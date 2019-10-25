Today

Football

Sparkman at Florence

Muscle Shoals at Wetumpka

Summertown at Lawrence County (Tenn.)

Collinwood at Bruceton

Wayne County at Perry County

--

Volleyball

North Super Regionals, Von Braun Center, Huntsville

Muscle Shoals vs. Shades Valley, 10:15 a.m. - Class 6A first round

Hatton vs. Woodland, 10:15 a.m. - Class 6A first round

Phillips vs. Athens Bible, 12:45 p.m. - Class 1A semifinals

Brooks vs. Central, 2 p.m. - Class 4A semifinals

Lexington vs. Carbon Hill/Susan Moore winner, 2 p.m. - Class 3A semifinals

