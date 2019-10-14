Thursday
Florence at Grissom
East Lawrence at Phil Campbell
Friday
West Limestone at Brooks
Wilson at Central
Cherokee at Hackleburg
Colbert County at Sheffield
Colbert Heights at Clements
Haleyville at Fayette County
Hamilton at Lawrence County
Hatton at Lexington
Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Tullahoma
Loretto at Lewis County
Waterloo at Mars Hill
Athens at Muscle Shoals
Valley Head at R.A. Hubbard
Tanner at Red Bay
Elkmont at Rogers
Jasper at Russellville
Vina at Shoals Christian
McEwen at Wayne County
Volleyball
Monday
Brooks at Central
Tuesday
Wilson, Hatton at Brooks
Waterloo at Cherokee
Rogers, Covenant Christian at Colbert County
Colbert Heights at Belgreen
Lexington at Deshler
Russellville at Florence
Muscle Shoals, Grissom at Madison Academy
Thursday
Brooks, Lexington at Muscle Shoals
Central, Colbert Heights at Hatton
Madison Academy, Deshler at Lawrence County
Florence at Sparkman
Lauderdale County at East Limestone
Tharptown, Waterloo at Rogers
Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard
Saturday
Lawrence County Pre-Area tourney
