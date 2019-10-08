Freya Collier had 15 kills and three blocks and Morgan Paradise added 12 kills and six blocks as Wilson swept Rogers in a Class 4A, Area 16 match Monday, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16.
Makayla Carter had two kills and eight digs and Hope Marks had two kills and a block for Wilson (34-13, 3-3). Sidney Bevis totaled 27 assists. Heather Irons had 28 digs and Kaitlyn Wilson added seven.
For Rogers, Gabby Davis had 19 kills and two blocks and Alice Sosso had 12 kills and three blocks. Carmen Adame and Erin Brown each had 21 assists.
--
Lawrence County (Ala.) 3, Central 0: Central played Class 5A Lawrence County tough before falling in three sets, 25-17, 27-25, 26-24.
Ann Margaret Keener led Central (30-22) with 24 assists and 15 digs. Bryndall Mitchell finished with nine kills and Laura Lee Keener had 23 digs and three aces.
--
Lexington 3, Colbert Heights 0: The Golden Bears improved to 26-10 overall and 3-0 in Class 3A, Area 16 with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-13 sweep of Colbert Heights.
Lila Beth Turner had 16 kills. Lily Hanback added 15 and AG White had 10. Macy Hanback recorded 26 assists.
--
Mars Hill 3, Shoals Christian 0: Mars Hill improved to 6-0 in Class 1A, Area 16 with a 25-7, 25-8, 25-15 sweep of rival Shoals Christian.
Averee Williamson served for 25 of the Panthers' points.
--
Late results
Lexington falls in county tourney semis: Lexington went 3-0 in pool play of Saturday’s Lauderdale County tournament before falling in the semifinals.
Lexington beat Mars Hill 2-0, Waterloo 2-0 and Lauderdale County 2-1 in pool play. In the knockout stage, the Bears beat Rogers 2-0 and lost to champion Wilson 2-0.
Lily Hanback had 47 kills and Lila Beth Turner added 40 over the five matches. AG White had 39 kills and seven blocks, and Macy Hanback had 82 assists.
