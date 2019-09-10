Football
Friday
Wilson at Brooks
Central at Deshler
Cherokee at Vina
Tharptown at Colbert County
Loretto at Collinwood
Colbert Heights at Lauderdale County
Florence at Bob Jones
Hackleburg at Waterloo
Northside at Haleyville
Hamilton at Dora
Hatton at Sheffield
Warren County at Lawrence County
Lexington at Westminster Christian
Phillips at Mars Hill
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle
Clements at Phil Campbell
Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard
Addison at Red Bay
Russellville at Hayden
Shoals Christian at Alabama School for the Deaf
Decatur County Riverside at Wayne County
--
Today
Brooks, Danville at West Morgan
Deshler at Central
Cherokee, Hatton at Sheffield
Tanner, Colbert Heights at Colbert County
Lexington, Athens at Florence
Mars Hill, East Limestone at Lauderdale County
Wilson, Shoals Christian at Rogers
West Point at Russellville
Thursday
Brooks, Oneonta at Good Hope
Central at Wilson
Covenant Christian at Cherokee
Colbert County, Shoals Christian at Colbert Heights
Rogers at Deshler
Florence at Austin
Lauderdale County at Lexington
Mars Hill at Waterloo
Muscle Shoals, Russellville at Haleyville
Saturday
Alabama/Tennessee Quad Challenge, at Central
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.