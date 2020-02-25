SOFTBALL
Today
Florence at Sparkman
Lynn at Hackleburg
Addison at Hatton
Rogers at Lexington
Covenant Christian at Phil Campbell
Lindsay Lane at Shoals Christian
--
Thursday
Brooks at Colbert County
Deshler at Sheffield
Florence at Muscle Shoals
East Lawrence at Hatton
Lauderdale County at Lawrence County
Itawamba at Red Bay
Rogers at James Clemens
--
Friday
Decatur Invitational
Lynn Invitational
Auburn Invitational
--
Saturday
Decatur Invitational
Lynn Invitational
Auburn Invitational
--
BASEBALL
Today
Tremont at Belgreen
Central at Lauderdale County
Hatton at Colbert County
Colbert Heights at Red Bay
Deshler at Russellville
Florence at Mars Hill
Brilliant at Hackleburg
West Limestone at Lexington
Carbon Hill at Phil Campbell
Lindsay Lane at Shoals Christian
Vina at Hubbertville
Waterloo at Covenant Christian
Wilson at Westminster Christian
--
Thursday
Phil Campbell at Winfield
Shoals Christian at Belgreen
Muscle Shoals at Brooks
Central at Sheffield
Cherokee at Tharptown
Colbert Heights at Deshler
Hackleburg at Red Bay
Rogers at Waterloo
Russellville at Ardmore
--
Friday
Cherokee at Belgreen
Lynn at Central
Mars Hill at Colbert County
Colbert Heights at Wilson
Florence vs. Tuscaloosa County (Brandon H.S.)
Lauderdale County at Elkmont
West Limestone at Rogers
Tharptown at Vina
--
Saturday
Arab, Wilson at Brooks
Colbert County, Hayden at Colbert Heights
Sheffield, Covenant Christian at Deshler
Hatton, Lauderdale County at West Morgan
Lexington at Booneville (Miss.)
Muscle Shoals, Buckhorn at Huntsville
Lamar County, Tishomingo County at Phil Campbell
Sumiton Christian, Mars Hill at Athens Bible
Brewer, Rogers at West Limestone
James Clemens, Russellville at Hartselle
Clements at Shoals Christian
--
SOCCER
Today
Clements at Mars Hill
Hartselle at Florence (girls)
--
Thursday
Florence at Athens (girls)
--
Friday
Florence Boys Soccer Challenge: Cullman vs. Florence; Albertville vs. Florence
Athens at Muscle Shoals (boys)
--
Saturday
Florence Soccer Challenge: Hewitt-Trussville vs. Florence
