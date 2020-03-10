Baseball
Today
Belgreen at Phillips
Rogers at Brooks
Cherokee at Sheffield
Colbert Heights at Colbert County
Phil Campbell at Deshler
Florence at Lauderdale County
Mars Hill at Lexington
Lawrence County at Muscle Shoals
Russellville at Loretto
Decatur Heritage at Shoals Christian
Vina at Covenant
Belmont at Waterloo
Thursday
Phillips at Belgreen
Brooks at Central
Clements at Cherokee
Deshler at Lauderdale County
Red Bay at Hackleburg
Lexington at Mars Hill
Muscle Shoals at Lawrence County
Haleyville at Phil Campbell
Ardmore at Russellville
Waterloo at Tharptown
Covenant at Vina
Friday
Sheffield at Central
Shoals Christian at Hackleburg
Lauderdale County at Wilson
East Lawrence at Rogers
Saturday
Brooks, Madison County at Wilson
West Morgan, Colbert Heights at Hatton
Wayne County at Deshler
Decatur, Haleyville at Muscle Shoals
Priceville at Phil Campbell
Lawrence County, Westminster Christian at Mars Hill
Russellville, Alexandria at Westbrook Christian
Softball
Today
Brooks at Waterloo
West Limestone at Central
Covenant Christian at Athens Bible
Cherokee at Colbert County
Rogers at Deshler
Florence at Bob Jones
Russellville at Hatton
Lexington at Westminster
Haleyville at Muscle Shoals
East Lawrence at Phil Campbell
Hamilton at Red Bay
Wilson at Mars Hill
Sheffield at Vina
Thursday
Belgreen at Marion County
West Limestone at Brooks
Central at Deshler
Colbert Heights at Covenant Christian
Florence at Austin
Phillips at Hackleburg
Danville at Hatton
Westminster Christian at Lauderdale County
Mars Hill at Lexington
Muscle Shoals at Columbia
Red Bay at Shoals Christian
Rogers at Wilson
Sheffield at Tharptown
Cherokee at Waterloo
Friday
Russellville Spring Frenzy
Saturday
Russellville Spring Frenzy
Eagle Classic
Hamilton tournament
Summertown Invitational
Soccer
Tuesday
Westminster at Mars Hill (boys)
James Clemens at Florence (girls)
Muscle Shoals at Athens (boys)
Russellville at Haleyville (girls, boys)
Wednesday
Florence at Bob Jones (boys)
Thursday
Mars Hill at Clements (girls, boys)
Florence at East Limestone (girls)
Friday
West Morgan at Russelville (girls, boys)
Saturday
Mars Hill at West Limestone
