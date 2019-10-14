Thursday

Florence at Grissom

East Lawrence at Phil Campbell

Friday

West Limestone at Brooks

Wilson at Central

Cherokee at Hackleburg

Colbert County at Sheffield

Colbert Heights at Clements

Haleyville at Fayette County

Hamilton at Lawrence County

Hatton at Lexington

Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Tullahoma

Loretto at Lewis County

Waterloo at Mars Hill

Athens at Muscle Shoals

Valley Head at R.A. Hubbard

Tanner at Red Bay

Elkmont at Rogers

Jasper at Russellville

Vina at Shoals Christian

McEwen at Wayne County

--

Volleyball

Monday

Brooks at Central

Tuesday

Wilson, Hatton at Brooks

Waterloo at Cherokee

Rogers, Covenant Christian at Colbert County

Colbert Heights at Belgreen

Lexington at Deshler

Russellville at Florence

Muscle Shoals, Grissom at Madison Academy

Thursday

Brooks, Lexington at Muscle Shoals

Central, Colbert Heights at Hatton

Madison Academy, Deshler at Lawrence County

Florence at Sparkman

Lauderdale County at East Limestone

Tharptown, Waterloo at Rogers

Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard

Saturday

Lawrence County Pre-Area tourney

