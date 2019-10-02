Football

Thursday

Florence at Huntsville

Friday

Central at Elkmont

Cherokee at Waterloo

Colbert County at Addison

Huntingdon at Collinwood

Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights

Rogers at Deshler

Curry at Haleyville

Hamilton at Hayden

Tanner at Hatton

Lauderdale County at Clements

Marshall County at Lawrence County

East Lawrence at Lexington

Community at Loretto

Vina at Mars Hill

Muscle Shoals at Decatur

Phil Campbell at Westminster Chrisitian

Phillips at Shoals Christian

R.A. Hubbard at Gaylesville

Red Bay at Sheffield

Russellville at Lawrence County

Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Wayne County

West Limestone at Wilson

--

Volleyball

Today

Colbert County, Sheffield at Hatton

Thursday

Brooks, Clements at Rogers

Cherokee at Mars Hill

Wilson, Sparkman at Florence

Russellville at Phillips

Covenant Christian at Waterloo

