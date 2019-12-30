Thursday
Brilliant at Tharptown
Addison at Waterloo
--
Friday
Belgreen at Phillips
Central at Brooks
Hatton at Colbert County
Covenant Christian at Shoals Christian
Rogers at Deshler
Florence at Hartselle
Hamilton at Winfield
Haleyville at Carbon Hill
Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Lauderdale County
Mars Hill at Wilson
Muscle Shoals at Athens
Russellville at West Point
Tharptown at Sheffield
Hampshire at Waterloo
--
Saturday
Brooks at Wilson
Russellville at Central
Corinth at Florence
Hamilton at Marion County
Haleyville at Hueytown
Shoals Christian at Athens Bible
Frank Hughes at Waterloo
Mars Hill at Covenant Christian
