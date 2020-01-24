Hayden Hester hit game-tying layup for Waterloo with six seconds left in regulation Thursday night, but Shoals Christian took control in overtime and earned a 64-57 win over the Cougars.
Joe Storie scored 20 points and Sam Storie 16 for the Flame (5-17), which avenged a defeat earlier this month in which the Cougars won on a basket at the buzzer.
Clark Hughes chipped in 10 points for Shoals Christian, and Jacob Deaton had a couple field goals in overtime to finish with six points.
Campbell Parker led all scorers with 21 points for Waterloo (9-16). Hayden Hester added 12 and Jon Pendegraph 11.
• Tharptown 70, Vina 42: Winston Nolen surpassed 1,000 career points with a 15-point effort to help Tharptown rout Vina.
Edwin Garcia added 15 points for the Wildcats (10-15), who led 45-20 at halftime. Edward Lopez scored 12 and Luis Valdez had 11.
Braden Moomaw led Vina with 11 points.
• Phillips 78, Brilliant 55: Alex Copeland scored 22 points and the Bears advanced to the Marion County finals with a win over Brilliant.
Collin Grace scored 17 points and Hayden Hulsey 10 for the Bears (8-9), who will play for the county championship at 7 p.m. tonight in their home gym.
Cade Bryant scored 12 points, Braden Burleson 11 and Trevor Barton 10 for Brilliant.
--
Girls
• Phil Campbell 57, Belgreen 44: Caitlynn Mills poured in 26 points and Class 3A, No. 9 Phil Campbell earned a win at Belgreen.
Katie Thomas chipped in 12 points for the Bobcats (14-5), who led by 13 at halftime. Mills had 17 points in the first half alone and scored in each quarter.
Emma Dempsey scored 14 points for Class 1A, No. 8 Belgreen (17-6). Ansley Tate and Gracie Dempsey each added 13.
• Phillips 68, Brilliant 32: Four players accounted for every Phillips point as the Bears dominated Brilliant in the Marion County semifinals.
Gracie Hallman had 23 points and seven assists for the Class 1A, No. 9 Bears (13-9), who secured a spot in Friday's 5:30 title game at home.
Alli Temple had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Mary Ashton Hyde scored 17 points and Ally McCollum had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
Carrington Barnett and Abby Humphries scored 10 apiece for Brilliant.
• Waterloo 36, Shoals Christian 26: Kiara Summerhill and Valeria Peralta keyed an 11-0 run to the end the game as Waterloo knocked off Shoals Christian.
Summerhill had six of her game-high 13 points in the final three minutes, and Peralta’s 11 points included a 4-for-4 effort at the foul line late.
Shoals Christian’s Ella Ross Edwards and Sarah Davis each scored six points.
