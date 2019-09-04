Kiara Summerhill had 17 kills, five blocks and four aces Tuesday as Waterloo volleyball swept Shoals Christian 25-19, 25-9, 25-17.
Jessi Godwin added 15 assists and seven aces for the Cougars. Hanna Crider had eight aces, and Hope Crider had 10 digs. Waterloo (6-4) had 24 aces as a team.
Anne Houston Rutledge had six kills and a block for Shoals Christian. Mackenzie Cole had seven kills for the Flame, and Gracie Owens totaled 15 assists and three aces.
•Cherokee wins twice: Jadelyn Trice had a team-high 21 kills over two matches as Cherokee earned wins over Colbert Heights (25-22, 25-16) and Sheffield (25-8, 25-11).
Trice had 14 kills, a block and two aces for Cherokee (3-7) against Colbert Heights. Destiny Tompkins added 22 assists, a kill and an ace, and Kinsley Cole had three kills, a block and an ace.
Against Sheffield, Trice had seven kills and three aces. Cole had four kills and an ace, and Bailee Baker had four kills.
• Rogers wins a pair: Rogers volleyball continued its strong start to the season with wins over Brooks (25-5, 13-25, 15-9) and Decatur Heritage (25-18, 25-23).
Callie Danley had 10 kills and three blocks over the two matches for Rogers (8-1). Gloria Pounders had eight kills and two blocks and Gabby Davis totaled eight kills and one block.
Bradi Beavers had six aces, Carmen Adame had four aces and 12 assists and Erin Brown had 21 assists for the Pirates.
• Lexington 3, West Limestone 0: A.G. White had 17 kills and 3 blocks to lead Lexington to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-23 win over West Limestone.
Lila Beth Turner added 14 kills for the Bears (7-3), while macy Hanback had 26 assists.
