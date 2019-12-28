Waterloo’s boys team split two games at its own Christmas Tournament Friday, beating Cherokee and losing to Whitesburg Christian.
The tournament was among a number of holiday tournaments around the area.
Waterloo 68, Cherokee 40: Campbell Parker scored 25 of his game-high 31 points in the first half as Waterloo toppled Cherokee.
The Cougars hit eight 3-pointers in the game, including four by Campbell. Josh Bradley scored 11 points for Cherokee.
Whitesburg Christian 71, Waterloo 33: Whitesburg Christian raced to a 35-15 lead at halftime on the way to an easy win.
Three Whitesburg Christian players scored in double figures. Campbell Parker led Waterloo with 11 points.
--
Big Orange tournament
Alexander (Ga.) 70, Florence 54: Marvin McGee’s 18 points led Alexander past Florence.
The Falcons (9-4) got 12 points from Dee Beckwith and Darion Joplin, with Jatavion Anderson adding 10 points.
Florence plays Shades Valley at noon today in the third-place game in its bracket.
--
Mars Hill Christmas tournament
Lawrence County 70, Mars Hill 69: Mars Hill missed a shot in the closing seconds for the win, allowing Lawrence County to escape with a victory.
Tayi Strickland led the Red Devils with 18 points, while Garrett Lee scored 15. Malik Strickland added 12. Ty Hutto finished with 10 points.
Luke Crowden led Mars Hill (8-4) with a season-high 25 points. Drake James had 16 and Joshua Bowerman finished with 12 points. Lawrence County (14-2) completed tournament play with a 3-0 record.
--
Brooks Christmas tournament
Wilson 56, East Lawrence 29: Brycen Parrish led all scorers with 21 points and 10 Wilson (5-9) players scored in a consolation game win for the Warriors.
Wilson led 30-12 at the half. Peyton Kelly led East Lawrence with 12 points.
--
Girls
Covenant Christmas tournament
Covenant Christian 67, Lindsay Lane 53: Madalyn Scott scored 22 points and had nine rebounds to lead Covenant Christian past Lindsay Lane.
Ashlee Gann added 13 points and 11 assists, while Olivia Ragan scored 12 points. Audra Putman led Lindsay Lane with 22 points and Madelyn Dizon added 17. Covenant Christian led 39-28 at the half.
Covenant Christian 49, Shoals Christian 42: Gann scored a game-high 20 points and finished with eight assists as the Eagles (9-1) completed the two-game tournament sweep. Scott finished with 11 points and Delaney Johnson scored 10.
Ella Ross Edwards led Shoals Christian with 15 points and Sarah Davis had 11.
--
Keith Davis Memorial Christmas tournament
Central 56, Tharptown 26: Bryndall Mitchell scored a season-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Central (10-5) won its second straight tournament game.
Laura Lee Keener added 14 points for Central, which led 36-8 at the half. Gracie Montgomery led Tharptown with 13 points.
Deshler 60, East Limestone 48: Three players scored 15 points each as Deshler beat East Limestone.
Shamari Thirlkill, Chloe Siegel and Hannah Collinsworth scored 15 points each for the Tigers (9-5), who led 32-24 at halftime. Collinsworth added seven rebounds.
Jariah Rogers led East Limestone with 17 points.
Phillips 65, Wilson 56: Ally McCollum and Gracie Hallman each scored 22 points to lead Phillips past Wilson. Sidney Bevis led Wilson with 16 points and Karlee Liverett added 14 points.
Phil Campbell 69 69, West Limestone 49: Kallie Allen’s 28 points led Phil Campbell to a win over West Limestone. Caitlynn Mills chipped in with 17 for the Bobcats.
Lauderdale County 51, Giles County (Tenn.) 39: A 21-point third quarter fueled Lauderdale County’s win over Giles County after the Tigers led by one point at halftime.
Ruthie Smith scored a game-high 18 points for the Tigers (13-3). Larson Belew added 12 points.
Lexington 39, Hatton 26: Lila Beth Turner was the only player in double figures with 10 points in leading Lexington past Hatton.
Susan Moore 58, Mars Hill 54: Morgan Holland’s 18 points helped rally Susan Moore past Mars Hill.
Neely Johns scored a game-high 23 points for the Panthers, while Riley Vaughn added 14.
Rogers 52, Belmont (Miss.) 35: Rogers pulled away from Belmont in the second half as Madie Krieger scored a game-high 27 points.
Macie Walker led Belmont with 14 points.
--
Waterloo Christmas tournament
Vina 56, Woodville 29: Rayleigh Guin led three players into double figures as Vina beat Woodville.
Guin had 17 points, while Kaitlyn King added 12 and Kaitlyn Athey had 11. Tia Edwards scored 14 points for Woodville.
Waterloo 45, Cherokee 25: Valeria Peralta scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, leading Waterloo (6-6) past Cherokee.
Alani Simmons added eight points in the win. Kinsley Cole led Cherokee with 14 points.
Vina 62, Whitesburg Christian 48: Guin, a sophomore, eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in the win over Whitesburg.
Guin had a game-high 19 points, while King added 12. Vina led 38-19 at the half.
Amelia Blackstone led Whitesburg with 14 points.
Vina 58, Waterloo 23: Three players scored in double figures as Vina (13-3) finished the day undefeated.
Guin led with 16 points. King had 13 and Sara Scott finished with 12.
Peralta finished the game with nine points for Waterloo.
--
Winston County tournament
Belgreen 59, Carbon Hill 39: Emma Dempsey’s 27 points helped Belgreen top Carbon Hill.
Ansley Tate added 14 points for the Bulldogs, who led 31-14 at the half.
Hamilton 61, Winston County 42: Hamilton outscored Winston County 33-14 in the second half to pull away to the win.
Paisley Sorrells led Hamilton with 23 points. Mia Hollingsworth had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
--
Alcorn Central Holiday Tournament
Florence 59, Adamsville (Tenn.) 47: Kennedi Hawkins scored a game-high 27 points and Na’kya Weakley scored 16 points for the Falcons.
Florence plays Columbus (Miss.) today at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.