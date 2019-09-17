Football

Friday

Rogers at Brooks

West Limestone at Central

Mars Hill at Cherokee

Colbert County at Hatton

Perry County at Collinwood

Colbert Heights at East Lawrence

Deshler at Wilson

Florence at James Clemens

Shoals Christian at Hackleburg

Corner at Hamilton

Lauderdale County at Lexington

Lawrence County at Nolensville

Loretto at Forrest

Mae Jemison at Muscle Shoals

Phil Campbell at Vina

Waterloo at Phillips

R.A. Hubbard at Falkville

West Point at Russellville

Sheffield at Addison

Tharptown at Tanner

--

Volleyball

Today

Buckhorn, Muscle Shoals at Brooks

Lexington, Rogers at Central

Cherokee at Waterloo

Lauderdale County at Colbert Heights

Wilson, Florence at Deshler

Russellville, Cold Springs at West Point

Sheffield at Shoals Christian

Thursday

Brooks at Elkmont

Wilson at Central

Colbert County at R.A. Hubbard

Colbert Heights at Tharptown

Deshler, Mars Hill at Rogers

James Clemens at Florence

Hartselle, Winston County at Muscle Shoals

Sheffield at Belgreen

Shoals Christian at Waterloo

Saturday

Brooks invitational

Belgreen Bulldogs tournament

Priceville tournament

