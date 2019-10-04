Football
Central at Elkmont
Cherokee at Waterloo
Colbert County at Addison
Huntingdon at Collinwood
Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights
Rogers at Deshler
Curry at Haleyville
Hamilton at Hayden
Tanner at Hatton
Lauderdale County at Clements
Marshall County at Lawrence County
East Lawrence at Lexington
Community at Loretto
Vina at Mars Hill
Muscle Shoals at Decatur
Phil Campbell at Westminster Chrisitian
Phillips at Shoals Christian
R.A. Hubbard at Gaylesville
Red Bay at Sheffield
Russellville at Lawrence County
Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Wayne County
West Limestone at Wilson
