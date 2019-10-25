Today
Football
Sparkman at Florence
Muscle Shoals at Wetumpka
Summertown at Lawrence County (Tenn.)
Collinwood at Bruceton
Wayne County at Perry County
--
Volleyball
North Super Regionals, Von Braun Center, Huntsville
Muscle Shoals vs. Shades Valley, 10:15 a.m. - Class 6A first round
Hatton vs. Woodland, 10:15 a.m. - Class 6A first round
Phillips vs. Athens Bible, 12:45 p.m. - Class 1A semifinals
Brooks vs. Central, 2 p.m. - Class 4A semifinals
Lexington vs. Carbon Hill/Susan Moore winner, 2 p.m. - Class 3A semifinals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.