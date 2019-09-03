Volleyball

Today

Rogers, Decatur Heritage at Brooks

Cherokee, Sheffield at Colbert Heights

Muscle Shoals at James Clemens

Hamilton, Belgreen at Russellville

Waterloo at Shoals Christian

Thursday

Brooks, Carbon Hill at Haleyville

Colbert County at Cherokee

Belgreen at Colbert Heights

Deshler, St. John Paul II at West Morgan

Rogers, Clements at Lauderdale County

Lexington, Priceville at Wilson

Mars Hill at Shoals Christian

Russellville, Jasper at Lawrence County

Sheffield, Falkville at East Lawrence

Saturday

First Metro Tournament

Football

Friday

Brooks at Central

Tanner at Colbert County

Westminster Christian at Colbert Heights

Collinwood at Summertown

Deshler at Elkmont

Austin at Florence

Mars Hill at Hackleburg

Haleyville at Oak Grove

West Point at Hamilton

Hatton at Red Bay

East Lawrence at Lauderdale County

Lawrence County at Maplewood (Tenn.)

Lexington at Phil Campbell

Columbia at Muscle Shoals

Vina at Phillips

R.A. Hubbard at Coosa Christian

Wilson at Rogers

Corner at Russellville

Sheffield at Tharptown

Shoals Christian at Waterloo

Wayne County at Middleton

