
Covenant Christian 56, Cherokee 23
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (56)
Johnson 13, Gann 13, Ragan 9, Scott 6, James 6, Nicholson 4, Livingston 3, Milligan 2.
CHEROKEE (23)
Dean 9, Sanderson 5, Bunt 5, Terrell 4.
Halftime: Covenant Christian 22, Cherokee 5
Records: Covenant Christian 6-1; Cherokee 0-6.
--
Mars Hill 68, Shoals Christian 21
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (21)
Davis 8, Edwards 4, Cole 4, M. Owens 3, G. Owens 2
MARS HILL (68)
Johns 24, Vaughn 16, Mitchell 10, Thigpen 4, Wright 4, O’Kelley 4, Howton 2, Allen 2, Bowerman 2
Halftime: Mars Hill 41, Shoals Christian 13
--
Phil Campbell 65, Belgreen 34
BELGREEN (34)
Tate 15, Bragwell 7, E. Dempsey 7, G. Dempsey 5
PHIL CAMPBELL (65)
Allen 27, Mills 13, Thomas 10, Taylor 8, Cook 3, Harris 3, Scott 1
Halftime: Phil Campbell 27, Belgreen 13
--
Wayne County 57, Clarksburg 31
CLARKSBURG (31)
Yarbrough 10, Noble 6, Bailey 5, Peterson 2, Scott 2, Blount 2, Roney 2, Abdallah 2
WAYNE COUNTY (57)
Baugus 13, Bryant 13, Canfield 9, Gallian 7, Floyd 6, McClain 2, Lee 2, Noble 2
Halftime: Wayne County 28, Clarksburg 8
Record: Wayne County 6-1
--
Collinwood 50, Richland 48
COLLINWOOD (50)
Retherford 20, Whitehead 14, Gobbell 8, Kelly 4, Kautsky 2, Siems 2
RICHLAND (48)
Jennings 18, A. Garner 10, Ka. Garner 9, Perry 6, Hood 2, Kr. Garner 2, Braden 1
Halftime: Collinwood 21, Richland 15
--
JV Boys
Wilson 37, Rogers 30
Leading scorers: W – Mason Buerhaus 15; R – Malachi Davis 13
--
JV Girls
Deshler 69, Central 28
Leading scorers: D – Wright 14
--
B team girls
Wilson 25, Rogers 12
Leading scorers: W – Makayla Carter 12; R – Emily Ahonen 4, Ally Jackson 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.