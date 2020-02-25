SOFTBALL

Today

Florence at Sparkman

Lynn at Hackleburg

Addison at Hatton

Rogers at Lexington

Covenant Christian at Phil Campbell

Lindsay Lane at Shoals Christian

--

Thursday 

Brooks at Colbert County

Deshler at Sheffield

Florence at Muscle Shoals

East Lawrence at Hatton

Lauderdale County at Lawrence County

Itawamba at Red Bay

Rogers at James Clemens

--

Friday 

Decatur Invitational

Lynn Invitational

Auburn Invitational

--

Saturday

Decatur Invitational

Lynn Invitational

Auburn Invitational

--

BASEBALL

Today

Tremont at Belgreen

Central at Lauderdale County

Hatton at Colbert County

Colbert Heights at Red Bay

Deshler at Russellville

Florence at Mars Hill

Brilliant at Hackleburg

West Limestone at Lexington

Carbon Hill at Phil Campbell

Lindsay Lane at Shoals Christian

Vina at Hubbertville

Waterloo at Covenant Christian

Wilson at Westminster Christian

--

Thursday 

Phil Campbell at Winfield

Shoals Christian at Belgreen

Muscle Shoals at Brooks

Central at Sheffield

Cherokee at Tharptown

Colbert Heights at Deshler

Hackleburg at Red Bay

Rogers at Waterloo

Russellville at Ardmore

--

Friday 

Cherokee at Belgreen

Lynn at Central

Mars Hill at Colbert County

Colbert Heights at Wilson

Florence vs. Tuscaloosa County (Brandon H.S.)

Lauderdale County at Elkmont

West Limestone at Rogers

Tharptown at Vina

--

Saturday 

Arab, Wilson at Brooks

Colbert County, Hayden at Colbert Heights

Sheffield, Covenant Christian at Deshler

Hatton, Lauderdale County at West Morgan

Lexington at Booneville (Miss.)

Muscle Shoals, Buckhorn at Huntsville

Lamar County, Tishomingo County at Phil Campbell

Sumiton Christian, Mars Hill at Athens Bible

Brewer, Rogers at West Limestone

James Clemens, Russellville at Hartselle

Clements at Shoals Christian

--

SOCCER

Today

Clements at Mars Hill

Hartselle at Florence (girls)

--

Thursday

Florence at Athens (girls)

--

Friday 

Florence Boys Soccer Challenge: Cullman vs. Florence; Albertville vs. Florence

Athens at Muscle Shoals (boys)

--

Saturday 

Florence Soccer Challenge: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Florence

