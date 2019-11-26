After a scoreless first quarter, Rogers (5-1) used a strong second and third quarter to defeat Fairview 48-38.
The Pirates outscored Fairview 13-3 in the second and 20-9 in the third. They were led by a balanced scoring attack headlined by Madie Krieger and Brooke Jones as both players scored 10.
Molly McKelvy scored a game-high 16 points for Fairview.
Mars Hill 51, Wilson 41: Mars Hill (3-1) pushed past Wilson (4-1) behind 16 points from Neely Johns.
Lauren Allen also scored 12 for the Panthers while Karlee Liverett finished with 16 for Central and Sydney Bevis had 13.
Collinwood 55, Waterloo 22: Waterloo (2-2) fell at home to Collinwood on Tuesday.
The Cougars had six points each from Kiara Summerhill, Serenity Sisk and Alani Simmons but Collinwood played tough defense, Kristie Retherford had 14 points and Alyssa Gray had 11.
Decatur Heritage 56, Belgreen 47: Belgreen had three players score in double-figures, but Belgreen fell to Decatur Heritage at Wallace State on Tuesday.
Gracie Dempsey scored 12 points, Ansley Tate had 11 and Whitney Turbyfill finished with 11 for Belgreen, who was down 28-27 at the half. Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones, however, poured in 32 points to lead the Eagles.
Wayne County 53, Decatur-Riverside 33: Wayne County’s Kelley Baugus poured in 16 points to lead the Wildcats(2-1) past Decatur-Riverside.
Wayne County led 23-13 at halftime.
Brooks 49, West Morgan 40: Chloe Patterson scored over half of Brooks’ points as she scored 27 to lead Brooks over West Morgan.
Ellie Patrick added 12 points for Brooks. Brylynn Bolan had 14 and Brenna Howard finished with 12 for West Morgan.
Covenant Christian 49, Shoals Christian 21: Madayln Scott and Ashlee Gann combined for 35 points as Covenant Christian defeated Shoals Christian.
Gann ended with 18 points and seven assists and Scott finished with 17 points with seven rebounds.
Catherine Turner led Shoals Christian with five points.
Boys
Haleyville 50, Greensboro 42: After being down 26-24 at the half, Haleyville mounted a second half comeback ending in a 50-42 victory.
Haleyville hit six three-point shots during the game and forced several turnovers during the second half of the game. Joseph Blanton led all scorers with 13 points and Grayson Long contributed 10 points for Haleyville.
Damion Moore finished with 10 points for Greensboro.
Mars Hill 79, Wilson 56: Garrett Cox scored a game and team-high 25 points as four players for Mars Hill scored in double figures.
Drake James scored 15, Hugh Hargett had 13 and Luke Crowden finished with 12.
Wilson saw three players in double figures as Brycen Parrish led with 12 points, followed by Dakota Cagle with 11 and Brandon Leahy ended with 10.
Brooks 60, West Morgan 42: With a 28-24 halftime lead, Brooks used a 32-18 second half performance to seal a 60-42 win over West Morgan.
The trio of Jackson Condon (18), Michael Murks (14) and Carson Vilalta (13) combined for 45 points for Brooks.
Carson Muse scored 14 and Ashton Owens had 11 to lead West Morgan.
Athens 80, Phil Campbell 50: Brayden Gross scored 28 points as Athens was too much for Phil Campbell.
Scott added 11 for Athens.
Brett Saint scored 16 points and Luke Garrison 14 for Phil Campbell.
Covenant Christian 81, Shoals Christian 30: Covenant Christian (3-1) had three players score in double figures as the Eagles topped Shoals Christian.
Zeke Griffin scored 18 points, Zack Richardson had 16 and Titus Griffin finished with 13 to lead the Eagles. Shoal Christian’s Clark Hughes led the Flames with 11 points.
Rogers 51, Colbert Heights 19: Chandler Farris scored 14 points to lead Rogers (3-2) past Colbert Heights on Monday.
Benton Gray added 13 points for the Pirates and Carson Shaw was the leading scorer for Colbert Heights. Rogers led 19-14 at the half and poured it on in the second half while also playing tight defense.
Decatur-Riverside 53, Wayne County 49: Wayne County (2-2) led by 10 at halftime and by 11 at the end of the third quarter, but Decatur Riverside outscored the Wildcats 20-5 in the fourth quarter to win.
Clay Baugus scored 27 points to lead Wayne County, but he was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Decatur-Riverside’s Chase Linton poured in 27 points and powered the comeback.
Waterloo 56, Collinwood 50: Junior Summerhill scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Waterloo (2-0) in a close victory over Collinwood ( on Monday.
Campbell Parker added nine points, while Hayden Hester and Gavin Scott each had six.
Noah Hollis was the leading scorer for Collinwood with 14 points, while Peyton Ward and Dalton Chastain each had 11.
