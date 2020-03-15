Phil Campbell’s Ridge Raper threw a no-hitter over five innings as the Bobcats beat East Lawrence on Saturday, 10-0.
Raper also got the win, while also striking out 10.
Raper also went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs. Levi Crittenden and Mason Swinney each added doubles.
In the second game, Brett Saint limited the Eagles to one hit in a five-inning shutout, 11-0.
Austen Baker led the Bobcats with three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Bryant Hyde added two hits and Luke Barnwell had a double and one RBI.
• Huntsville 7, Florence 6: Florence gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth in a loss to Huntsville.
Carson Henry took the loss for the Falcons, pitching 1-⅓ innings, giving up three hits, four runs and striking out two.
Sam Bowling was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
• Hartselle 13, Florence 7: Florence gave up five runs over the final two innings in a loss to Hartselle.
Banks Langston took the loss for the Falcons, pitching two innings, giving up six hits, five runs and striking out three.
Ben Arnett was 1 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.
• Lynn 3, Hackleburg 0: Hackleburg couldn’t get the offense going in a loss to Lynn.
Trett Irvin took the loss for Hackleburg, pitching five inning, giving up two hits, one run and striking out six.
Mars Hill 7, Lawrence County 4: Mars Hill scored two runs over the fifth and sixth innings to beat Lawrence County.
Bo Mitchell got the win for the Panthers, pitching 2-⅔ innings, giving up one hit, one run and striking out three.
• Westminster Christian 10, Mars Hill 6: Westminster broke open a close game by scoring two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to get the win over the Panthers.
Bailey Handerson homered and drove in two runs and KJ Kennedy doubled twice and had four RBIs in the win.
Peyton Higgins had two hits and scored three runs for Mars Hill. Lane Lambert had a single and three RBIs.
--
Softball
• Haleyville 6, Berry 0: Haleyville shutout Berry with strong pitching.
Karley Dozier got the win for the Lions, pitching six innings, giving up two hits with no runs and striking out seven.
Kaylee Riddle went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.
• Carbon Hill 4, Haleyville 3: Haleyville managed to get a run on the board in the top of the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough to get past Carbon Hill.
Molly Gilbert took the loss for the Lions, pitching five innings, giving up four hits, four runs (none earned) and striking out one.
Gracie Long was 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.
• Red Bay 0, Sulligent 0: Neither team could get the offense going as Red Bay tied Sulligent.
Chloe Knoblock pitched six innings, giving up four hits, no runs and striking out eight.
Lila Blackburn was 1 for 2 with a double.
• Austin 4, Belgreen 1: Belgreen fell behind early and couldn’t keep up in a loss to Austin.
Emma Dempsey took the loss for Belgreen, pitching five innings, giving up five hits, four runs (none earned) and striking out one.
Sydney Borden was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
• Forrest 1, Mars Hill 0: Mars Hill gave up a run in the fifth inning a close loss to Forrest.
Riley Vaughn took the loss, pitching four innings, giving up two hits, one earned run and striking out four.
• Mars Hill 4, Wayne County 0: Mars Hill shutout Wayne County behind strong pitching from Emma Pettus.
Pettus got the win, pitching five innings, giving up three hits, no runs and striking out 10.
Erika Mitchell was 2 for 3, with two doubles and three RBIs and Kylie Thigpen was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.
• Colbert Heights 10-3, Colbert County 0-1: Kaitlyn Vinson and Kinsley Milender combined for a shutout in the first game, while Rebecca Ratliff and Vinson combined on the win in the second game as Colbert Heights (4-1) swept Colbert County.
Kailee Fuller had a double, single and two RBIs in the opener, while Madison Gooch and RayAnna James each drove in two runs with two hits.
Karlee Kimbrough led the Wildcats in the second game with two hits. Alana Roberts and Milender each had a single.
• Belgreen 5, Tharptown 2: Emma Dempsey had the only hit for Belgreen in its win against Tharptown.
Dempsey also was the winning pitcher, holding Tharptown to three singles. Shaylee Weiting had two hits in the loss.
--
Tennis
Girls
Florence 8. James Clemens 1
Singles: Avanni Singireddy (JC) d. Sophie Vacik (F) 10-2; Ruby Cunningham (F) d. Sarah Vaughn (JC) 10-4; Isabel Davis (F) d. Sumedhu Bobba (JC) 10-1; Anna Holway (F) d. Bhavya Chalasani (JC); 10-6; Anna Grace Rye (F) d. Hannah Eady (JC) 10-1; Katilyn Daniel (F) d. Isabelle Gremmiccino (JC) 10-2.
