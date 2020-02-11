Both Class 4A, Area 16 teams advanced to the Northwest Regional on Monday as Deshler beat Brooks 88-67 and Rogers pushed past West Limestone, 66-32.
Rogers had four players score in double figures in the win. Brooke Jones and Sheyenne Hankins led the Pirates with 18 points each. Gloria Pounders and Madie Krieger each scored 11.
Hannah Collinsworth led Deshler with 24 points. Akilah Crook scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Shamari Thirlkill had 10 and six steals.
Chloe Patterson and Erin McDaniel each scored 16 to lead Brooks, while Brook Mullins had 14.
--
Class 6A
• Muscle Shoals 61, Hartselle 32: Muscle Shoals will make its second consecutive trip to the Northwest Regional after routing Hartselle.
The Trojans took control early and never let up, bolting to a 34-17 halftime lead.
Sara Puckett led with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Makiyah Horrison added 19 points.
Lillyanna Cartee led Hartselle with 13 points.
--
Class 3A
• Lauderdale County 58, East Lawrence 34: Lauderdale County jumped in front by 26 points by halftime and eased to an easy win over East Lawrence to earn a berth in the Northwest Regional.
Ruthie Smith scored 17 points, all in the first half, to lead the Tigers (27-5). Sydney Maner added 16 points.
Makayla Goode and Devora Izquierdo each scored nine points for East Lawrence (8-18).
Lauderdale County plays Winfield on Saturday at the Northwest Regional. The time has yet to be set.
• Phil Campbell 39, Lexington 35: Katie Thomas scored 14 points, Caitlynn Mills added 10 and Phil Campbell survived a strong challenge from visiting Lexington in a Class 3A sub-regional.
The Bobcats (19-6) made only one fourth-quarter field goal but made eight foul shots in that period and advanced to the Northwest Regional. They’ll play New Hope on Saturday in a region semifinal.
Audrey Stults, Emma Allen and Sydney James each scored seven points as Lexington closed its season at 14-11.
--
Class 1A
• Phillips 67, Covenant Christian 40: Gracie Hallman scored 14 points and Ally McCollum scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the defending Class 1A champion Bears stayed alive in their bid to repeat.
The Bears (17-11) take on Decatur Heritage Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State-Hanceville.
Hallman finished with 30 points, McCollum finished with 20 and Alli Temple had 14 for the Bears, who led only 28-25 at the half before pulling away. Hall had six 3-pointers, while McCollum had 17 rebounds and Temple grabbed 12 rebounds.
Ashlee Gann led Covenant Christian with 18 points and Olivia Ragan added 15 points.
--
Regular season
• Collinwood 54, Santa Fe 25: Kristen Retherford scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the first half and Asia Kelly scored all 11 of her points in the opening half as Collinwood routed Santa Fe.
Alyssa Gray rounded out the double-figure scorers for Collinwood.
Ally Warf had 11 points in the loss.
--
Boys soccer
• Florence 3, Decatur 0: Daniel Morris, Landon Harscheid and Ben Dickson scored goals as Florence opened the season with a win over Decatur.
Ted Borden and Porter Smith had assists, while Chase Puryear was credited with the shutout, with help defensively from Jack Pride and Garrett Wood.
