After a scoreless first quarter, Rogers (5-1) used a strong second and third quarter to defeat Fairview 48-38 in girls high school basketball Tuesday night.
The Pirates outscored Fairview 13-3 in the second and 20-9 in the third. They were led by a balanced scoring attack headlined by Madie Krieger and Brooke Jones as both players scored 10.
Molly McKelvy scored a game-high 16 points for Fairview.
• Mars Hill 51, Wilson 41: Mars Hill (3-1) pushed past Wilson (4-1) behind 16 points from Neely Johns.
Lauren Allen also scored 12 for the Panthers while Karlee Liverett finished with 16 for Central and Sydney Bevis had 13.
• Collinwood 55, Waterloo 22: Waterloo (2-2) fell at home to Collinwood on Tuesday.
The Cougars had six points each from Kiara Summerhill, Serenity Sisk and Alani Simmons but Collinwood played tough defense, Kristie Retherford had 14 points and Alyssa Gray had 11.
• Decatur Heritage 56, Belgreen 47: Belgreen had three players score in double-figures, but Belgreen fell to Decatur Heritage at Wallace State on Tuesday.
Gracie Dempsey scored 12 points, Ansley Tate had 11 and Whitney Turbyfill finished with 11 for Belgreen, who was down 28-27 at the half. Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones, however, poured in 32 points to lead the Eagles.
• Wayne County 53, Decatur-Riverside 33: Wayne County’s Kelley Baugus poured in 16 points to lead the Wildcats(2-1) past Decatur-Riverside.
Wayne County led 23-13 at halftime.
• Brooks 49, West Morgan 40: Chloe Patterson scored over half of Brooks’ points as she scored 27 to lead Brooks over West Morgan.
Ellie Patrick added 12 points for Brooks. Brylynn Bolan had 14 and Brenna Howard finished with 12 for West Morgan.
• Covenant Christian 49, Shoals Christian 21: Madayln Scott and Ashlee Gann combined for 35 points as Covenant Christian defeated Shoals Christian.
Gann ended with 18 points and seven assists and Scott finished with 17 points with seven rebounds.
Catherine Turner led Shoals Christian with five points.
--
Boys
• Haleyville 50, Greensboro 42: After being down 26-24 at the half, Haleyville mounted a second half comeback ending in a 50-42 victory.
Haleyville hit six three-point shots during the game and forced several turnovers during the second half of the game. Joseph Blanton led all scorers with 13 points and Grayson Long contributed 10 points for Haleyville.
Damion Moore finished with 10 points for Greensboro.
• Mars Hill 79, Wilson 56: Garrett Cox scored a game and team-high 25 points as four players for Mars Hill scored in double figures.
Drake James scored 15, Hugh Hargett had 13 and Luke Crowden finished with 12.
Wilson saw three players in double figures as Brycen Parrish led with 12 points, followed by Dakota Cagle with 11 and Brandon Leahy ended with 10.
• Brooks 60, West Morgan 42: With a 28-24 halftime lead, Brooks used a 32-18 second half performance to seal a 60-42 win over West Morgan.
The trio of Jackson Condon (18), Michael Murks (14) and Carson Vilalta (13) combined for 45 points for Brooks.
Carson Muse scored 14 and Ashton Owens had 11 to lead West Morgan.
• Athens 80, Phil Campbell 50: Brayden Gross scored 28 points as Athens was too much for Phil Campbell.
Scott added 11 for Athens.
Brett Saint scored 16 points and Luke Garrison 14 for Phil Campbell
• Covenant Christian 81, Shoals Christian 30: Covenant Christian (3-1) had three players score in double figures as the Eagles topped Shoals Christian.
Zeke Griffin scored 18 points, Zack Richardson had 16 and Titus Griffin finished with 13 to lead the Eagles. Shoal Christian’s Clark Hughes led the Flames with 11 points.
•Rogers 51, Colbert Heights 19: Chandler Farris scored 14 points to lead Rogers (3-2) past Colbert Heights on Monday.
Benton Gray added 13 points for the Pirates and Carson Shaw was the leading scorer for Colbert Heights. Rogers led 19-14 at the half and poured it on in the second half while also playing tight defense.
• Decatur-Riverside 53, Wayne County 49: Wayne County (2-2) led by 10 at halftime and by 11 at the end of the third quarter, but Decatur Riverside outscored the Wildcats 20-5 in the fourth quarter to win.
Clay Baugus scored 27 points to lead Wayne County, but he was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Decatur-Riverside’s Chase Linton poured in 27 points and powered the comeback.
• Waterloo 56, Collinwood 50: Junior Summerhill scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Waterloo (2-0) in a close victory over Collinwood ( on Monday.
Campbell Parker added nine points, while Hayden Hester and Gavin Scott each had six.
Noah Hollis was the leading scorer for Collinwood with 14 points, while Peyton Ward and Dalton Chastain each had 11.
