Chandler Dyas finished with 20 points to lead the Russellville boys (4-2) to a 53-46 win over Haleyville.
It was a close game that was decided by defensive stops and free throws down the stretch.
Braxton Tollison finished with 15 for Haleyville and Chandler Long had 12.
Girls
• Haleyville 52, Russellville 44: Heading into the third quarter, Russellville led 37-36. But Haleyville went 8 for 11 from the free throw line in the fourth to Russellville’s 1 for 7 to seal the victory.
Catherine Aldridge led the Lions with 19 points, while Reagan Kutis scored 14. Madison Murray was the leading scorer for Russellville (2-7) with 10 points, while Alexis Glass finished with 10.
• Lauderdale County 75, West Limestone 68 (Monday): Ruthie Smith scored 26 points and Sydney Maner finished with 18 to lead Lauderdale County over West Limestone on Monday.
The Tigers led 33-32 at the half, but scored 24 points in the third quarter to build a sizeable lead on to victory.
Hannah Tate also finished with 16 points.
Most games involving Shoals-area teams were postponed Tuesday night due to wintry weather.
Box scores
Boys
Russellville 53, Haleyville 46
RUSSELLVILLE (53)
Dyas 20, Gist 8, Scott 8, Bishop 8, Trussell 4, McCulloch 3, Pace 2
HALEYVILLE (46)
Long 12, Tollison 15, West 8, Dye 6, Yarbrough 3, Gilbert 1
Halftime: Russellville 29, Haleyville 24
Records: Russellville (4-2), Haleyville (2-7)
Girls
Haleyville 52, Russellville 44
HALEYVILLE (52)
Kutis 14, K. Boyles, Aaron 1, M. Boyles 6, Gilbert 9, Caine 2, Aldridge 19
RUSSELLVILLE (44)
Murray 12, Cox 3, Sikes 8, Taylor 4, Glass 10, Logan 7
Halftime: Russellville 37, Haleyville 36
Records: Russellville (2-7), Haleyville (2-4)
Late
Girls
Lauderdale County 75, West Limestone 68
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (75)
Tate 16, Dickerson 1, Putman 4, Maner 18, Smith 26, Childress 2, Adams 2, Belew 6
WEST LIMESTONE (68)
C.B. Winter 17, Craig 6, C. Winter 24, Rose 11, Kinnemer 6, Clemons 1, Tucker 3
Halftime: Lauderdale County 33, West Limestone 32
