Today

Central at Mars Hill

Covenant Christian at Cherokee

Tanner at Colbert County

Colbert Heights at Waterloo

Deshler at Wilson

Florence at Austin

Haleyville at Jasper

Hamilton at Russellville

Lauderdale County at Westminster Christian

Columbia at Muscle Shoals

Cold Springs at Phillips

Rogers at Sheffield

Clements at Lexington

Thursday

Shoals Christian at Cherokee

Colbert Heights at Colbert County

Phillips at Deshler

Brooks at Elkmont (girls)

Waterloo at Mars Hill

Friday 

Brooks at Elkmont (boys)

Wilson at Central

Rogers at Colbert County

Florence at Bob Jones

Cordova at Haleyville

Lexington at Lauderdale County

Mars Hill at Westminster Christian

Athens at Muscle Shoals

West Point at Russellville

Sheffield at Tanner

Shoals Christian at Brilliant

Waterloo at Covenant Christian

Saturday

Florence at Muscle Shoals

Jasper at Russellville

Covenant Christian at Whitesburg Christian

