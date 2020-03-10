Baseball

Today

Belgreen at Phillips

Rogers at Brooks

Cherokee at Sheffield

Colbert Heights at Colbert County

Phil Campbell at Deshler

Florence at Lauderdale County

Mars Hill at Lexington

Lawrence County at Muscle Shoals

Russellville at Loretto

Decatur Heritage at Shoals Christian

Vina at Covenant

Belmont at Waterloo

Thursday

Phillips at Belgreen

Brooks at Central

Clements at Cherokee

Deshler at Lauderdale County

Red Bay at Hackleburg

Lexington at Mars Hill

Muscle Shoals at Lawrence County

Haleyville at Phil Campbell

Ardmore at Russellville

Waterloo at Tharptown

Covenant at Vina

Friday

Sheffield at Central

Shoals Christian at Hackleburg

Lauderdale County at Wilson

East Lawrence at Rogers

Saturday

Brooks, Madison County at Wilson

West Morgan, Colbert Heights at Hatton

Wayne County at Deshler

Decatur, Haleyville at Muscle Shoals

Priceville at Phil Campbell

Lawrence County, Westminster Christian at Mars Hill

Russellville, Alexandria at Westbrook Christian

Softball

Today

Brooks at Waterloo

West Limestone at Central

Covenant Christian at Athens Bible

Cherokee at Colbert County

Rogers at Deshler

Florence at Bob Jones

Russellville at Hatton

Lexington at Westminster

Haleyville at Muscle Shoals

East Lawrence at Phil Campbell

Hamilton at Red Bay

Wilson at Mars Hill

Sheffield at Vina

Thursday

Belgreen at Marion County

West Limestone at Brooks

Central at Deshler

Colbert Heights at Covenant Christian

Florence at Austin

Phillips at Hackleburg

Danville at Hatton

Westminster Christian at Lauderdale County

Mars Hill at Lexington

Muscle Shoals at Columbia

Red Bay at Shoals Christian

Rogers at Wilson

Sheffield at Tharptown

Cherokee at Waterloo

Friday

Russellville Spring Frenzy

Saturday

Russellville Spring Frenzy

Eagle Classic

Hamilton tournament

Summertown Invitational

Soccer

Tuesday

Westminster at Mars Hill (boys)

James Clemens at Florence (girls)

Muscle Shoals at Athens (boys)

Russellville at Haleyville (girls, boys)

Wednesday

Florence at Bob Jones (boys)

Thursday

Mars Hill at Clements (girls, boys)

Florence at East Limestone (girls)

 Friday

West Morgan at Russelville (girls, boys)

Saturday

Mars Hill at West Limestone

