Wilson and Loretto picked up opening wins in the TimesDaily Classic girls tournament at Brooks Tuesday night.
Wilson topped Red Bay 37-28, while Loretto beat Mars Hill 64-27.
The tournament continues today at Brooks High School, with Mars Hill taking on Colbert County at 2 p.m., followed by Brooks-Wilson at 3:30 p.m. after Monday’s inclement weather forced the tournament to alter its schedule. Two more games are set for Thursday, with the final scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Flowers Hall on the University of North Alabama campus.
• Wilson 37, Red Bay 28: Sidney Bevis scored 10 points to lead the Warriors (6-4) past Red Bay (2-6).
Makayla Carter chipped in with eight points for the Warriors, who led 20-14 at the half. Chaney Peters and Kaitlyn Wilson added seven points apiece.
Destiny McCollister paced Red Bay with 12 points.
• Loretto 64, Mars Hill 27: Loretto raced to a 31-6 halftime lead and was never threatened in its win over Mars Hill.
Karly Weathers scored a game-high 17 points for the Mustangs, who had nine players score.
Neely Johns led Mars Hill with seven points.
Regular season
Boys
• Tharptown 65, Phil Campbell 51: Four players scored in double figures as Tharptown (4-8) pulled away in the second half to beat Phil Campbell.
Colton Simmons led the Wildcats with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Edwin Garcia added 16 points, while Winston Nolen chipped in with 14 points. Edward Garcia had 13 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in the win.
Luke Garrison’s 22 points led Phil Campbell. Brett Saint finished with 11.
• R.A. Hubbard 61, Athens Bible 38: Tyrus Johnson and Montoya Kellogg each had a double-double as the Chiefs beat Athens Bible.
Johnson, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, had 12 points in the second quarter. Kellogg, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds, scored nine points in the second half.
The Chiefs led 32-19 at halftime.
Girls
• Vina 54, Russellville 53: Rayleigh Guin scored what proved to be the game-winning basket with 15 seconds to play as Vina knocked off Russellville.
Guin’s winning basket capped a 31-point night for the sophomore. Kaitlin King added nine points for the Red Devils (10-3).
Madison Murray led Russellville with 17 points.
Guin scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as Vina held on for the win.
• Phillips 63, Brilliant 22: Gracie Hallman scored 22 points and Alli Temple added 19 points as Phillips (3-6) routed Brilliant.
Phillips led 38-11 at the half.
Ali McCollum added eight points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Bears.
Abby Humphries led Brilliant with 10 points.
• Hackleburg 59, Shoals Christian 46: Four players combined for 55 points as Hackleburg edged Shoals Christian.
Abbie Mitchell led the way with 17 points for the Panthers, whole led 28-25 at halftime. Macy Moore finished with 14, while Alexis McCarley had 13 and Anna Rivera 11.
Ella Ross Edwards topped Shoals Christian (4-7) with 13 points. Mackenzie Cole had 10 points.