Doubles: Cunningham/Vacik (F) d. Singireddy/Chalasani (JC); Davis/Daniel (F) d. Vaughn/Bobba 10-1; Rye/Holway d. Eady/Gremmiccino 10-1.
Boys
Florence 5, James Clemens 4
Singles: Noah Tompkins (F) d. Santiago Castillo (JC) 10-4; Luke Singletary (F) d. Kirk Schediker (JC) 10-1; Keerthan Singireddy (JC) d. Luke Holcombe (F) 10-7; Kevin Dunn (JC) d. Clark Haddock (F) 11-10; Dreeraj Edulakanti (JC) d. Andrew Davis 10-4; Tai Do (F) d. Nathaniel Gordon 9 (JC).
Doubles: Singletary/Tompkins (F) d. Castillo/Scnediker (JC) 10-2; Holcombe/Haddock (F) d. Dunn/Edulakanti (JC) 10-2; Singireddy/Gordon (JC) d. Davis/Do (F) 10-4.
--
Friday’s games
Lexington picked up a pair of wins in a doubleheader with Clements on Friday.
In game one, the Golden Bears scored 11 runs in the first inning in a blowout win over Clements, 14-1.
Holden Newton got the win for Lexington, pitching 4-⅔ innings, giving up one hit, one run and striking out seven.
Caleb Putman was 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs.
The Golden Bears took game two over Clements with a 10-6 win.
Xander Liles got the win, pitching five innings, giving up three hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out 11.
Holden Newton was 4 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, while also scoring two runs.
--
Softball
• Russellville 21, East Lawrence 0: Russellville blanked East Lawrence with a big day at the plate.
Krista Sikes got the win for the Golden Tigers, pitching fiving innings, giving up one hit, no runs and striking out one.
Chalea Clemmons was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs, while Kailee Simpson hit a home run to go along with three RBIs.
• Mars Hill 16, Waterloo 1: Mars Hill had a big day offensively in a win over Waterloo.
Emma Pettus got the win for the Panthers, pitching four innings, giving up two hits, one run and striking out four.
Erika Mitchell was 2 for 3 with five RBIs and Hannah Henry was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
• Hatton 12-13, Winston County 1-2: Emma Czervionke, Ashley Berryman and Mallie Yarbrough each homered as Hatton (10-3) beat Winston County in the opener of a doubleheader.
Berryman got the win, pitching four innings and striking out nine. She did not allow a hit. Yarbrough pitched the final two innings.
In the second game, Czervionke homered again and drove in four runs, while Brianna Quails also homered with two RBIs. Mallory Lane was 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
Ashlyn Potter got the win.
--
Girls Soccer
• Mars Hill 9, West Limestone 3: Sadie Killen scored five goals and had two assists to lead the Panthers past West Limestone.
Samantha King added two goals and four assists, while Lindsay Brackin scored twice. Emma Reaves added an assist. Lauren Allen and Maddie Howton combined in goal.
Katherine Medrano scored three goals for West Limestone.
Thursday’s scores
Tennis
Girls
• Lauderdale County 9, Red Bay 0
Singles: Brilee Barksdale d. Myah Jackson 10-1; Jillian Tanner d. Forfeit; Katie Trousdale d. Anna Kate Kennedy 10-1; Claire Ferguson d. Jaycee Davis 10-0; Katie Parker d. Gretchen Davis 10-1; Megan Childress d. Alexis Tabbs 10-0.
Doubles: Barksdale/Tanner d. Forfeit; Trousdale/Burchell d. Kennedy/J. Davis 10-0;
Ferguson/Parker d. G. Davis/Tabbs 10-0.
Boys
• Lauderdale County 8, Red Bay 1
Singles: Alex Kennedy (RB) d. Connell Cornelius (LC) 10-7; Freddie McConnell (LC) d. Dylan Hester (RB) 10-5; Ethan Haraway (LC) d. Jalen Vinson (RB) 10-0; Connor Garrett (LC) d. Lane Shewbart (RB) 10-1; Carson Crunk (LC) d. Hunter Burks (RB) 10-8; Dev Patel (LC) d. Noah Hester (RB) 10-0.
Doubles: Cornelius/McConnell (LC) d. Kennedy/D. Hester (RB) 10-2; Haraway/Garrett (LC) d. Vinson/Shewbart (RB) 10-2; Crunk/Patel (LC) d. Burks/N. Hester (RB) 10-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.