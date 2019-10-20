Mary Claire Ridgeway won the James Clemens Last Chance Invitational varsity race at Palmer Park in Madison Saturday.
The Florence High runner finished the 5K course in 18:44.17 to edge Blackman (Tenn.) runner by 13 seconds.
Brooks eighth-grader Mallory Cole finished 22nd and Rogers’ Jaycee Biffle was 27th.
In the 1A-3A race, Maggie Owens of Shoals Christian won in 22:54.04, three seconds ahead of Tanner’s Yami Mendoza.
Kimberly Luna of Belgreen was seventh.
In the girls JV race, Florence’s Taylor Dickerschied finished fourth and Abigail Dickson was sixth.
In the boys varsity race, Rogers’ Raleigh Stamps finished second in 16:21.30, just eight seconds behind Jean Pierre LaRoux of Bob Jones.
Belgreen’s Canaan Stough finished sixth in the Class 1A-3A division.
In the boys JV division, Florence’s Kalen Robinson finished second.
The Florence boys and girls JV teams each finished in third place.
Volleyball
Deshler wins gold division: The Tigers went 3-1 at the Lawrence County Pre-Area tournament, losing to Fairivew 2-1 before beating West Morgan, Russellville and Westminster Christian.
Each of the wins was by 2-0 margins.
The tournament marked the return of Destiny Sanford from an ACL injury. Sanford finished with 12 kills. Also for Deshler (39-17), Kallie Burden had 39 kills and 5 blocks. while Kayley Donaldson had 39 assists and 16 digs. Chloe Siegel finished with 32 assists and 21 digs, while Keslie Myrick had 29 digs.
Akilah Crook led with 6 blocks.
