Volleyball
Today
Rogers, Decatur Heritage at Brooks
Cherokee, Sheffield at Colbert Heights
Muscle Shoals at James Clemens
Hamilton, Belgreen at Russellville
Waterloo at Shoals Christian
Thursday
Brooks, Carbon Hill at Haleyville
Colbert County at Cherokee
Belgreen at Colbert Heights
Deshler, St. John Paul II at West Morgan
Rogers, Clements at Lauderdale County
Lexington, Priceville at Wilson
Mars Hill at Shoals Christian
Russellville, Jasper at Lawrence County
Sheffield, Falkville at East Lawrence
Saturday
First Metro Tournament
Football
Friday
Brooks at Central
Tanner at Colbert County
Westminster Christian at Colbert Heights
Collinwood at Summertown
Deshler at Elkmont
Austin at Florence
Mars Hill at Hackleburg
Haleyville at Oak Grove
West Point at Hamilton
Hatton at Red Bay
East Lawrence at Lauderdale County
Lawrence County at Maplewood (Tenn.)
Lexington at Phil Campbell
Columbia at Muscle Shoals
Vina at Phillips
R.A. Hubbard at Coosa Christian
Wilson at Rogers
Corner at Russellville
Sheffield at Tharptown
Shoals Christian at Waterloo
Wayne County at Middleton
