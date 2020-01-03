Friday

Belgreen at Phillips

Central at Brooks

Hatton at Colbert County

Covenant Christian at Shoals Christian

Rogers at Deshler

Florence at Hartselle

Hamilton at Winfield

Haleyville at Carbon Hill

Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Lauderdale County

Mars Hill at Wilson

Muscle Shoals at Athens

Russellville at West Point

Tharptown at Sheffield

Hampshire at Waterloo

--

Saturday

Brooks at Wilson

Russellville at Central

Corinth at Florence

Hamilton at Marion County

Haleyville at Hueytown

Shoals Christian at Athens Bible

Frank Hughes at Waterloo

Mars Hill at Covenant Christian

