Football
Friday
Rogers at Brooks
West Limestone at Central
Mars Hill at Cherokee
Colbert County at Hatton
Perry County at Collinwood
Colbert Heights at East Lawrence
Deshler at Wilson
Florence at James Clemens
Shoals Christian at Hackleburg
Corner at Hamilton
Lauderdale County at Lexington
Lawrence County at Nolensville
Loretto at Forrest
Mae Jemison at Muscle Shoals
Phil Campbell at Vina
Waterloo at Phillips
R.A. Hubbard at Falkville
West Point at Russellville
Sheffield at Addison
Tharptown at Tanner
--
Volleyball
Today
Buckhorn, Muscle Shoals at Brooks
Lexington, Rogers at Central
Cherokee at Waterloo
Lauderdale County at Colbert Heights
Wilson, Florence at Deshler
Russellville, Cold Springs at West Point
Sheffield at Shoals Christian
Thursday
Brooks at Elkmont
Wilson at Central
Colbert County at R.A. Hubbard
Colbert Heights at Tharptown
Deshler, Mars Hill at Rogers
James Clemens at Florence
Hartselle, Winston County at Muscle Shoals
Sheffield at Belgreen
Shoals Christian at Waterloo
Saturday
Brooks invitational
Belgreen Bulldogs tournament
Priceville tournament