Box scores
Rogers 48, Fairview 38
ROGERS (48)
Krieger 10, Jones 10, Pounders 8, Brown 6, Davis 6, Biffle 4, Hankins 4
FAIRVIEW (38)
McKelvy 16, Garcia 8, Manasco, Aleman-Limon 5, Ball 2
Halftime: 13-12
--
Mars Hill 51, Wilson 41
MARS HILL (51)
Neely Johns 16, Erica Mitchell 5, Lauren Allen 12, Emma Kate Wright 7, Kylie Thigpen 4, Riley Vaughn 2 Marah Bowerman
WILSON (41)
Karlee Liverett 16, Sydney Bevis 13, Olivia Nester 2, Heather Irons 4, Hope Marks 3, Chaney Peters 3
Halftime: Mars Hill 27, Wilson 14
Records; Mars Hill (3-1), Wilson (4-1)
Collinwood 55, Waterloo 22
COLLINWOOD (55)
Harris 2, Retherford 14, Haddock 4, Gray 11, Whitehead 4, Gobbell 4, Robertson 1, Kautsky 6, Kelly 5, Quillen 1
WATERLOO (22)
Caddell 1, Sisk 6, Pevalta 3, Simmons 6, Summerhill 6
Halftime: Collinwood 26, Waterloo 19
Records: Collinwood (2-0), Waterloo (2-2)
Decatur Heritage 56, Belgreen 47
DECATUR HERITAGE (56)
Jones 32, Wilson 2, Kyle 6, Williams 4, Garner 3, Metzgar 2, Miller 7, Jones 32
BELGREEN (47)
Bragwell 9, Willingham 1, Katie Dempsey 5, Chandler 3, Gracie Dempsey 12, Tate 11, Emma Dempsey 6
Halftime: Decatur Heritage 28, Belgreen 27
Records: Decatur Heritage (3-2), Belgreen (4-1)
--
Wayne County 53, Decatur-Riverside 33
WAYNE COUNTY (53)
Baugus 16, Floyd 3, Gallion 4, Comfield 9, Powell 2, Bryant 8, Lee 9, Carroll 2,
DECATUR-RIVERSIDE (33)
Pulley 10, Mackenzie 6, Funderburk 6, Boroughs 3, Dabbs 2, Price 2, Wade 4
Halftime: Wayne County 23, Decatur-Riverside 13
Records: Wayne County (2-1)
--
Brooks 49, West Morgan 40
BROOKS (49)
Patterson 27, Patrick 12, McDaniel 5, Mullins 5
WEST MORGAN (40)
Bolan 14, Howard 12, K. Terry 10, Pace 2, A. Terry 2
Halftime: Brooks 22, West Morgan 15
--
Loretto 66, Muscle Shoals 48
LORETTO (66)
Ka. Weathers 22, Welch 13, Ke. Weathers 10, Chance 7, Chadwell 6, Clifton 4, Buttrum 4
MUSCLE SHOALS (48)
Puckett 17, Hankins 12, Pruitt 8, Horrison 5, Harvey 4, Whiteside 2
Halftime: Loretto 40-30
Records: Loretto 4-0; Muscle Shoals 1-2
--
Boys
Brooks 60, West Morgan 42
BROOKS (60)
Condon 18, Murks 14, Vilalta 13, Daniel 6, Doerflinger 4, Ashley 3, Lewis 2
WEST MORGAN (42)
Muse 14, Owens 11, Fletcher 8, Griffin 7, Hutto 3
Halftime: Brooks 28, West Morgan 24
--
Athens 80, Phil Campbell 50
PHIL CAMPBELL (50)
Saint 16, Garrison 14, Williams 6, Orrick 6, Fisher 5, Goodson 3
ATHENS (80)
Gross 28, Scott 11, Harris 9, Patterson 7, Rice 5, Hambrick 5, Stanbey 4, Nicholis 3, Porter 3, Jude 2, Shoulders 2, Gordon 1
--
Covenant Christian 81, Shoals Christian 30
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (81): Zeke Griffin 18, Richardson 16, Titus Griffin 13, Zess 7, Lawson 7, Alexander 6, Livingston 6,
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (30): Clark Hughes 11, Samuel Storie 5, Schubert 3, Deaton 2, Wilson 1, Russ 2, Lovett 2, Gist 2, AIken 1
Halftime: Covenant Christian 44, Shoals Christian 5
Records: Covenant Christian (3-1), Shoals Christian (2-1)
--
Rogers 51, Colbert Heights 19
ROGERS (51): Farris 14, Gray 13, Bradley 2, Wallace 2, Peoples 4, Alammari 3, Hendrix 8, Chmura 5
COLBERT HEIGHTS (19): Shaw 9, Balta 3, Milender 2, Olive 5
Halftime: Rogers 19, Colbert Heights 14
Records: Rogers (3-2), Colbert Heights (0-6)
--
Decatur-Riverside 53, Wayne County 49
DECATUR-RIVERSIDE (53)
Chase Linton 27, Adams 10, White 6, Lunsford 2, Jace Linton
WAYNE COUNTY (49)
Clay Baugus 27, Keaton 2, Goss 4, Kelley 5, Moser 6, Cruz 5
Halftime: Wayne County 31, Decatur-Riverside 21
Records: Wayne County (2-2)
Waterloo 56, Collinwood 50
WATERLOO (56) Summerhill 27, Hester 6, Parker 9, Scott 6, Pendergraph 2, Wood 3, Godwin 3
COLLINWOOD (50)
Chastain 11, Ward 11, Noah Hollis 14, Thompson, Baskins 2, Holt 2
Halftime: Waterloo 25, Collinwood 25
Records: Waterloo (2-0)
--
Muscle Shoals 60, Loretto 39
LORETTO (39)
Tidwell 13, A. Young 10, X. Young 6, T. Glass 6, Porter 4
MUSCLE SHOALS (60)
McIntosh 17, Griffith 13, Smith 12, Acklin 6, Graham 4, Pritchard 3, Chaffee 2, Jarmon 2, Ricks 1
Halftime: Muscle Shoals 30-20
Record: Muscle Shoals 1-0
