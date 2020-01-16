Today
Central at Mars Hill
Covenant Christian at Cherokee
Tanner at Colbert County
Colbert Heights at Waterloo
Deshler at Wilson
Florence at Austin
Haleyville at Jasper
Hamilton at Russellville
Lauderdale County at Westminster Christian
Columbia at Muscle Shoals
Cold Springs at Phillips
Rogers at Sheffield
Clements at Lexington
Thursday
Shoals Christian at Cherokee
Colbert Heights at Colbert County
Phillips at Deshler
Brooks at Elkmont (girls)
Waterloo at Mars Hill
Friday
Brooks at Elkmont (boys)
Wilson at Central
Rogers at Colbert County
Florence at Bob Jones
Cordova at Haleyville
Lexington at Lauderdale County
Mars Hill at Westminster Christian
Athens at Muscle Shoals
West Point at Russellville
Sheffield at Tanner
Shoals Christian at Brilliant
Waterloo at Covenant Christian
Saturday
Florence at Muscle Shoals
Jasper at Russellville
Covenant Christian at Whitesburg Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.